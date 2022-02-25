9+ anti-theft devices to keep your car safe

You already parked your car in the right place, you're sure you locked the windows and the doors but are these really enough to keep your car safe?

Car theft has become the most common crime in recent years, and your car may be the next one to get stolen. Anti-theft car systems and locks can come in quite handy to avoid these kinds of situations.

When parts of your car are sold separately, it's impossible to find them again, so it is better to make sure that your car is completely safe in the first place.

There are a number of ways to protect your car such as insurance but the procedure can be tiring and you might end up without reviewing anything. Another great way to protect your car is through high-quality gadgets.

From alarm systems to wheel locks, you can find the best anti-theft car devices in this list.

We keep our houses safe with cameras, so why not do the same for our cars with the same technique? The REDTIGER F7N dashcam produces incredibly clear images in 4K using a Sony STARVIS sensor on the front camera and 1920*1080P on the back camera.

The Sony STARVIS sensor in the F7N dashcam improves low light sensitivity, allowing for quality imaging in low light situations. The most significant feature is that when the camera's built-in G-sensor detects a violent shock or accident, it will immediately lock the footage to ensure that everything is captured.

Thousands of vehicles are reported stolen each day in the U.S., so you need a high-quality product to keep your car safe.

Thieves are not slow, but it is not important how fast they are because this wheel lock will put them still.

The lock attaches to the steering wheel itself, and it protects your steering wheel from any harm.

Now you can sleep without worry, CarLock will protect your car during the night.

Almost everyone has an alarm on their car, but CarLock is not just an alarm system.

It monitors your car and sends you a notification when a suspicious event occurs so when you are awakened from your sleep, it will be for something serious!

It gives the driver's monthly score, so it knows the trusted driver of the car. Then, if another person tries to drive the car, it detects and alerts you.

If you are suspicious of your child sneaking out of the house with the car, you can have your answer without moving a beat!

Thieves have become very talented in recent years, and you need stronger protectors for your car.

It may sound like this comes straight from a spy movie but thieves can copy your car key and enter the car. This faraday bag provides a signal blocker for your car key, so thieves can't pick up the signals from it. Also, it's very easy to carry and features extra storage for your items such as credit cards and ID. The signal blocker will protect them as well!

When your car is stolen, the hardest thing is to get your car back, and trying to deal with the insurance agencies is a nerve-racking experience.

It is better to be on the safe side in the first place so, here is a way to keep your car safe without too much effort and money. This GPS tracker will save your life with its small and fit design. It gives you the exact location of your vehicle regardless of how far you're from your car. You will be able to learn your car's right spot with this small but effective gadget!

This tire clamp strongly wraps around your wheel, so you can prevent any burglary with it. It's adjustable for cars, motorcycles, trucks, and scooters. No installation is required. Also, it comes with 2 keys, so if you lose or break one, you have the other key. It's very visible with its red and yellow colors so this anti-theft device will work as an intimidating factor on sight!

If somebody's meddling with your car, and you're away from home, then you need a detector. This keyless car alarm system provides you with the ability to lock and unlock your car, and secure your vehicle.

The system includes two 5-button remotes, a control module, a wiring harness, a siren, and a LED indicator light. Should the burglar pick your vehicle, they will regret it immediately!

What kind of a thief would want to get caught in the act? No one, we assume, if there's a super-loud alarm system. No thief will dare to steal your vehicle anymore. It'll be triggered and ring when any vibration or shaking is detected.

The alarm sound won't stop until you press the key. It's widely used on bicycles, cars, motorcycles, and scooters.

Do you have a business related to transportation and you economically rely on your vehicles' condition? If so, you probably would like to know your car's real-time location, trip histories, driving habits, vehicle health conditions, and more. Here it is, this 4G GPS tracker can provide you with all the information you need.

By using the device's app, you can stay connected with your vehicles and drivers. Also, the device comes with a built-in SIM that works in more than 200 countries including the USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

This small spy camera records true full HD video and takes high-resolution photos.

When motion is detected, your tiny micro spy camera starts recording footage and then stops until the next activation. Infrared LED lights that are undetectable allow you to use your small camera system in low light.

It is one of the smallest hidden cameras on the market, making it extremely portable and easy to conceal in places where the camera cannot be seen, making it ideal for maintaining vehicle security.

The lock is made of solid stainless steel, which increases the anti-theft performance by three times. The thief will not be able to quickly destroy it because it is composed of solid, durable, and reliable stainless steel, making your car safer with simple and effective locking. It's easy to transport, store, and can go in the trunk or inside the car, making it easy for you to keep your car secure.

