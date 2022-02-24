7 laptop power banks to help you work from anywhere you want

Powerbanks have become a necessity for anyone who's working remotely. Despite the fact that the world is reopening, the majority of workplaces have decided to continue working remotely, making it easier for employees to travel while maintaining our full-time jobs.

As a result, it is highly possible that anyone will spend a significant amount of time away from plugs. Lucky you, the market for laptop power banks is steadily expanding. With our selection of the top portable chargers and power banks, you can always keep your devices charged while working away.

MAXOAK Laptop Power Bank features 14 different DC connectors for nearly 95 percent of laptops, extremely high capacity. This power bank is your best option if you need a long-lasting laptop power source. This portable laptop charger has one DC20V5A (max.130W) output, one DC12V2.5A output, and four 5V USB outputs to provide off-grid power backup for emergency power failure when working or exploring outdoors. It also has a built-in multi-protection function including overload protection, over-current, low-current protection for the longevity of the power bank itself.

SinKeu is one of the smallest and lightest 88.8Wh portable power banks with a 110V/65W AC outlet, and a superb answer to AC power supply, weighing only 1.1 lbs (0.4 kilograms). It can power up most of your devices, including your smartphone, tablet, and laptop. It includes QC3.0 9v/2A and 5V/3A two USB outputs, one 110V AC outlet, one DC 9~12.6V/10A (Max) output, which means this charger can power multiple devices at once with no trouble. With a high-speed DC15V/2A (30W) input, it can recharge in less than 4 hours, and the OLED display allows you to monitor the battery level at any time. It not only fits your laptop perfectly on the road, but it also has a cigarette lighter and a vehicle charger so you can charge it while driving.

Omnicharge can keep all of your devices charged, from laptops and cameras to drones and cellphones. It offers an All-In-One power solution that includes high-powered AC, USB-C PD for laptops, wireless charging, QC 3.0 USB-A, adjustable DC power, pass-through charging, and solar charging to ensure you can get your work done on the go.

The Omni 20+ can be charged at 45W via the barrel port or USB-C port, and in under 3 hours from almost any source, including solar. Its OLED panel displays intelligent power readings, allowing you to better manage the power use of your device.

Baseus has one 65W PD USB-C port and two 30W QC USB-A ports, allowing you to charge your laptop and phone at high speeds at the same time. It's a 20,000mAh battery bank that can charge your iPhone 13 Pro Max from 0% to 100% in 2. 5 hours, Galaxy S10 in 3. 4 hours, and MacBook Pro 15" in 1. 1 hour. Furthermore, it can fully recharge in just two hours, saving you a significant amount of time.

It has a numerical LED charge indicator so you can keep track of the battery level at all times. Furthermore, the aluminum alloy shell aids in the dissipation of heat during the charging process and provides overcharge protection for your safety and your gadgets.

The Sherpa 100AC is airline authorized and travel-ready, allowing you to take your office with you on the plane or into the wilderness. The integrated 100W AC port is ideal for charging cameras and laptops in coffee shops, airports, trains, and other public places. You can charge compatible laptops, cellphones, and tablets quickly with the high-speed 60W USB-C Power Delivery connector. Its GZ solar panels or a wall outlet are ready to be used to recharge anytime. Sherpa 100AC is the most versatile power bank on the market, with six distinct output ports to help you power a range of devices; 2 USB-A, 2 60W USB-C PD, Wireless Qi, 110V AC Inverter. In fact, it is said to have been field-tested in a wide range of conditions, from expeditions in the Arctic to job sites to the house to make sure it is capable of covering your needs in every way.

Omni is never giving up on surprising us. Just in case Omni 20+ is not enough in terms of what you need, Omni has its Ultimate battery pack. The Omni Ultimate provides a flexible power solution for any occasion thanks to its 120V three-prong wall outlet. The 150W high-power adjustable DC Port establishes a new standard for DC output in the industry. The Omni Ultimate ensures a customized charging experience by allowing you to modify the voltage and amperage. With a 38,400 mAh capacity and a high wattage input, the battery can be fully charged in under 3 hours. This industry-first interchangeable battery technology lets you replace the batteries when they run out, allowing you to continue your adventures for years to come!

Premium LiFePO4 batteries with 6 times longer lifespan, a drop-proof unibody chassis, and industry-standard electric components ensure the Anker power station's durability. The high-capacity portable power station provides 256Wh of power, making it the ideal companion for charging your gadgets. It includes 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet, as well as all the ports you'll need to charge your devices and appliances. The best part is that you can activate the energy-saving mode, which will automatically turn off the power station once all of your gadgets have been fully charged, preventing power waste.

