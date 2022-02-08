7 portable coffee makers to get your daily dose of caffeine on the go

Caffeine consumption, whether in the form of a cup of coffee or in general, might be an important component of your daily routine. The challenge for coffee lovers on the road is where to get a nice caffeine fix, whether they're traveling for work or straying off the main path. Unfortunately, there may be days when you are incredibly busy and forget to drink your morning coffee, but fear not, there is a wonderful remedy. The best portable espresso makers allow you to prepare espresso that tastes as it's from your favorite coffee shop while you're on the go. We've compiled a list of the finest 7 portable espresso makers to keep you fueled even on the busiest of days.

WACACO appears to be the pioneer in portable espresso machines, and performance-wise, WACACO products do not make you regret your purchase at all. Minipresso GR is the finest way to enjoy all of the different types of ground coffee and a real espresso no matter where you are. Minipresso is small, light, and sturdy, and the first drip of espresso from this little coffee bullet will make you grin.



Small amounts of water are pumped into the coffee adapter by its semi-automatic piston. It also produces the best coffee without the use of compressed air or power. Hand-operated, you have complete control over the coffee you make. Minipresso GR is the ideal option for enjoying up to 50 ml of real espresso at home, at work, or on the go.

WACACO’s other gem, Nanopresso is no less than other WACACO machines out there. It's not actually simple to get the ideal espresso shot, that's why finely ground coffee that has been tamped hard works best in the Nanopresso. Nanopresso will let you make great cups with a lovely and deep crema layer thanks to its revolutionary structure and simple operation. From the first sip to the last drop, enjoy the pleasure of drinking high-quality espresso wherever you are. Ground coffee, boiling water, and the Nanopresso machine are all you'll need for your next shot. It comes with a Nanopresso S-Case to keep it safe from bumps, scratches, and dust, while it also requires 15 percent less pressure than comparable models, and has an 80mL capacity.

Advertisement

The STARESSO portable Espresso machine is only 1.1 pounds and the size of a mineral water bottle. However, it can store 11 grams of finely ground roast coffee, and the serving cup has an accurate scale and can prepare 100 milliliters of espresso. There's no need for electricity or noise, and you can be a barista whenever and wherever you choose, whether it's at school, the office, or while camping. There occurs a pressure of 15-18 bar every time the STARESSO portable Espresso machine is pressed, and the built-in 15 bar pressure valve can easily meet the criteria of Italian extraction. The newly updated stainless steel inner tank is food contact safe, non-toxic, and extends the service life effectively.

CONQUECO Portable Espresso Maker fits conveniently in a cup holder or bottle holder in a backpack, saving space and making it the ideal companion for traveling, camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities.

The Portable Espresso Maker comes with a car charger (12V 7A) for heating and charging outside, as well as a home charger (12V 2A) for charging indoors. It is completely automated. All you have to do is wash the coffee cup by pressing the switch button for 5 seconds to run the machine without capsules, and it will auto wash, which is highly simple and convenient.

Advertisement

HiBREW appears as strong as all the other ones in the coffee market. HiBREW can easily work with Nespresso capsules, Dolce Gusto capsules, and ground coffee and the oil from the coffee bean can be extracted completely and fast under high pressure without losing its aroma or crema. The HiBREW Premium Model comes with a USB cord, as well as a car cigarette adaptor and an AC adapter. When utilizing a USB cable, you must use hot water. Just fill the cup halfway with hot water and press the button for 2-3 seconds. When using a car cigarette adapter or an AC adaptor, the process takes 60 seconds and you can use cold water. Fill the container with cold water and immediately press the button once. It takes 5-8 minutes to complete the process. It appears that HiBREW will provide you with everything you need on the go.

Advertisement

Besides how elegant it looks, VentureBrew has way more to offer than it seems. In 5 minutes or less, you can enjoy a rich, aromatic cup of espresso with the VentureBrew. With VentureBrew, convenience has no limits; you only need a USB outlet and you're ready to take on the day. One full charge heats and makes 5 cups of espresso, or up to 50 cups if hot water is added.

It doesn't matter if you prefer coffee grinds or mini pods, VentureBrew is designed to brew both types of espresso, allowing you to enjoy your favorite espresso however you like. At the touch of a button, you may heat water, create espresso, and enjoy it. VentureBrew was created to prepare a fantastic cup of espresso anytime, anywhere, whether you're heading to the trails or the office.

Advertisement

Last but not least, WACACO keeps surprising us with its Picopresso this time. The Picopresso provides iconic creamy shots with deep flavors and exquisite scents thanks to its ultra-fine grind. WACACO's Picopresso portable espresso machine is the smallest and most professional of the WACACO portable espresso machines. Picopresso's extraction is similar to that of a lever espresso machine: rich, syrupy, and well-balanced. The cafe-quality espresso will compete with any pricey high-end equipment. Users will observe beautiful creamy espresso streaming directly from a standard stainless steel filter basket during the brewing process with this specialty coffee espresso machine's naked portafilter.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.