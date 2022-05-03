A trek into the wilderness is always a great way to take a sabbatical from your daily life. However, at times, you may need to establish communication in case you're stranded in an emergency. Usual mobile phones are of little help in these circumstances unless you're in an area where you have enough range for a call. An emergency radio can be a massive help in such cases.

Emergency radios can be your life saviors when you're stranded in a place where your chances of communication through a mobile phone are almost nil. They usually use solar energy for power, but you can also use the hand crank on these radios, so you rarely run out of power.

Important factors to consider

There are a few essential pointers you need to be concerned about before buying an emergency radio that suits your needs.

1. Price

Emergency radios do not use too many modern features or technology, meaning even the best ones are available at affordable prices. However, if you're reluctant to loosen your purse strings for such a device, any model between a range of $50 to $80 should be good enough.

2. Durability

Given you'll be taking this device with you for uphill tasks like camping, hiking, trekking, and much more, your emergency radio should have a sturdy build quality that can withstand even the harshest weather conditions.

3. Size

If you're frequently out on adventures, you know it's better to carry lightweight objects, to make your travel more comfortable. A compact radio is the way to go if you're keen to conserve some space in your luggage and some weight on your back.

4. Power efficiency

The power efficiency of a radio will determine if it can work well for the long term. Make sure the average battery life of the radio is good; anything between eight to 10 hours is a good option.

5. Weather alerts

If you're out in the woods, it's essential to have access to the weather forecast so in times of need or rough weather, you can take necessary actions to ensure your safety. Any device that has access to the NOAA band will allow you to tune in to seven basic radio stations that will keep you updated about current weather conditions.

The best emergency radio stations to buy in 2022

Without wasting any more time, let's take a glance at some of the best options to consider if you're looking to buy an emergency radio.

Charging mobile phones in remote and hilly areas can be an uphill task unless you have the necessary means to power them. The RunningSnail MD-088P eliminates the need for your mobile phones to depend on a power bank as it can quickly charge devices with its 2000 mAh Li-ion battery.

Speaking of its durability, the MD-088P has quite a sturdy body that can withstand the toughest of weather conditions and help you connect with the outside world. There are three ways to recharge this radio - a Micro-USB cable, a solar panel, and a manual hand crank. Also, this device is compatible with the NOAA frequency band, meaning you can easily get the latest weather alerts and plan your sojourns accordingly.

The best thing about the FosPower emergency radio is that it provides news and entertainment broadcasts alongside emergency weather alerts through its pre-programmed NOAA channels. Also, a massive 4000 mAh battery comes with it, which can act as a power bank for charging your mobile phone.

The FosPower emergency radio also has a bright LED flashlight that's nothing short of a savior in times of power outages or while trudging through dark areas. The radio also emits a siren that acts as an SOS signal during an emergency.

There are four ways to power this radio - internal batteries and AAA batteries; the internal batteries can be charged using a Micro-USB cable. The internal battery is replaceable and supports 20 hours of work time if you're listening to the radio. When power is unavailable, you can use the hand crank or solar energy to recharge the battery.

The Eton, American Red Cross emergency radio can be charged in three ways - using the hand crank manually, through a USB cable, or via a rechargeable internal battery. This NOAA-compatible radio also has a slim and compact design that allows you to save luggage space. You can also charge your mobile phone using the USB port.

The Eton emergency radio also offers an Alert function that helps you get timely alerts about changing weather conditions. In case you're short of power, you can use solar energy or the hand crank to recharge the 2600 mAh battery of the radio. There's also a bright flashlight to illuminate your path in the dark and one red LED flashing beacon that can be used as an SOS signal.

We've seen emergency radios that are powered three ways, but here's one that you can power up using five different ways. With the Kaito KA500, you get seven pre-programmed channels that provide news related to sports, entertainment, weather forecasts, and more. The emergency radio also acts as a mobile charger.

The Kaito KA500 has an LED flashlight to guide you in dark areas and a red beacon light that can be fired as an SOS signal in times of an emergency. Also, the build-quality of this radio is pretty solid since it's made up of ABS material. The only negative it has is that it isn't waterproof, so it probably shouldn't be your go-to choice if you're looking out for a device that can withstand heavy rains.

This NOAA-compatible Midland radio is probably one of the most cost-effective solutions to have if you want to maintain contact with the outer world while camping in the woods or if you're out at sea. Like all others on this list, the ER10VP also has an LED flashlight and a red beacon that can be fired as an SOS signal.

One more point we like about this radio in particular is its compact design; it will help you conserve luggage space. An extra feature this radio has that others on this list don't is its headphone jack, which allows its users to listen privately.

The Sangean emergency radio is compatible with all seven NOAA frequencies, so you can get all the latest weather alerts in real-time. What's more, it has 19 in-built presets, so you don't need to tune every frequency by yourself. The radio can be powered using its solar panel or the hand crank.

The battery power is around 850 mAh, and though it may seem small, the Sangean emergency radio lasts for around eight to 10 hours after a single charge. Also, there's an SOS mode that provides an LED flashlight and a blinking beacon that will help searchers locate your whereabouts easily.

When it comes to the C. Crane solar observer, you can power up this radio using the hand crank. You can enjoy 30 minutes of listening time after just 90 seconds. Beyond that, four to six hours of solar charging enables you to use this radio for around nine hours. However, these options won't really be necessary given you already get 60 hours of playing time by using three AA batteries.

The C. Crane solar observer can also tune in to the NOAA frequency channels to provide you accurate weather broadcasts. Also, it is pretty lightweight and portable, so you can easily carry it anywhere with you without worrying about sacrificing too much luggage space for it.

