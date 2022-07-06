A 76 million-year-old T.Rex relative's skeleton will be auctioned this month

Ancient dinosaur skeleton for sale!



Sotheby's, one of the biggest brokers of fine and decorative art and all things luxury, is running an auction on July 28, wherein the company will be selling the fossilized skeleton of a T. Rex relative that lived on the same planet as we did 76 million years ago, The Associated Press reported.

Sotheby's Natural History auction will take place in New York, and the star of the event, the Gorgosaurus skeleton, is expected to be sold at a whopping $5 million to $8 million.

"In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton," Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture, said.

The 76 million-year-old skeleton was discovered in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, in 2018. The 10-foot-tall and 22-foot-long specimen is the only Gorgosaurus skeleton that will be sold among all the other remains that are currently being displayed in museum collections, the auction house revealed.

However, this is not the first skeleton of a long-gone dinosaur to be sold in an auction. Last year in September, the world's largest triceratops skeleton met its unidentified U.S. owner for $7.7 million. The 66 million-year-old "Big John" was expected to be sold at $1.4 million.

Currently, the skeleton of the Gorgosaurus is being prepared for the upcoming auction on July 28, and the fanciers of the giant dinosaur will be able to pay a visit to see it from July 21.

