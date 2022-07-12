Setting up a workspace is an integral part of starting a new job or getting back into the swing of things. With the work-from-home culture becoming a new norm in our 'post-pandemic' world, setting up an at-home workspace is essential if you've gotten into the remote lifestyle.

Assembling an entire workspace means getting your hands on a bunch of different products. With the Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022, you can have a frugal approach to assembling a workspace at home. Here are seven essentials you may consider buying for economical prices, thanks to the Prime Day deals.

The Soundance Laptop Stand has been designed with ergonomics in mind, so you can avoid pain and discomfort when working for long periods of time. It also has an adjustable height, which means you can find the best position for your needs. Originally available at $39.99, you can get this stand for 18% off at $32.99.

It's also worth noting that the Soundance Laptop Stand has a ventilated design, ensuring that your laptop will stay cool even when you're using it for long periods of time. The stand also has a detachable design which makes it easy for you to take the stand with you wherever you go.

The SINPAID desk is designed to be a multifunctional table with a modern design. It has a unique color with white on the sides, making it stand out in any room. The table is easy to assemble within 30 minutes without the need for additional tools. This ensures that installation will be completed in no time and hassle-free.

Originally available at $99.99, you can get this SINPAID table for 24% off at $75.99. Available in black and white marble patterns, it is available in two sizes, so you can choose the one that best fits your workspace.

The AmazonBasics Office Chair is a great option for people who are looking for a comfortable and affordable office chair. It has all the features that one would want in an office chair, like an adjustable seat angle, padded armrests, and tilt control.

The AmazonBasics Office Chair is made of durable polyurethane and has a leather-like finish. The 5-legged base with durable casters makes it easy to move around as well. The AmazonBasics office chair is available for $63.07 at 37% off, straight down from $100.64.

The Bamboo Charging Station is a multi-device organizer that comes with 5 charging cables and allows users to hide all of them. This product is perfect for anyone who has multiple devices in their home or office as it can charge six devices at one time and has a design that is both attractive and functional.

The bamboo top allows you to stack your devices on it while they are charging, making it easy to access any device that you need. The Bamboo Charging Station makes it an excellent choice for people who have limited space in their homes or offices and is available at 25% off for $43.99, with the original price being $58.99.

The Amazfit Desk Lamp has a sleek design that is perfect for any desk or workspace. The gooseneck design allows for adjusting the angle of light so that you can position it in any way that suits your needs.

The clamp mount makes it easy to attach the lamp anywhere you want, and as it consumes 80% less energy than standard incandescent bulbs, you'll save money on electricity.

The Amazfit Desk Lamp offers different brightness and color options, which means users can adjust the light to their needs. The lamp has a lifetime of 50000 hours, which means it won't need to be replaced for years. All in all, it is a great choice for anyone who needs to work in a dark environment or just wants to have more natural light. The Amazfit Desk Lamp is available at 29% off for $49.99, with the original price being $69.99.

The Petocase Lumbar Pillow and Seat Cushion is a must for people who have back pain or just want to make their office chair more comfortable. It is made of high-density and premium durable memory foam that alleviates back pain by providing support for the lower back and spine.

The U-shaped ergonomic seat cushion provides comfort, support, and relief from pressure points. The lumbar pillow and cushion feature a non-slip, rubber bottom, so it stays firmly attached to the chair. The pillow set doesn't flatten or lose shape, and it fits any chair. The Petocase Lumbar Pillow and Seat Cushion is available for $39.99 at 22% off, straight down from $50.99.

The ComfiLife Foot Rest is a footrest that helps to reduce back and sciatica pain when sitting for long hours. It ensures proper foot placement while you are working, which can help improve blood circulation to the legs and eradicate pain over time. The footrest is available in three different colors, so you can choose any one of these as per your requirements.

The ComfiLife Foot Rest is an innovative product that makes it easy for people to stretch their feet at any desired height. The footrest features a high-quality memory foam material that provides plush comfort. It's lightweight and portable, making it easy for people to take with them wherever they go. This ComfiLife foot Rest is available at 17% off for $49.95, with the original price tag being $59.95.

Conclusion

It's now or never if you wish to set up a comfortable home workspace with Amazon Prime Day in full swing. As we promised, if you plan to get all these products, you'll need to spend a total of $355.07, and you're good to go. That's pretty much within the $400 range. So, what're you waiting for? Hurry up and get going with your workspace shopping spree!

