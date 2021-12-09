7 Practical Wearable Air Purifiers to Clear The Air Wherever You Go

With COVID-19 becoming a part of our lives, we get to discover new tools to help us maintain hygiene and protection for ourselves. Masks, disinfectants sprays, and air purifiers became a huge part of our daily lives. Even though masks and pocket-size disinfectant sprays are perfectly fitting in our pockets and purses, when it comes to air purifiers, they are a little harder to carry around. For that reason, wearable air purifiers got on the market and they come in very handy for those who need fresh air wherever they go for the sake of their health.

Whether you have asthma and other respiratory tract diseases or you want the maximum level of protection from the COVID-19 virus, these 7 best picks for wearable air purifiers are just for you. Enjoy all the benefits of an air purifier, even when you are on the go.

Aviche comes with an M1 air purifier that will not only clear the air for you but also will make sure you look your best thanks to its super elegant design. Besides looking good with all of your outfits with its metallic gray color and defined lines, it also has all the features to keep you company every day. It only takes 3 or 4 hours to charge it fully at once and it can be with you up to 80 hours, meaning it can last for a couple of days and will only need special treatment a few days a week. It has a slight sound that shows it’s working, but it is as silent as if it is not there. If you needed high-efficiency, energy-saving, and clear air on pandemic days, Aviche M1 is just your type.

Advertisement

With AirTamer A302, rest assured that you are breathing clean air as it comes with a Power Boost Technology that provides 9 times more cleaner air and is able to filter 875% more air pollutants compared to its competitors. It doesn't require you to constantly change air filters as it provides electrostatic purification technology to emit a constant stream of healthy ions. Moreover, it creates a 3-foot (91 cm) radius of clean air around your personal space. It is battery-powered with 2 lithium coin cell batteries but provides you a total of 140 hours of non-stop usage. It will clear the air for you silently as you continue your day. In times that you don’t need to use it, you can keep it protected in the metal case that comes with it.

Advertisement

For the ones who want to use a rechargeable air purifier instead of a battery-powered one, AirTamer covers that too. A315 can be charged with its USB cable only in a few hours and can last for up to 50 hours on a single charge. Just like A302, A315 provides 9 times cleaner air and it is able to filter 875% more air pollutants than its competitors. It also stands out because it has an easy to replace ion emission brush so your AirTamer can be restored to a brand new condition even after many months of use. You can follow up with how much of a battery it has left with its battery level indicator and it includes a very stylish-looking leather case to keep your air purifier protected when not in use.

Advertisement

Igokoti is another one of the bests when it comes to air purifiers, as it comes with many features. Just at once, it is able to release 120 million negative oxygen ions to keep the air around you as clean as possible. It is rechargeable, and in just a single charge that takes 2 hours, it can keep running nonstop for 30 hours. No need to replace any filters as Igokoti Personal Air Purifier releases negative ions and does the job for you. It provides environmental protection since it doesn’t need a regular change of consumables. Just like this, Igokoti promises protection from dust, harmful air, smoke, and even bad smell around you to help you breathe easier.

Weal-Air released its Mini Air Purifier Necklace specifically for those who are not able to use mouth protection such as the elderly or children. It has a unique oval shape and is quite lightweight -about 30 grams- to make it easier to carry for those in need. It helps prevent excessive sweating around the mouth area and helps you breathe in the clear air. It also helps relieve symptoms of runny and stuffy nose, sniffles, sneezing as it releases negative oxygen ions around your body to create a layer of protection to keep the foreign substances away. Even at night, it can help your allergic breathing problems and runny nose. With 1 hour-long charging, it can last up to 12 hours and does not need a change of filters.

Advertisement

With the simple design that does the part, Aibrisk is here to provide the perfect clean air for you. It releases ion oxygen particles and absorbs suspended particles in the air. On top of that, it eliminates PM2.5, second-hand smoke, pet smell, cooking smell, and any other bad smells. It is perfectly able to help freshen your personal space by about 1 cubic meter. It can be charged through its USB cable and with a single charge of 2 hours, it can clear the air nonstop for 30 hours. You can also hang it in your car, stroller, on your bag, or even on your shoe cabinet to prevent the bad smell.

Stay Fresh Canada Personal Air Purifier and deodorizer releases negative ions which result in forming a shield of clean air to protect you where ever you are. It eliminates smoke, odor, smell, dust, and other air irritants. It quietly runs up to 12 hours with a single charge to keep you company in the busiest hours of your day. It can easily release 6 million negative ions for each cm3 as it forms a shield around you. It is both suitable for kids and adults since it weighs 45 grams which makes it very easy to carry around.

Advertisement

If COVID-19 will be around for some time, you should make sure you wear the best gear to protect yourself with these incredible air purifiers that will form a protective shield around you and clear the air wherever you go!

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.