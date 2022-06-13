7 waterproof headphones for listening to your favorite jam under water

Swimming is a brilliant activity in terms of body exercise, but there's no denying it can turn into a monotonous affair if you're spending hours completing laps of a pool. To make sure this boredom doesn't deter you from splashing into the water again, you can rely on the waterproof headphones for swimming to distract yourself.

Enjoying music while doing different activities is a common affair, be it while you're studying, playing, relaxing, or doing anything else. And, swimming hasn't been left out of that circle as well. However, there are some constraints with listening to music underwater that you need to be wary about.

Things to consider before buying waterproof headphones for swimming

Before you start searching for the best swimming headphones, it's essential to know about a few important factors that need to be taken care of before you finalize a buying decision.

1. Type of headphones

Usually, a smartphone is the main source for listening to songs, but that's not gonna be the case here because you'll be listening underwater. Also, Bluetooth technology tends to falter when you use it underwater, so that's not a reliable possibility as well. In this case, you need to opt for headphones that also act as standalone MP3 players and allow you to enjoy your favorite melodies while you're busy completing laps.

2. Water resistance

The degree of water resistance is the next essential factor to take into account. When choosing the best swimming headphones, opt for one that has a rating of IPX 7 and above. Avoid going for a set of headphones with an IPX 5 rating, since such devices are splash-proof, not waterproof.

Advertisement

3. Storage

We've already established why it's essential to buy waterproof headphones for swimming that also act as standalone MP3 players. Make sure you have an ample amount of storage so you can store a large bunch of songs; typically, a storage space of anything in between 2GB and 8GB should suffice, depending on your needs.

4. Battery life

The battery life of your swimming headphones will determine the stretch of time for which you can enjoy songs while being underwater. It's good to have a set of headphones that offer a battery life of 5 hours if you're an occasional swimmer.

However, if you're a professional, we'd recommend going for a set of headphones with at least 8 hours of battery life. That's because we assume that you'd be having multiple sessions of swimming in a day, so having a long battery life means you need not worry about charging them often.

Advertisement

Our choice for the best swimming headphones

Once you've taken care of these factors, rest assured you'll be buying the best waterproof headphones for swimming that fit your requirements. Now, let's take a look at some of the best swimming headphones you can consider buying.

Blue Voice Swimming Headphones are one of the few headphones that allow you to listen to music while swimming. It is also used for gymming and running as it has a flexible wrap-around earbuds neckband that allows you to have hands-free use. The IPX8 rating ensures they're waterproof and built for long-term use.

The Blue Voice Swimming Headphones are Bluetooth enabled and have an 8GB storage space, making it easy to save music or podcasts while on the go. The headphones can also be used by fitness trainers who need their hands free while they work out, apart from swimmers who want to listen to music during their swim.

Advertisement

Tayogo Headphones are IPX8 waterproof, which means they can be submerged in water easily. They are also designed with ergonomic earbuds that ensure comfort and long-term use.

The Tayogo headphones are equipped with 8 hours of playtime with 8 GB storage that can store almost 2000 songs, meaning there’s no shortage of melodies to listen to when you’re submerged underwater. Moreover, Tayogo offers a 1-year warranty that covers any defects in materials and workmanship.

The SYRYN Swimbuds are a pair of wireless headphones for swimmers. The three tactile buttons make it easy to control the music and the volume, which is great for swimmers who have to keep their hands on their heads.

They are waterproof and can be used in water up to 10 meters deep. The earphones have a battery life of 8 hours and come with a 1-year warranty. Also, they have an 8GB storage space so you can store a bunch of songs and never run out of options when it comes to listening to music while swimming.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the SYRYN waterproof headphones for swimming offer a playback time of 10 hours, meaning you need not worry about running out of power while completing your laps in the pool.

The Pyle MP3 Player is one of the best-selling devices for those who love listening to music on the go. It has an ergonomic design that provides comfort during use, and it's IPX8 waterproof for those who want to listen to music by the pool or at the beach. For those looking for a portable device that stores up to 8 GB of music, this device is worth considering!

The Pyle MP3 Player is a great option for people who are looking for a hassle-free device to use during their fitness exercises. It has everything you need for your running or fitness routine and it is available at an affordable price.

Advertisement

The waterproof bone conduction headphones are a great piece of equipment for swimmers. They can be used underwater to listen to music and podcasts without the worry of getting wet. They can also be used by runners, cyclists, triathletes, or any other athlete that wants to listen to music while they work out.

These Essonio headphones will work up to 32 feet underwater and can last for 10 hours before needing a recharge. These wireless headphones have an amazing battery life of 10 hours and can be charged within 2 hours, so you won't need to worry about them running out of power when you're on the go.

The MTYBBYH Headphones are IPX8 waterproof and can withstand being immersed in water about 1.5 meters deep for 50 minutes. It needs about 1.5 hours for a full charge and is able to play up to 8 hours of music continuously.

Advertisement

The MTYBBYH headphones can cancel out noise by using active noise cancellation technology, and they also support Bluetooth technology. However, we'd recommend using the local player mode to enjoy music without any distraction.

IKXO Headphones are made for those who are always on the go. They are IPX8 waterproof and have a 16 GB storage space. The open-ear design allows you to hear your surroundings while listening to music.

The IKXO headphones also have an 8-hour playback time and clear stereo sound quality; they need only 2 hours to complete a full charging session. Also, they're equipped with 16 GB storage space, meaning you can store oodles of songs within this headphones-cum-MP3 player.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.