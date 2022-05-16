7 PC gaming controllers to help you rank on the top on desktop games

There are several instances where a gaming keyboard and mouse aren't the greatest input alternatives for PC games, ranging from badly transferred console titles to action adventures and racing simulators. When it comes to twitchy responsiveness and pixel-perfect aim, it's easy to swear by a keyboard and mouse, but there's a large field where alternative gaming controllers can have an advantage while playing on a gaming PC.

For you to level up your gameplay and rank at the top in every competitive game you play, we listed the top 7 PC gaming controllers below.

The Luna Controller is designed for comfort with an offset thumbstick and easy-access bumpers. It provides precise triggers, four snappy action buttons, and a four-way directional pad to keep your gameplay in check. Luna Controller communicates with the cloud directly via Cloud Direct technology. Compatible with Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices, there is no need to link to each device, which makes it simple to switch your game from one screen to the next. You can start playing on one screen and pick up precisely where you left off on another one using Luna Controller. When you're not using Luna, you can use Bluetooth and USB connections to play games on compatible devices.

Next-generation customizability has arrived with the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma. You'll always be spoiled for choice when it comes to tearing up the competition, thanks to extra remappable buttons, Razer Chroma RGB, swappable thumbsticks, and more. The Razer Controller Setup for Xbox software allows you to customize your experience with 16.8 million colors and lighting effects. Hair Trigger Mode, which is activated using two slide-locks on the controller's underside, dramatically reduces travel distance to the primary triggers, allowing for an ultra-fast rate of fire. Thanks to its interchangeable thumbstick covers, it gives a more natural and precise analog action to adapt your playstyle. The controller's modified L-shaped handgrips have non-slip rubber grips for a secure yet agile grip that allows for natural, effortless control throughout the day.

EasySMX Wired Game Controller is compatible with Windows, Vista, TV boxes, PS3, Tesla, and Android 4.0 and above with OTG. You can begin playing as soon as you get the controller in your hands. The USB cable is 2 meters / 6.5 feet long, so you can sit a little further away from the console and still play. The side grips have vibrating motors that provide different feedback during the game, adding to the immersion and realism of the game scenarios. Its asymmetrical shape is focused on ergonomics and was created with the most comfortable thumb position in mind. You may also modify turbo plus any button to free up players' fingers and eliminate enemies with a single click.

Upgraded joysticks and sensitive buttons on the VOYEE enable accurate control and quick reaction, substantially improving the gaming experience. Its high-quality 8-way directional pad and two analog pressure-point triggers assist you in maintaining complete control. The upgraded controller's instruction execution system and chip provide excellent sensitivity and quick response. It has two integrated electric motors, which make each hit, crash, and explosion more exciting and realistic, and gamers can feel the rumble in their palms. All of the buttons are meant to fit your hand pleasantly for lengthy hours of gameplay, and the grips and contours have been engineered to fit your hands more comfortably.

Windows (Xinput and Dinput), PS3, and Switch are supported by the Forty4 wireless gaming controller. During the game, an asymmetrical and the linear vibrating motor provides independent feedback. It makes game scenarios more realistic. It gives an amazing gaming experience that allows you to deepen your immersion. If you run out of battery but still want to play, you can connect the controller and game device with a USB cord and switch to wired mode. The last but not least, you can customize and edit any complex operation thanks to its M button, and enjoy any game in the way you want.

The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic comfortable design. You can chat online with the built-in microphone and you can easily record and broadcast your greatest gaming moments with the create button. It provides extremely comfortable gameplay and allows you to fully experience every game you play thanks to its built-in speaker that can create high-fidelity sounds.

This PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One with added features to enhance your gaming experience. It comes with the new Share Button for in-game screen captures or video clips, or you can quickly adjust the volume or mute just the chat channel in your wired stereo headset via the conveniently located Headset Dial. You can gain a competitive advantage by mapping two Advanced Gaming Buttons on the fly, plus you can get all the features you expect like dual rumble motors, standard ergonomic layout, 3.5 mm stereo headset jack, and precision-tuned analog sticks with anti-friction rings for smoother motion. For style and comfort, the metallic D-Pad and diamond-textured grip make this controller feel genuinely amazing.

