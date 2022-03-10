7 futuristic hoverboards to let you effortlessly float around the city

Since the spring is around and the weather gets warmer and warmer each day, our outdoor activities will for sure peak. There are many manual activities you can do in open spaces but the most fun ones are the ones that you get the help of the coolest devices. One of them is for sure electronic hoverboards; they are easy to carry around, allow you to get farther with less effort compared to skates, and are suitable to ride almost anywhere.

The good thing is they come in all shapes and sizes, and it is definitely easy to pick one that will feel most comfortable to ride. For you to double up the fun and herald the coming of the spring, we listed the top 7 electronic hoverboards.

Do not forget to wear protective gear though, just in case!

The Segway Drift W1 Electric Hovershoes are small, light, and one-of-a-kind. The Drift W1 is the ideal device to usher in a new style of personal transportation, as it is designed for optimum comfort and fun. The Segway Drift W1 e-skates are simple to learn and use. Simply step on and get going in minutes thanks to advanced technology. It's small enough to fit in a bag or hold in your hand and take with you wherever you go. A fully charged battery can run for 45 minutes and reach a top speed of 7.5 miles per hour. The use of stable self-balancing technology allows for effortless movement and safety. The high-capacity hub motor and the spindle-shaped tread design aid in more flexible steering.

Advertisement

Hovershoes combines the benefits of a skateboard, roller skates, and a self-balancing hoverboard to provide a thrilling ride for the rider. Hovershoes allow you to move more freely and artistically than ever before thanks to two separate motors, twin batteries, and independent footplates. Gyroor hovershoes include a 250W brushless dual-motor that provides speed stability and longevity. For your safety and the longevity of its use, it also employs a high-quality battery that meets UL2272 approved standards. The LEDs on the self-balancing hover shoes make it simpler to see how much power is left between riding sessions so you know how far you can go. With these self-balancing scooters, you may tilt, lean, and move in gliding ease while maintaining exceptional control and stability.

The InMotion V5F electric unicycle was created as a great learning tool for beginners and first-timers, with a focus on safety, portability, and a pleasant riding experience. The V5F features a powerful 550W motor with a top speed of 15.6mph, ensuring a safe and enjoyable riding experience while keeping you in complete control of your actions. The V5F has a built-in 320Wh battery for longer battery life. This rechargeable unicycle is designed for the congested city, with a range of 21.8-25 miles, and a charging period of 3.5 hours. With the InMotion App, you can quickly check live information like speed, battery range or charging status, internal temperature, power, and calibrate and modify the pedal angle with your internal components.

Advertisement

Segway has released yet another highly effective and simple-to-use hoverboard, which comes as no surprise given what we already know about Segway. After a single full charge, the Segway S-Plus can attain a top speed of 12.5 mph, travel up to 22 miles, and carry a maximum load of 220 lbs thanks to its strong dual 400W motors. The Smart Battery Management System ensures the safety of the battery and extends its life. You can turn on follow mode to have your S-Plus follow you while you're not riding and need your hands free. Last but not least, the Segway app may be used for anti-theft, speed limit and adjustment, vehicle self-diagnose, adjustable ambient lights, firmware upgrading, battery condition monitoring, vehicle remote control, and other functions.

The Dream Hoverboard Scooter has 6.5" wheels for a smooth ride and a 400W motor that produces enough torque to climb up inclines of up to 10 degrees. The Dream hoverboard delivers hours of enjoyment with a top speed of 7 mph and a range of 6 miles. For a secure, stable, and enjoyable riding experience, the Dream hoverboard scooter stabilizes the user, controls balance, and motion. This hoverboard has an IPX-4 water-resistance rating and a built-in Lithium-ion rechargeable battery that charges in 5 hours. The fire and overheating are prevented by the safety shield battery enclosure. If you are speeding or riding on dangerous surfaces, the hoverboard will send you an alarm so you can slow down and avoid accidents.

Advertisement

With the Jetson Spin Hoverboard, you'll feel as if you're floating on air. While riding, Active Balance Technology and anti-slip grip pads keep you balanced, because of that beginners and experienced riders alike will find it simple to get on and stay on. Riders may go on and off-road with confidence because of the 300 dual-watt motor and all-terrain tires. With LED lights that emit vivid patterns, light-up wheels take it to the next level. All-terrain tires are built to tackle more challenging rides. Take it down packed dirt roads and smooth pavement to get the entire experience, not just for the driveway.

There is more to LongtimeUSA hoverboard than meets the eye. The Li-ion rechargeable battery in the self-balancing scooter hoverboard can be fully charged in 2-3 hours. With the built-in speaker, you may listen to your favorite music. To use the wireless speaker, connect your smartphone to it. Make your hoverboard the coolest by adding a unique sound effect. The electric hoverboard has two powerful 350-watt motors (total output of 700 watts), and it has a maximum speed of 6 mph and a maximum range of 6 miles. With textured hard vacuum rubber tires on 8.5" wheels, this Off-Road Hoverboard can readily ride on off-road or less-than-ideal surfaces. In every road condition, the non-slip footpad makes managing the self-balancing board simple.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.