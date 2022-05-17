7 best security keys for multi-factor authentication

It's critical to be cautious while creating passwords; it's a fundamental step in securing your online life. However, some of your online accounts, such as your Google Account or Dropbox, might be so valuable and contain so much information that you should take extra precautions to protect them. Hardware-based two-factor authentication is the most secure solution to protect your online accounts (2FA).

Security keys are inexpensive, simple to use, eliminate phishing attacks, and are far less inconvenient and secure than SMS-based two-factor verification. The good news is that security keys are now available in a variety of formats, including USB-A and USB-C, Lightning for iPhone users, and even Bluetooth keys. For you to protect your data in the safest and easiest way possible, we listed the best security keys below.

YubiKey 5 NFC offers you complete protection for your online accounts against unauthorized access by using 2-factor authentication. It is one of the most protective USB and NFC security keys that work with more online services than most on the market. It is FIDO certified and works easily with Google Chrome and any FIDO-supported application on Windows macOS or Linux systems. You can also get touch-based authentication for NFC-supported devices and applications. One of the best things about YubiKey 5 is that it is not only water-resistant but also tamper-resistant and crush-resistant to provide you with long years of use. So it serves as a protection for your data physically and hardware-based at the same time.

Yubico comes with another gem, YubiKey 5Ci. It is an innovative multi-protocol hardware authenticator offering a dual connector for lighting and USB-C ports. Unlike most security keys on the market, you can protect your iOS mobile apps and connect with a simple touch, thanks to its Lighting Connector. This YubiKey offers multi-protocol support, Smart Card, OpenPGP, and challenge-response capability to ensure strong hardware-based authentication. While it provides extreme functionality to support thousands of apps and protect your account credentials, the lighting connector adds an innovative touch even though it supports a limited number of applications.

The Security Key C NFC is designed to protect your online accounts from phishing and account takeovers. Using hardware-based security keys makes it extremely difficult to access or steal your most important files, pictures, emails, and financial information. Just like any other Yubico branded security key, Security Key C does not surprise us with how functional it can get. The Security Key C NFC is simple to register across hundreds of services. Once registered, each service will request you to insert and tap your key to gain access. Or, simply tap the Security Key C NFC on Android phones and tablets. Simple, convenient, and secure.

YubiKey 5 Nano is a smaller and more convenient version of YubiKey 5 NFC itself. The YubiKey 5 Nano combines hardware-based authentication and public key cryptography to protect against account takeovers. Simply insert into a USB slot and authenticate with a touch. YubiKey 5 authentication is four times faster than typing One Time Passcode and does not require a battery or network connectivity so it is always accessible and easiest to carry thanks to its extra compact size.

The Thetis U2F key can be used on any website which supports U2F protocol with the latest Chrome installed on your Windows, Mac OS, or Linux. It features an Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm to generate 256 bits hash length characters private and public keys so that your account will keep in high security even using a simple password. It is designed with a 360° rotating metal cover that shields the USB connector when not in use. Also, crafted from a durable aluminum alloy to protect the key from drops, bumps, and scratches.

With software-free operation, cross-platform compatibility, USB 3.0, and high capacities, Secure Key 3 brings a world of advanced data security to your fingertips. This USB 3 SSD drive incorporates PIN access with real-time 256-bit AES XTS hardware encryption providing uncompromising security and ease of use. The Aegis Secure Key's FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validation covers 11 areas of cryptographic security, including physical security, cryptographic key management, and design integrity. Secure Key 3 also has several new innovative features not seen on a drive like this before, including two read-only modes, an optional self-destruct PIN, unattended auto-lock, and a drive reset feature that clears all PINs and destroys the data.

FEITIAN MultiPass K16 can be another great alternative to protect your data in the best way. Having a different design compared to others, K16 comes with many other features to help you feel secure just as much. It is FIDO U2F certified, and its USB interface works without any drivers in Windows, Linux, and Mac OS systems with Chrome, Firefox, and many others. It comes with NFC and Bluetooth interfaces which work with contactless readers with ease. The only different thing about K16 is it requires a special method from iOS users, which adds more security to the process than anything.

