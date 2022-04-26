7 pet cameras to have an extra eye on your animal friend when you're not home

You might consider the finest pet cameras to be nothing more than a convenient way to keep an eye on your dog or cat from afar. In fact, the more advanced models include features such as two-way communication, laser pointers for play, and even treat dispensers, which can be used to provide a little incentive for good behavior.

There are a few things to think about. Resolution is important, as it is with any camera - you won't need 4K 60p, but Full HD 1080p will make a noticeable difference, especially if you want to share some of the adorable moments captured by your camera on social media. With all of this in mind, we've narrowed it down to what we believe are the best pet cameras currently available.

With a 160-degree wide-angle vision, the Furbo Dog Camera enables live stream video to monitor your pet on your phone at any time of day or night. When your dog barks, Furbo's Barking Sensor detects it. If it senses barking, it sends push notifications to your smartphone. You'll be kept informed about what's going on at home, and you'll be able to communicate with them via the app to help them relax. You can also use the free Furbo app to throw a treat to your dogs. Fill it with your dogs' favorite treats and play fetch with them.

To play or praise your animal friend, throw your pet's favorite treats on Petcube 2 Lite from a short, medium, or long distance. Its treat tossing mechanism allows for more precise portion control while also being speedier and quieter. The dishwasher-safe detachable container holds up to 1.5 lbs (680 grams) of snacks. With a 160° wide-angle lens, 1080p HD live streaming video, 4x digital zoom, and up to 30 feet of night vision that turns on automatically when it gets dark, you'll never miss a moment.

You can say hello to your dogs, comfort them with your voice if they're worried, and encourage them to quit being destructive. Petcube Bites 2 Lite emits a natural, lifelike sound that allows your pet to quickly know your voice. It allows you to be warned of any activity at home in real-time via sound and motion alerts, as well as catch your pet in the act.

You can easily watch your pet with a 1080p full HD video, 160° ultra-wide-angle view, and night vision with the Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi pet camera. 4x zoom allows you to see details up close, and high-quality 2-way audio allows you to hear and communicate.

You may also toss goodies a short, medium, or long distance with Petcube Bites 2 and schedule automated treat-dispensing via the free Petcube app. It has a 1.5 lbs (680 grams) treat capacity and can hold a variety of dry, crispy dog and cat treats. It sends you real-time notifications when your pet is awake and needs to be checked in. You can also use your Bites 2 smart pet to play music, answer questions, listen to the news, operate smart home devices, purchase your pet's favorite goodies, and more.

Check on your pet at any time with the Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi pet cam, which features 1080p HD footage, a 160° ultra-wide-angle view, night vision, and a 4x zoom capability. When you're away from home, you can hear and speak to your pet thanks to improved 2-way audio.

With a 4-microphone array and a greatly enhanced speaker bar, you can now enjoy rich, "lifelike" sound quality. You can play with your pet using a built-in pet-safe laser toy that you can control from your phone, or set it to autoplay mode to keep your pet entertained while you're away. The non-slip rubber bottom of the Play 2 pet cam ensures a stable grip on flat surfaces. A conventional tripod mount is also included, giving you extra placement possibilities.

You can even use WOpet to fill it with your dogs' favorite treats and play fetch with them while you're away. Furthermore, it offers live stream video to keep an eye on your pet from a wide angle, even in complete darkness, without disturbing those being watched. It also has clever technology that ensures clear, high-quality photos at all times of the day and night.

For clear two-way audio conversations, it has a built-in sophisticated microphone and speaker. It allows you to listen, talk, and reward your pet's favorite snack, as well as play and connect with your pet at any time and from any location. You can not only see what's going on at home, but you can also send voice commands, scare off intruders, and communicate with loved ones while you're away.

To tease and exercise pets, the VStarcam is one of the best pet cameras with a laser toy. You can interact with pets while you’re outside by controlling the laser rotation with your phone or setting the fixed-point cruise. It has a full HD 1080P camera with a 107° wide-angle vision, 355° horizontal and 120° vertical rotating range for 360° home security.

Day and night, the intelligent IR-Cut dual filters assure high-quality photos and it has a night vision range of up to 10 meters in complete darkness. You can talk to your animal buddy whenever you want thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. Its app will send you notifications when it detects barking or motion to keep your home safe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week as it supports 24-hour long video recording, 128GB TF Card, and Cloud storage.

After connecting the camera to your home wifi, you may access it from anywhere and direct it to move about the floor, allowing you to discover your pets no matter where they are hiding. It was created specifically to help people cope with separation anxiety. It enables you to locate your cat or dog in your home and learn about their activities, as well as rest and employ some strategies to boost your pet's vitality and enjoyment. You can also use treats to attract and reward your animal companions. The owl robot can be utilized constantly for 6 to 8 hours after being fully charged, or 5 to 10 days in standby mode.

