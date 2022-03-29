7 smart air conditioners to help you keep your cool on a hot summer day

Summer is around the corner, and despite all its glory, extremely hot weather can sometimes get annoying. And if you're working from home, you might want to make sure to surround your living places with the setup that can bring you nothing but comfort while doing your thing on a hot summer day. One of the members of this setup should be the ultimate device that can help you stay inside with a cool atmosphere no matter how warm the weather outside is.

The smartest air conditioners are here to save your day. They keep your living places cool and breezy while there’s hellish warm weather outside. On top of that, they let you control the weather in your house in terms of adjusting the target temperature, changing the fan speed, and turning them on and off. Best of all, they let you do all of these things through your smartphone, no matter where you are.

That is why we listed the top 7 smart air conditioners to help you stay cool only with a touch of your finger.

The PACEX390's Cool Surround Smart Sensing technology simplifies your comfort by using Bluetooth to monitor the environment around you and automatically adjust settings. When it comes to comfort, however, the temperature is only one factor to consider. To chill your home, De'Longhi's new Eco Real Feel feature measures both temperature and humidity.

The Real Feel feature removes suffocating mugginess and replaces it with a delightful coolness tailored to your tastes, saving you up to 30% on energy costs. This unit, which can cover up to 700 square feet, combines enormous power with unrivaled efficiency. The new Super Quiet technology decreases noise by up to 4 dbA (when compared to De'Longhi regular AC), providing amazing cooling power without commotion.

Ukoke's Smart Portable Air Conditioner HVAC Unit integrates with Alexa to allow you to simply turn on and off your air conditioner, and control the temperature with just a voice command. It combines Cool, Heat, Dehumidifier, and high, medium, and low Fan mode with an added Swing feature to vary the wind direction in one HVAC system.

It can chill up to 400 square feet of floor space, or a medium-sized room, with its 12K BTU cooling capacity. In less than 10 minutes, you can change from a cooler to a heater, warming up your room. The environmentally-friendly R410A refrigerant and efficient compressor reduce noise to 53 dB, which is sufficient to keep your desired temperature while sleeping. The bottom of the unit is designed with four wheels for quick and comfortable moving throughout the house.

With its DELLA app, you can regulate the temperature on the go. This makes it simple to chill your space on your way home, as well as for those occasions when you forget to turn out the lights before leaving the house. Because this air conditioner uses self-evaporation technology, there is no need to empty the bucket. Cool air and dehumidification are provided by this portable air conditioner for places up to 700 square feet. This freestanding fan is great for hot days or any room that lacks adequate ventilation.

Cool your home from anywhere with LG ThinQ technology, which allows you to operate your air conditioner with your phone or with the help of Amazon Alexa and Hey Google. This silent air conditioner is perfect for cooling midsize spaces up to 450 square feet. The machine includes two cooling and fan speeds, as well as a 24-hour timer for scheduling cooling. Whether cooling, dehumidifying, or simply circulating air, the auto-swing air vent helps focus the flow of air where it's required most. When electricity is restored after a power loss, the auto-restart feature will automatically switch your unit back on.

LG's LP0821GSSM Smart Portable Air Conditioner has a cooling capability of 8000 BTU. The air conditioner also has LG ThinQ technology, an LCD remote control, and two fan settings. LG portable air conditioners run at low sound levels as low as 50dB (in low mode), removing extraneous noise for a quiet operation that you won't notice. You can use the full-featured remote to handle the LED display, simple selection control panel, up/down temperature adjustments, and fan speed selection without leaving your bed, workstation, or couch.

Frigidaire's GHPC132AB1 20" Gallery Series Portable Smart Air Conditioner provides 13000 BTU of cooling comfort in a room up to 600 square feet. With its 24-Hour On/Off Timer, you can ensure that your home is cool and pleasant without worrying about your power bills going up.

The Dry Mode feature will assist in controlling and reducing humidity levels in the living environment, making it more pleasant. When you choose Sleep Mode, your air conditioner will turn off when you are not using it, conserving energy and saving you money. The electronic air purifier is activated to eliminate pollen and contaminants from the air, which improves your comfort.

The Whynter ARC-14SH portable air conditioner was created with mobility and power in mind. This portable air conditioner with two hoses is great for keeping any small place cool, such as a bedroom, office, or server room. The advanced auto drain technology in this unit utilizes and recycles moisture collected throughout the cooling process to produce cool air. It also has a 24-hour programmable timer, full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F), a remote, an auto drain mode that immediately exhausts all condensation, CFC-free GREEN R32 refrigerant, and RoHS-compliant components. It may be used as an air conditioner, heater, fan, or dehumidifier thanks to its four functioning modes.

