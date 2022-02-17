7 wearable fitness trackers to keep track of your well-being

Keeping track of our health is a necessity considering the changes COVID-19 brought to our lives. We became more aware that health comes first to live a long, joyful life. With the advancements in technology, it became easier and easier to keep track of our health and add healthy habits to our daily routine. To cut it short, fitness trackers made it possible.

The best fitness tracker will help you develop healthier habits by giving you gentle encouragement to take a few extra steps, go for a run, take the stairs rather than the elevator, and get a little more sleep. It's all about making small changes that can add up to make a big difference to your health over the long term. That's wht we narrowed down the top 7 fitness trackers to help you choose the right one for your healthy habits.

Fitbit Charge 5 has a "Daily Readiness Score" that tells you whether you're ready to exercise or if you should rest. With an on-wrist EDA sensor mindfulness session, you can see how your body reacts to stress on a daily basis and take ways to improve it. You can track SpO2, heart rate variability, skin temperature change, and more with its Health Metrics dashboard.

During outdoor activity, you can monitor your real-time pace and distance without utilizing your phone's built-in GPS, and then see a map of your workout path in the Fitbit app. Fitbit Charge 5 is ideal for anyone looking to improve their lifestyle.

Imagine beginning your day with laser-like focus and ending it with blissful, rejuvenating sleep. With Muse S’s Sleep Journeys & Overnight Tracking, you may easily transition from daytime Meditation & Mindfulness to bedtime Meditation & Mindfulness. Its immersive soundscapes respond in real-time to your brain activity, heart rate, breathing patterns, and body movements, causing you to stay focused and relaxed.

From the comfort of your own home, Muse S will allow you to discover how restful your sleep is with lab-grade insights. With Sleep Stage & Position Tracking, Sleep Efficiency Score, and Deep Sleep Insights, it's the ideal companion for tracking your progress and developing habits for restorative sleep.

The CIRCUL Smart Ring continuously monitors and records your blood oxygen and heart rate; records your exercise heart rate, steps, and calories burned; and monitors and records your sleep SpO2, HR, and sleep stages, and can alert you to SpO2 levels you set for your personal tracking via your CIRCUL mobile app.

It has a 15-hour battery life and can be recharged in 90 minutes or less using the provided USB chargers. To take control of your health, you can share your sleep and workout records with your partner, trainer, physician, caregiver, or family member.

Basic capabilities such as steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep monitoring are included on the Halo Band. The Halo Band is a swim-proof and water-resistant tracker that will do the job for you to a depth of 50 meters.

To help you feel your best, it will help you track the quantity and quality of your sleep, as well as daily meditations from experts like Headspace and 450+ recipes from partners like Whole Foods. Measure, assess, and improve your movement health with these tools!

PacePro for grade-adjusted pace advice throughout your activity, as well as environmentally adjusted VO2 max and training status predictions, are among the advanced training capabilities on the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro. Its improved estimated wrist heart rate and Pulse Ox support advanced sleep monitoring and high-altitude acclimatization.

Garmin's outstanding satellite navigation systems and a variety of sports modes are complemented by a slew of new power management capabilities that help extend battery life when you're away from a charger for an extended period of time. It also has Garmin's emergency alert and incident detection system, which can send assistance if you fall or hit the pavement.

ScanWatch is the world's first hybrid smartwatch that can warn users if they're in danger for illnesses, including respiratory problems and atrial fibrillation, which are both common but underdiagnosed. ScanWatch has a combination heart rate and SpO2 sensor, three electrodes, an altimeter, and a PMOLED screen, all of which are housed in a stainless steel case with sapphire glass and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 30 days.

ScanWatch connects to the free Health Mate app through Bluetooth and gives useful information that may be utilized on a daily basis or during a doctor's appointment. Compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava, and more than 100 other popular health and exercise applications.

TICKR FIT uses optical heart rate technology to offer accurate heart rate and calorie burn data in the most comfortable form factor available. It easily fits with fitness apps, cellphones, GPS bike computers, and watches thanks to Bluetooth and ANT+ technology. The TICKR FIT heart rate monitor is worn on the forearm and comes with an adjustable band that is suited for your most strenuous workouts, such as running, cycling, fitness classes, and more. TICKR FIT features water-resistant technology and a 30-hour rechargeable battery.

