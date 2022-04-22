8 best tablets for work and gaming with long battery life

Sometimes we look for the size of a smartphone, but the function of a laptop. With high display resolution, battery time, and performance, a tablet can give you the productivity of a laptop. Whether you're looking for an entertainment device or a device that allows you to do all your daily tasks wherever you go, there is a wide range of tablets you can find for every budget and need.

If you're thinking about buying a tablet that will satisfy all your needs, check out this list that we've prepared for you. You can find all the best brands, and chose the right one for your wants and needs.

Despite being the absolute classic and a first choice as a tablet, the iPad never stops surprising with the upgrades its latest models get. An ultra-wide-angle 12MP front-facing camera, a beefier A13 Bionic chip processing, and, in acknowledgment of ever-expanding digital libraries, storage options have been increased in size, up from 32GB and 128GB to 64GB and 256GB for iPad. Despite Apple's decision to give the front-facing camera on the iPad 9th Generation some much-needed love, the 8MP rear camera still takes good quality shots with plenty of color and contrast. The iPad 9th Generation may be used in the landscape with the Apple Keyboard for creative multitasking and is compatible with the Apple Pencil 1.

This tablet is the most preferable one for families who're seeking a high-quality tablet that is within the modest price range. It's very light and shatter-resistant, which is the most important thing to look out for while shopping for kids. It has a vibrant 8-inch display (20 cm), enhanced audio, and long battery life.

Lenovo claims that this tablet is designed for the whole family with account options for everyone.

If you're looking for an affordable device, Amazon brings you the best deal. Amazon Kindle Fire offers a USB-C port that you can't find on Apple tablets. It's the fastest tablet of Amazon with the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

It has a large screen in full HD. You can enjoy numerous games and movies on the road thanks to its long battery life. It also works with Alexa, so you can check the weather or call anyone hands-free.

If you're an Android user who wants something more than a tablet experience, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is the best option for you. Once you attach a keyboard to it, you can easily use it on your lap. It is also easy to carry around in a bag.

You can type with the keyboard and write with the S pen easily. Thanks to its high resolution and bright display, watching movies will be an immersing experience.

The HUAWEI MediaPad T5 is a 10.1-inch Android tablet with an octa-core Kirin 659 CPU and Wi-Fi high-speed data connectivity. The IPS screen of the HUAWEI MediaPad T5 has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The T5 is a smart assistant and entertainment center that supports high-speed internet connectivity, office productivity, GPS navigation, and other capabilities.

The T5 is equipped with Huawei cloud services and runs Huawei's latest EMUI 8.0 OS, which is based on Google Android O (Oreo). HUAWEI's android tablet has dual stereo speakers and a 5100mAh battery that can last for up to 8.9 hours of video playback. The HUAWEI Mediapad T5 is also an excellent companion for youngsters, thanks to its eye-comfort mode and children's area.

Microsoft Surface Pro is one of the best affordable Windows tablets. It's perfect for people who want to have a small, light, and portable tablet. Especially students can easily take notes without needing a huge laptop or a messy notebook.

It's the smallest tablet made by Microsoft. It is easy to carry around and weighs only 1.6 lbs (0.77 kg). It's suitable for all your needs.

With the same beautiful metal enclosure as the iPad Pro and iPad Air, the iPad mini is Apple's newest tablet to get a Pro-style makeover. The tablet's front is dominated by an 8.3-inch, 2,226-by-1,488-pixel display.

It's a laminated LCD that's anti-reflective and bright enough to view in direct sunshine. The volume up and down controls are on the bottom left, the power/Touch ID button is on the upper left, and there are twin speaker grilles in between when the tablet is in portrait mode. Two extra speaker grilles and a USB-C port may be found on the right. The A15 Bionic CPU and 4GB of RAM power the iPad Mini, which is the same processor and RAM configuration as the iPhone 13. It isn't the most powerful tablet on the market, but it does the job.

Despite the fact that it looks very identical to the previous model, the M1 chip isn't the only major update for the 2021 iPad Pro. The new "Liquid Retina XDR" display, which uses Mini-LED technology to increase its HDR capabilities without the sacrifice of peak brightness and battery life that OLED generally delivers, is next on the list of upgrades.

There's also 5G functionality for those who don't want to deal with the hassle of tethering, an ultrawide front camera that can track you around the room, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and a new 2TB storage option, albeit it's exorbitantly priced. Everything else, on the other hand, remains the same. On the back of the tablet, there are two "Pro" cameras – one 12MP main and one 12MP ultrawide, as well as a LiDAR scanner for measuring objects and running augmented reality (AR) apps.

