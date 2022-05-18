7 functional massage guns to annihilate any kind of body ache

A massage gun is a handheld tool that is used to provide a deep tissue massage. The device is designed to be used on any part of the body, including the neck, back, feet, arms, and legs. It can also be used to apply pressure to specific points on the body.

The benefits of using a massage gun include improved blood circulation, reduced muscle pain and tension, and an overall feeling of relaxation. Massage guns can be used on any part of the body including shoulders, back, arms, legs, hands, feet, neck, and head. It's also possible to use them on other areas such as the face and scalp for added benefits.

That being said, let's take a look at some of the top massage guns to eradicate all body aches.

The TheraGun Prime is a quieter, more ergonomic alternative to the average massage device. Its battery life lasts 120 minutes over a single charge and it has an ergonomic grip that can be used by all body types.

The TheraGun Prime also has smart app integration so you can customize your massage routines and choose from different modes such as deep tissue therapy, relaxation, or trigger point therapy. Also, the massage gun has a screen on the handle to monitor the speed of the massage.

The QIQIGO is a revolutionary massage gun that improves the body's soft tissues. The 30 modes allow this device to work in various ways, such as improving blood circulation or reducing pain.

It has an ultra-quiet design and can be used for 8 hours before it needs to be recharged, which only takes 4 hours. QIQIGO's massage gun is a device that is made to be used by therapists. It is designed to be ergonomic and comfortable, with a durable anti-slip silicone grip.

The Mebak Massage Gun is a portable, battery-powered massage tool that can be used anywhere. It is designed to relieve muscle pain and create very less noise. The 2600mAh battery capacity ensures that the device lasts for a long time on a single charge.

The Mebak Massage Gun is an innovative device that combines therapeutic massage with the convenience of being portable and battery-powered. It can be used by anyone and in any location, making it ideal for people who are looking to get relief from muscle pain on the go.

The Mecoc massage gun is designed for all types of people who want to relieve their muscle strains or pains. The device can be used in the office or at home. It's also lightweight and silent so you can use it anytime without disturbing others.

The Mecoc massage gun has an LED screen for measuring speed so you know how fast it is going. It also has a comfortable grip so you can use it for long periods of time without experiencing any discomfort. The massage gun is a handheld device that offers 10 massage heads and a 30-speed level.

The Fusion Black Pro massage gun is a product designed to help individuals who want to give their muscles a break. The gun has 6 swappable heads, which are specially designed for different types of massages.

All the 6 heads that come with the massage gun are whisper-quiet, and there are 20 speed levels that can be used for different types of muscle pains. The ergonomic design makes it easy to use without any hassle, and the lightweight material makes it long-lasting.

Gladiour is a revolutionary massage gun that uses vibration-based technology to relieve muscle soreness. It has a 2500mAh battery that lasts for 6 hours and 10 massage heads that can be used for different types of massages. It also has a low-noise design so you can use it anywhere without disturbing anyone.

It only takes 2 hours to charge the Gladiour massage gun, which is very convenient for people who are always on the go. This product also has an ergonomic design that makes it easy to hold for long periods of time without any discomfort.

The Apherma massage gun is a great option for those who're looking for a massage that can be customized to their needs. It is ergonomic and has 10 different speed levels, so it can provide the perfect amount of relief by allowing you to personalize your massage experience.

Packed with attachments, the Apherma massage gun is ergonomically designed to be held with one hand. It uses a whisper-quiet gun that is powered by a 3000 mAh battery and lasts for 8 hours on one charging session.

