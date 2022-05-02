Renewable energy sources are almost becoming a norm as people shift towards a sustainable lifestyle that suits the environment. Solar lights are one of the best ways to embrace sustainability, and what’s even more interesting is they have multiple use cases. From illuminating pathways for decoration and creating a soulful ambiance to keeping intruders at bay, solar lights can do it all.

Before setting out to buy a pair of lights, there are first a number of aspects you’ll need to consider in a bid to buy the perfect lights to suit your preferences and needs. Let’s take a glance at a few pointers you can run through before embarking on your quest for solar lights.

Factors to consider

1. Type of lights

Given they have different use cases, solar lights often come in different types. You can go for path lights, string lights, flood lights, spot lights, and many more, depending on the area you wish to illuminate.

In a nutshell, the choice of solar lights depends majorly on the purpose of use. For instance, if you’re considering solar lights for security, flood lights would be the best choice to go for since they can illuminate a wide area.

2. Brightness

Solar lights usually provide low illumination, hence why it’s essential to check their brightness levels before buying them. Once you’ve zeroed down on the purpose of use and the type of solar lights you wish to use, check the optimum brightness they can offer.

In this case, check the lumens to get an idea about the range of brightness a solar light can offer. For example, flood lights offer the highest level of brightness in the range of 700 to 1,300 lumens, which is precisely why they’re a good choice if you want to illuminate an area for security purposes.

3. Battery

There are four types of batteries used in solar lights: Lithium-ion, NiMH, lead-acid, and NiCad. Lithium-ion batteries are the go-to choice since they’re smallest in size and offer great capacities.

4. Solar panel

Solar panels are available in three types and the effects they provide are directly proportional to the pricing. Monocrystalline panels are the most expensive panels but they also offer the best efficiency possible. Polycrystalline and amorphous solar panels offer less efficiency and they’re also available in an affordable price range.

The best solar lights

Now that you know the basic factors, let’s take a look at some of the best solar lights that can be used for different purposes.

If creating a cozy atmosphere is your main priority, the Brightech Pro solar lights are a good option to consider. These string lights create a peaceful aura for special occasions like birthday parties or small get-togethers. They also have Edison bulbs that’ll give you a cozy vintage feel.

The Brightech Ambience Pro string lights can last for about 20,000 hours; in one charge, they can provide lights for about six hours. The installation process is also quite simple and easy to execute, which makes installing them on a balcony, pergola, gazebo, city roof, and many other places simple.

BAXIA Solar Outdoor Lights are the best way to light up your home. They can be used anywhere outside, including your backyard, your patio, or your front porch. They’re waterproof and you also don’t have to worry about them being rained on or hit by heavy snowfall.

Each light of these flood lights has 28 LEDs that gives a brightness level of 400 lumens. The 1200 mAh battery needs to be charged up to eight hours so it can last for a whole night.

What’s more, these flood lights have a PIR motion sensor that can detect any movement within a three to five meter radius and turn on automatically. With high efficiency, eco-friendly features and the ability to cover a big area, the BAXIA solar outdoor lights are the perfect addition to your outdoor living space!

If you’re looking for a pair of solar lights that give you total control over illumination, Aootek solar lights are your best bet. These outdoor lights offer three modes. In the light's security mode, you can get them to turn on and off automatically using motion sensors.

With the permanent mode, you can keep the lights on throughout the entire night. The smart brightness mode will keep the lights turned on all night and they’ll turn brighter when they detect motion through sensors.

The Aootek solar lights come with a 2200 mAh battery, so you can use them for an ample amount of hours, especially at night. And the waterproof design makes sure the light can withstand the toughest rainy conditions.

The AmeriTop solar lights have a unique three-head design that enables the light to illuminate a wide area. It provides a warm light of 6,000K with a brightness level of 1,600 lumens. You also get an auto mode, which enables users to keep the lights on and turns them off automatically.

Thanks to their 180-degree sensing angle, the AmeriTop solar lights can sense any movement or activity within 49 feet. The lights are made of IP65 dust-proof and waterproof material, so they can withstand all kinds of weather with ease.

OxyLED garden lights have a cute butterfly design, which is what makes them an awesome choice to have in your garden. You can also get dragonfly and hummingbird designs, if you prefer. The charging is automatic, but you need to switch the lights on and off manually.

The three lights can be lit up in seven different colors which are aesthetically appealing. Also, the installation process is a cakewalk, so you don't need to worry about spending too much time setting them up. The 600mAh AAA-type battery has enough capacity to last up to eight hours, so you can easily keep them switched on all night.

The JACKYLED solar step lights are made of stainless steel and are specifically used for lighting up stairs, so if you’re considering these pair of lights, durability is never a question. Polycrystalline silicon is used in these step lights, which helps charge the 1,000mAh NiMH batteries in about six hours.

The JACKYLED solar step lights can be operated automatically like most other lights; they’re also built with waterproof materials that help them withstand brutal weather conditions. It’s basically a set of eight lights, but you can also opt for sets of two, four, and sixteen. You can also choose warm light or cool light as per your preferences.

Most path lights are made of plastic to avoid rusting, but the BEAU JARDIN solar lights are built with durable stainless steel. Their metal texture coupled with their glass material not only makes them sturdy but also helps them exude elegance.

Each of the BEAU JARDIN lights has a brightness level of 25 lumens; when combined, these lights can last for around 10 to 12 hours. They can be recharged in about eight hours and you don’t need any additional tools to install them.

All in all, given their sturdiness and the rich look they have, the BEAU JARDIN solar lights are definitely worth considering if you’re look out for path lights.

