9 smart devices to drift you off to sleep

You can wrap yourself in a soft, warm duvet, but sometimes it's not the only thing you need for a good sleep. If you have a stressful life, you need to keep your mind and body relaxed at night.

Poor sleep affects your brain's function, and your daily life, so sleep is as important as a healthy diet and exercise, while a good night's sleep can make changes in the quality of your life. If you can't make it yourself, you can try some smart sleep devices to improve your sleep quality. Here are 9 devices to improve your sleep, and calm your body and mind.

The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes identifying what's in your indoor air simple. You can keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature. The color-coded LED provides an indication of current air quality, as well as an easy-to-understand air quality score on the Alexa app. You can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on your Echo devices if Alexa detects bad air quality.

Learn about your sleep quality with Withings sleep tracking pad. If you have problems when you sleep but don't know why, this tracking pad will tell you the parameters that affect your sleep quality. It detects snoring, and breathing problems. It's also compatible with Alexa, so you can learn your sleep cycle analysis by day, week, or year.

Knowing the ideal temperature of your bedroom is essential for quality sleep. If your bedroom is too hot or cold, it'll directly affect your breath. Nest thermostat helps you regulate the temperature of your bedroom, so you can sleep well without any disruption. It knows the perfect temperature for your house, and it also automatically adjusts the temperature after you leave home.

Having a baby means forgetting what an uninterrupted sleep is. Your baby's sleep is as important as yours, and this smart sleeper makes it easier. You don't need to stay awake during the night anymore. The swaddle wings keep your baby on the back, and it quickly responds to cries by enhancing its pace. The safest and the smartest gadget for you and your baby.

Advertisement

If you need to listen to relaxing sounds to sleep, this light provides you with a calm and better sleep. Relax your mind, and balance your body to slip into a peaceful sleep. Also, to wake up, it gives you the increasing sunlight gradually in 10-60 minutes. So, it not only offers a good sleep but also an energetic morning.

Blackout the world, and be ready to dive into the land of dreams. If you frequently travel and spend your nights on the bus, or train, it's good to have a sleep mask. Also, with the 3D spacing, your make-up won't be smudged, so you can sleep fully relaxed during flights and travels.

From the first time that wearable tech becomes part of our life, it makes us control our sleep as well. You can learn how long you sleep, and how long you spend time for REM sleep. It gives you the score of overall sleeping. Based on your heart rate, it helps you better understand your sleep quality, while providing personal insights.

Advertisement

You might have a busy and stressful life, so you may not sleep well at night but don't worry. You need meditation and mindfulness to sleep in peace. It should be reminded that words are very effective in drifting off into a relaxing sleep. You can also prevent anxiety and stress with the stories features in this audio.

The only thing you'll need for a comfortable and elegant night's sleep is a Bedsure electric blanket with its high-quality features. The light grey heated throw blanket offers 6 heat levels (85°F-110°F) to select the perfect temperature for your 50" x 60" heated throw blanket, and with 8 gear timing options, it will automatically switch off after 4 hours by default. Thanks to its 10-foot long power cable, it appears to be incredibly functional for usage wherever you go. The innovative processing of the stretched heating wire of the electric blanket throw enables even heat distribution and a quick continuous flow of warmth while protecting you from the bitter cold.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.