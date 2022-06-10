7 water cooler dispensers to keep you hydrated this summer

A water cooler dispenser is a machine that dispenses cold water. This machine is typically installed in offices, schools, universities, and other places where people need to drink water. Water coolers are important because they provide a lot of benefits to the workplace.

They help with hydration and physical activity, promote wellness and reduce health risks associated with dehydration, improve morale and establish a sense of community within the workplace. We've listed some of the best water cooler dispensers you can consider buying online.

The Brio Water Cooler Dispenser is designed to provide fresh, clean and cool water at a large dispense point. It is a trendy and durable water dispenser that provides clean water on demand. The dispense point is quite large, so you can fill up everything from bottles to large cups.

The dispenser has a sleek and stylish design that will fit into any environment. The removable drip tray makes it easy to clean up after use and the 100% stainless steel protects the purity of the water. The Brio water cooler also is a large dispense point that is compact and durable. It has a removable drip tray that allows users to remove it easily for cleaning purposes.

The Igloo cooler dispenser is a top-loading water system with a slim and innovative design. It has two dispensing paddles and two separate spigots, which makes it easy for users to dispense hot and cold liquid as per their preferences.

The Igloo water cooler dispenser is the best choice for those who want to enjoy fresh and clean drinking water at home. It has a removable drip tray that helps you clean up spills easily. It also comes with a child safety lock, so you don't have to worry about your kids accidentally turning on the water taps.

The Farberware water cooler dispenser is a great addition to any office. It has a sleek design that fits in with any modern workplace decor and is easy to use. It also has an energy-saving thermo-electric cooling system which makes it very efficient.

The Farberware water cooler dispenser is a perfect addition to any office. It is equipped with a bottom storage cabinet and accepts all 5-gallon water jugs. The water cooler dispenser has an easy to use push-button for dispensing cold and hot water on demand,

Avalon water cooler dispenser is a product that can help you to make your office more comfortable. It has three temperature settings, which are great for those who want to drink cold water and those who want to drink hot water.

With the nightlight, it becomes easier to see what you are doing at night. The Avalon water cooler dispenser also has a durable design that can last for years without any problems. It can hold 3-5 gallon bottles and is durable because of its stainless steel body.

The Frigidaire EFWC498 helps users stay hydrated and healthy during their work day. The stainless steel construction is durable which means it will last for years to come. It also fits standard 3 and 5-gallon bottles so you don't have to worry about purchasing new ones.

The removable drip tray is a nice feature because it helps keep the dispenser clean. The Frigidaire EFWC498 has a sleek design that will fit any kitchen countertop. With this water dispenser, you can always have cold water on hand at all times!

The Brio Self Cleaning Bottleless Water Cooler Dispenser can be used in offices, schools, hospitals, hotels, gyms, and many other places. It is easy to use because it has a push-button operation with three temperature settings.

It also has a removable drip tray which makes it easier to clean. The Brio Self Cleaning Bottleless Water Cooler Dispenser is perfect for any place that needs fresh water at all times! Also, it has a removable drip tray that makes sure you can easily clean the water cooler dispenser without much difficulty.

The ACCVI water cooler dispenser is an innovative and stylish design that dispenses both hot and cold water. It has a safety lock for hot water to ensure your kids don’t accidentally dispense hot water and be prone to accidental burns. It has a sleek, modern design that will fit in any office or home environment.

The touchless dispensing system prevents germs from spreading as it does not come into contact with the water. One of the most important benefits of this water cooler dispenser is that it eliminates cross-contamination from germs by not requiring hands-on contact with the tap.

