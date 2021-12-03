7 Gadgets to Help You Build the Coziest Home Theater System

With the beginning of the holiday season, it is inevitable that more of our productive time will be spent at home. There are several ways to make it worth your time such as adopting new habits, starting to work out, or starting to read regularly. But in any type of free time scenario, the main purpose is to feel comfortable and receive high-quality results from whatever we are working on.

Spending more time at home also means having enough time to catch up with all the movies and TV series that you’ve missed because of your busy schedule in the office. The good thing is, just like in everything, it is possible to receive the highest quality of fun and joy from anything you watch with a self-made home theater system, no matter how big or small your house is. To help you achieve the comfort you deserve in your free time, we listed all the products you need to build your home theater system and get the best out of your favorite movies and TV shows in the comfort of your own house.

Epson appears to be one of the best gadgets for your home theater system as it will definitely bring fresh air to your setup with a screenless TV experience. Its short-thrown design makes it so easy to place it anywhere in your living space as it can project the perfect image even a few inches away from the wall. Moreover, it comes with a built-in Android TV which means you are one touch away from watching your favorite shows on HBO, Hulu, and many more. Epson Epiqvision is also able to provide the best sound quality as it is equipped with a custom-designed audiophile sound system. Lastly, EpiqVision has an elegant design that is a perfect fit for all kinds of decoration.

If you prefer a good quality TV instead of a projector, you're at the right place; and if you are asking which one stands out the most, it is most definitely Sony X900H 65” TV. With X900H you will never need a bigger screen or zoomed-in visuals because it is well-known for its ability to turn a room into a home theatre thanks to its tailored picture quality and cinema settings. It comes with a built-in Android TV and 4K video quality to bring you your favorite TV shows in crystal clear visuals and vivid colors. Also, Sony can support your PS5 or other game consoles for when you want to play games or do other activities that require high-quality visuals and sound.

Sony HT-G700 is the perfect gear that will take less space but will give you the best sound quality even if your living room faces a street with loud noises. The soundbar is capable of adjusting the perfect ambiance you need depending on what you’re watching or listening to. The subwoofer that comes with it will provide you with a powerful bass sound on the side. It is also EARC-enabled to allow you to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio from your streaming providers. Just to make your job easier, it can be connected to your TV via Bluetooth or HDMI cable. Thanks to its +K HDR pass through you can route any video feed, including 4k ones, through the soundbar to the TV.

Roku Express will bring you your favorite streaming services such as HBO Max, Netflix, and Prime Video through remote control. On top of that, all these channels will be customizable on your home screen depending on how often you use them, and your device will get better on a regular basis thanks to the updates. It is pretty easy to set it up since the only thing you need to do is to plug it in and get connected to the internet. It brings surprising visuals to your living space as it streams in HD, 4K, and HDR with sharp resolution and vivid colors optimized specially for your TV.

Adding lighting to your home theater system might not have any effect on the clarity of the image or sound, but it might take your home theatre experience to a whole new level, especially if this lighting setup is Govee Immersion Backlights. It comes with a 1080p intelligent camera to capture the vivid colors on the screen and to reflect it on the lamps at the back of the screen, providing the perfect ambiance in harmony with the movie. Besides using its own app to control the lights, you can also use Alexa or Google Assistant to adjust the lighting with your voice. With its RGBIC technology, you have access to 99+ scene modes and 2 video modes, you can also save other people's customized lighting settings through Govee Light Studio. The most fun thing is, thanks to its built-in mic, you can sync it with the music you are listening to.

Having this many gadgets to control all the devices in your home theatre system, and the separate remotes for all your devices might take too much space. The good news is, it is possible to control up to 6 devices with one remote control with Logitech Harmony Companion. Besides saving a lot of space on your coffee table, it also takes your home theatre experience to the next level, and works with Alexa for voice control so, you might not even need to use the remote to control your devices!

The devices that deliver you the best kind of visuals and sound quality are highly important for your home theater system, but your physical comfort is also what makes your experience unique. Why would you settle down for less when you can get the maximum comfort from a home theater system? Furniwell Home Theater Seating is exactly here for that. It takes 5 minutes to install it as it comes in 3 pieces. It is made of high-quality skin-friendly PU leather and soft comfortable sponges. Furniwell Seating also comes with a massage function, giving you full relaxation while you are watching movies. The recliner can be adjusted according to your preference in 90-170 degrees.

