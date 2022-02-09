7 Smart TVs under $200: Enjoy entertainment on a budget

A TV is one of the most important investments that you will make for your home. It is, therefore, important to get it right and buy a TV that meets your needs and budget. Choosing the right Smart TV for your needs can be a daunting task, though. We’ve compiled a list of the best smart TVs under 200 bucks that offer all the best possible features at reasonable prices.

There are many factors to consider when making a decision, such as the size of your living room, the desired level of interactivity, or if you want to be able to use it in conjunction with your other devices. You can check out these TVs to see if they fit the bill of your requirements.

The TCL TV is your best bet if you're looking for an affordable TV that blends well with your smart home setup. This 720p TV comes with LED technology with a screen size of 32 inches. You could go for a larger screen size depending on the room you want to place the TV in; there are multiple screen sizes available ranging up to 49 inches.

Talking about how smart the TV is, it connects with Amazon Alexa and executes all your orders with precision. The internet services it supports are Youtube, Netflix, Hulu, Skype, and more. You can connect this TV to other devices using Wifi, USB, or HDMI technology.

What's more, you can transform your smartphone into a TV remote with the Roku mobile app and control it with ease.

Roku TVs are all about offering comfort with easy operation, and here's another one ready to give you oodles of content to enjoy, as much as you need. You have access to around 450,000 shows and movies that you can watch at any time.

The RCA Flat-screen TV has a smart and intuitive interface that makes navigation a breeze. Another cool feature is being able to listen to the shows privately with headphones. The slim bezel design gives the TV a classy look. You can also connect various devices like laptops or computers via the HDMI input.

When it comes to TVs, LG hardly needs a special introduction. This 27-inch Smart TV is designed to do anything but disappoint its viewers. There are no larger screen sizes available; however, the compact screen size makes this TV a good fit for your bedroom, living room, or even kitchen.

The Full HD resolution with a vibrant color display makes this TV all the more appealing. It also has an HDMI input, so you can easily connect it with other devices such as laptops and computers.

Another good thing is that you can use this smart TV as a monitor as well, and it also offers the wall-mounting feature. The matte finish of the TV gives it a premium outer look and that makes this device a steal for under two hundred bucks.

If you had thought about it around a decade ago, buying a big-screen TV under 200 bucks would have sounded insane. But Insignia has turned that into a reality with this amazing TV. The 39-inch model is way more affordable than others on this list that offer a screen size smaller than this device for the same price.

In comparison, the Insignia offers the same 720p resolution many other TVs do. You can also stream content from a vast catalog from internet services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Youtube, and more.

The smart TV can also be controlled via Alexa, so there are a bunch of commands you can use without having to even use remote control although that too is available.

The Hisense 32-inch TV comes with LED technology and delivers sharp imagery with better clarity. It is available in two other sizes and you can choose the one that best fits your needs.

You can stream oodles of shows and movies from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Youtube. The TV has a built-in Google Assistant that offers many smart features that you can access just with your voice. In all, it's a great buy at a bargain price designed to impress you.

The Impecca 32-inch TV has a sleek and shiny finish that'll make you fall in love with it the moment you lay your eyes on it. It is also available in smaller screen sizes if you're looking to have it in your kitchen.

The inclusion of the Dolby Vision technology will give you a life-like experience of watching TV shows and movies. The TV has three HDMI inputs and you can easily connect external devices like USB drives, computers, or laptops to it.

You may seem to think it's like taking a big chance going for an Impecca TV if you aren't aware of the body, but rest assured that chance would be worth it.

If you're specifically interested in buying a small-screen TV for your bedroom or kitchen, this Supersonic model is something you need to check out. It also obeys commands via Amazon's smart assistant Alexa.

Coming to other specifications, this smart TV offers a 1080p resolution along with USB and HDMI technologies for connecting external devices. The stunning picture quality will ensure you don't regret buying this TV.

Also, you can stream content from various apps like Netflix, Apple TV+, Discovery+, HBO Max, and much more.

