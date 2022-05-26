7 functional monoculars to experience eagle-eyed viewing

A monocular is a type of optical instrument that has only one eyepiece or lens. It is usually small and can be used for a variety of purposes. The best monoculars are often used by bird watchers and hunters to get an up-close look at their subjects without having to carry around heavy equipment.

In comparison to some of the best binoculars on the market, monoculars have some benefits you need to know if you're confused about whether you should be buying a monocular or a pair of binoculars.

Monoculars are smaller in size which means they are easier to carry around

Monoculars have a wider field of view than binoculars, meaning you will see more with your monocular than you would with your binoculars

Monoculars are cheaper than binoculars, making them more accessible to customers on a budget

With that being said, let's take a glance at some functional monoculars you can consider purchasing.

The Gosky Titan 12X50 monocular is a high-powered monocular that makes it easier to see objects from a distance. It has a 12X magnification, which means you can view objects that are 12 times closer than what you would be able to see with the naked eye.

The lens is made from BaK-4 glass, which gives you bright images and clear vision. It also comes with a smartphone holder for hands-free viewing and rubber armor for protection against water and shock.

The Vortex Optics Solo R/T 8x36 monocular is one of the best monoculars on the market today. It has all the features you would want in a monocular, including a durable design and an easy-to-use focus knob. It has fully multi-coated lenses with anti-reflective coatings that capture better light in low-light conditions.

The rubber-armored body of this Vortex Optics monocular offers protection from scratches and bumps. Also, it offers a waterproof and shockproof performance, so it can brave the toughest conditions.

The Celestron Outland 20x50 is a monocular that provides an excellent close-up view. The 20X optical zoom and 50mm objective lens allow you to see the subject in greater detail with excellent light-gathering capability.

The Celestron Outland 20x50 monocular is a lightweight and compact monocular. It offers good durability, waterproofing, and fog-proofing. It also has a smartphone adapter for use with your phone or tablet.

The ED 8X42 Monocular is a lightweight and compact monocular; an ideal option for frequent travelers. It has a multi-coated lens for sharp vision and is double rubber-coated for durability. The body has a tripod thread for easy attachment to a tripod.

The ED 8X42 monocular is made with Extra-low Dispersion glass for optimum clarity. This glass reduces chromatic aberration, which is the uneven distribution of light wavelengths that can cause blurry images. The ED 8X42 monocular has a focus knob with 2 turns. This allows for a clear, sharp image.

The Opticron Explorer WA ED-R 8x42 monocular is designed for the avid outdoorsman. It has an excellent wide field of view, which makes it perfect for bird watching, hunting, and other outdoor activities.

It also has Nitrogen waterproof construction that will withstand the elements while keeping your optics safe and dry. This Opticron monocular comes equipped with a rubberized armor that provides you with a comfortable grip while you are using it.

The Scotar 12x50 Monocular is a handy, compact, and lightweight binocular. It has been designed to be used with a smartphone or tablet. The lens diameter is 50mm, which provides an excellent view for the user with bright images.

The magnification is 12X so you can view objects closely without losing out on accuracy. It is fog-proof and waterproof which makes it perfect for outdoor usage. The Scotar 12x50 monocular is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality monocular with a range of features and benefits.

The Vortex Optics 8 X 25 solo monocular is an affordable, lightweight, and durable monocular for outdoor use. It has a magnification of 8x and a lens diameter of 25mm. It also comes with rubber armor to protect it from damage while hiking or camping.

The Vortex Optics monocular has an adjustable eyecup that can be rotated out of the way when not needed. It also has a fairly wide field of view which makes it easier to capture subjects at distance.

