8 Interesting Visions of 2020 from the Past

It is human nature to wonder about and try to envision the future. Since the dawn of time, mankind has been trying to figure out what the future might look like.

In honor of the new year, we bring you eight interesting, albeit inaccurate, visions of 2020 from the past.

1. The 2020 Olympic Games

This one came from the sports drink brand All Sports. The video showcases the drink being the official sponsor of the 2020 Olympic Games. The clip is very far fetched showing everything from flying gymnastic artists to the host of the show getting around in what looks like a giant drone. But it makes for an interesting watch.

2. Cell phones of the future

This one comes to you courtesy of the Future book in the Dorling Kindersley Eyewitness series. It was made in 1995 and is surprisingly accurate. Although it is not true that today we all use cameras on our phones when speaking all the time, the option to do so is still there.

3. What you'll need to know in 2020

This interesting article in Discover magazine back in 2000 entitled What You'll Need to Know In 2020 That You Don't Know Now was impressively accurate. It covered everything from data privacy, voice-powered home appliances, automated cars and more. It is worth a read simply for the analysis of how our current society is affecting us.

4. Moonbase

"Welcome to Moonbase" is a comic book by Ben Bova released in November 1987. It imagined how lunar habitation in the year 2020 would look like and although it was not accurate that it did have the first Hispanic President in the White House. We already had the first Black President, could a Hispanic one be next?

5. The Moon-based Olympic Games

This artist envisioned 2020 as a time where the Olympic Games could actually take place on the moon. The comic comes complete with an image of an Olympian astronaut holding a flame in a bubble on the moon. Although we are indeed very far from this vision, it is fun to imagine a world where the moon was this accessible.

6. Marvel's Machine Man 2020

This picture from a Marvel's comic book from 1984 shows a world filled with flying vehicles including motorcycles. I don't know what is more worrisome the fact that they are all flying in such close proximity or the fact that no one is wearing a helmet. Luckily, we are still a long way from this vision of 2020.

7. Chauffeur Apes

A newsletter from 1967 called The Futurist had a scary story by Glenn T. Seaborg titled Women and the Year 2000. In the article, Seaborg argued that in the future we will breed hyper-intelligent animals that can do our chores for us.

"The RAND panel mentioned that by the year 2020 it may be possible to breed intelligent species of animals, such as apes, that will be capable of performing manual labor. During the 21st century, those houses that don't have a robot in the broom closet could have a live-in ape to do the cleaning and gardening chores. Also, the use of well-trained apes as family chauffeurs might decrease the number of automobile accidents," wrote Seaborg. Creepy!

8. Hanging out in the year 2020

This 27-year-old school folder imagines what "hanging out" in the year 2020 will be like. It seems that gravity is missing for one as everything is flying around. The student does seem to be wearing a Google Glass and there is also a CD floating in the front although we don't use those much anymore. We wonder what that animal popping out of that box is.