7 Gaming Wheels to Win Any Race in E-Sports Competitions

E-sports became an industry over the last two decades as internet communities grew all over the world, and it continues to develop every day. As the industry is growing day by day, the competition is increasing accordingly. Because of this reason a simple desktop setup and basic tools turned out to be not enough for an E-athlete to succeed. A lot has to be considered while choosing the best racing wheel to be the first one to finish the race, from enhanced feedback features and more realistic resistance settings to all those beautiful extra buttons for adjustable controls.

Such elements, combined with pedals to take the difficulty of braking and gear changes off your already overworked fingers, can make a great difference in decreasing your lap times, which can determine the winner and the loser. That's why, no matter what kind of a racetrack you're racing on, we listed the best gaming wheels to put you one step ahead of the competition.

PXN V900 is here to ensure that you are in control of your rides with maximum comfort. You will be able to experience everything from the GT racing series, World Rally Championships to European truck simulations, and other racing series with the PXN V900 racing wheel. It includes a PC dual-mode drive with free switching between the two modes for computer racing, allowing you to use the wheel with 270/900° rotation. It also includes linear foot pedals for automated endurance and throttle lock value. It comes with sports car-style paddles and manual gear shifting, as well as an ergonomic design that mimics racing wheels for added comfort.

The Thrustmaster T248 is designed for all gamers looking for performance and immersion, or who want to enhance their skills after starting with a beginner's wheel. It has various functions that make it as good as your own car's steering wheel. Its interactive race dashboard, which features over 20 different displays on the steering wheel's screen, will keep you in control of your speed. It's engineered to offer 70% more power than other Thrustmaster hybrid racing wheels, allowing you to improve your performance.

Most importantly, it features 3 types of Force Feedback to help you customize your experience depending on how you want to handle what you drive. It also features 4 pressure modes on the brake pedal to provide absolute sensitivity to take you one step ahead of your competitors in all your races.

The G920 driving force is equipped with dual-motor force feedback to realistically recreate the sensation of your car and tires on every bend and kind of terrain, allowing you to detect understeer, oversteer, drifting, and more. You get extraordinarily smooth, quiet, and precise steering action with helical gears modeled after the gearing used in automotive transmissions. Anti-backlash tensioning helps you maintain control by keeping the wheel and pedals tight. IT provides 900 degrees of lock-to-lock rotation to help you have smooth turns and get better control of your car.

As the driving force is created for precision racing and long-term durability, its wheel is made of high-quality, hand-stitched leather, giving it the look and feel of a high-performance racecar wheel while also providing a more comfortable and long-lasting experience.

Hori Racing Wheel is designed with small details that will take your racing performance to the next level. Depending on your needs at each race, you can customize the functions of all pedals, paddles, and buttons on the wheel. It allows you to adjust dead zone settings to hold the wheel straight easily until the checkered flag. The wheel is made of high-quality materials to ensure a quality grip. Last but not least, the wheel and pedals are specially designed for the racer to adjust its sensitivity for nuanced acceleration and to carve perfect lines.

T80 of Thrustmaster is as special as any other racing wheel that Thrustmaster released, as it maintains the well-known features of Thrustmaster's and slightly adds more to your performance. Its optimized Bungee Cord mechanism, a Thrustmaster-patented automatic re-centering system, provides linear resistance regardless of rotation angle, ensuring ergonomic and intuitive control. It also has a 240-degree rotation angle, allowing you to make precise maneuvers on any racetrack. T80 is also accompanied by a large, adjustable 2-pedal pedal set with a wide footrest and its individually adjustable brake pedal offers a progressive resistance for a customizable ride according to your needs.

PXN V3III is one of the highest quality steering wheels on the market in the sense of getting a beginner ready for the harshest race circuits. It's made of non-slip ABS matte non-slip material and has true double vibration motors, 7 powerful suction cups, and a C-shaped fastening frame to create a more comfortable and long-lasting playing experience in many settings. It also has linear foot pedals that facilitate automated endurance, a throttle lock value, and a steering wheel that rotates 180 degrees with rubber texture covering wheel grips.

Logitech G29 is for the ones who are looking for their ride or die racing wheel for the biggest successes of their E-sports career. With the advanced driving simulation and realism of the G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and pedals, you will be able to experience racing like you never did before. Its strong dual-motor force feedback accurately simulates force effects, allowing you to respond with pinpoint accuracy.

You can turn the wheel two and a half times with 900-degree lock-to-lock rotation, the same as a racecar wheel, and the steering wheel stripe makes it easy to identify which way the wheel is pointing. It has pressure-sensitive brake and clutch pedals that mimic the feel of a real car as you accelerate, brake, or change gears. Reposition the pedal faces for easier heel-toe motions for finer control. The rubber foot and retractable carpet grip system ensure that your pedals stay in place.

