7 Smart Heaters to Keep the Extreme Cold Away From Your House

It is wintertime, and it is no secret that some of us don’t like the freezing cold. Outside, we protect ourselves by dressing like a walking cabbage, and inside, we rely on heaters to keep our living areas warm.

Just like anything else, heaters come in a variety of ways, but if you're wondering which one is the best of all, let us introduce you to smart heaters. Easy to control, easy to heat, and energy-saving to the bones. We've compiled a list of the top 7 smart heaters to assist you to take advantage of the wonderful world of smart heaters this season.

The simple voice instructions that are picked up through Alexa or Google Assistant to control the smart heater, allow you to manage it hands-free whenever you need. You'll also appreciate the sleek, slender frame, which allows it to blend in aesthetically.

You can set schedules for the heater to pre-warm your home gym, small office space, and other rooms in the house before you arrive, using the free Atomi Smart app on your phone. Its whisper-quiet 1500W PTC ceramic heating technology warms the surrounding air to 70 degrees in two seconds flat and it features built-in overheat protection, cool-touch housing and handle, a wobble-free base, and a 360-degree tip-over safety switch, making it an ideal fit for any living area.

Atomi Smart Ceramic Tower is a bigger and more convenient version of its 2nd Gen relative. It’s energy-efficient to heat your home, conditioning spaces up to 750 square feet (70 square meters). You can also control Atomi Ceramic Tower using the free Atomi Smart app on your phone, with voice commands via Google Assistant and Alexa, or operate it manually with its large LED display and control panel. Plus, this Smart Tower Heater has a wobble-free base compatible with carpet and hard floor surfaces, a tip-over safety switch, overheat protection, and cool-touch housing. If you need a bigger and more comprehensive heater for your home, get yourself a Ceramic Tower right away!

Heat Storm is an incredibly energy-efficient heater thanks to its proprietary HMS dual-wall technology, so you can relax knowing your room will warm up rapidly. It's a collection of portable or wall-mountable heating devices that's ideal for heating bedrooms, living rooms, or any other room in your house. It has Wi-Fi capability, allowing you to manage the temperature from your phone. Its grills are safe to touch and operate on a 1500W power supply, saving not only energy but also floor space thanks to its highly functional design.

Govee's PTC Ceramic heating makes less than 45 decibels of noise, making it the quietest family member in your home. You may also utilize the Govee Home app's "Do Not Disturb Mode" to turn off all indicator lights and loud beeps. The Govee Home app allows you to operate the smart heater from anywhere over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and it's also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can control it with your voice. It has overheating and tip-over protection for the safety of children, pets, and the entire family. After 24 hours of continuous use, the auto-shutoff gets activated to maximize energy saving.

EconoHome's convection currents rise from behind the panel to provide heat, resulting in a steady room temperature. Warm air is circulated around the space by pushing air over a convection heating element. It is made to be utilized for lengthy periods of time at a very cheap cost of operation. It can save you up to 50% on your energy bill and uses only 0.4 KW/HR, which is less than one-third of the energy used by other space heaters. Because the EconoHome Wall Mounted Heater is compatible with several voice assistants, including Google and Alexa, you can effortlessly operate it using its eWeLink App, from outside your house, or with the touch of your voice.

Heat Storm HS-1000-WX is designed not only to heat but also to perfectly fit your home setting. It also enables you to adjust the temperature, enable child lock, and set schedules from your phone easier than ever. It uses 1000W of power and 3400 BTUs which means you can heat up to 500 square feet (46 square meters) as a supplemental heat source, or 200 square feet (18 square meters) as a primary heat source. What makes it different is the infrared heat that is coming from the Heat Storm space heater warms objects instead of just the air which will keep you warmer longer even after the heater turns off.

Even though Atomi Smart 2nd Gen Portable Tower looks like the least talented one, there’s still a lot to benefit from it, and it is still one of the best to cover your heating needs. Whisper-quiet and only in two seconds, 1500W PTC ceramic heating technology can warm the surrounding air up to 750 square feet (70 square meters) of space and to 70 degrees. The smart heater can be turned on and off, the temperature can be changed, it can be switched between three modes, which are high, low, and ECO and its timer can be set using the digital display and manual control pad. You may also use the free Atomi Smart App to turn on and off the heater, modify the temperature, make routines, and more. Regardless of which method you choose, your home will be toasty warm!

