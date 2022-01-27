9 Advanced 3D Printers To Solidify Your Creativity

3D printing is the process of making a three-dimensional solid object from a digital model. A 3D printer works by laying down successive layers of material until the object is created. They are used in many industries from healthcare to automotive, and even for personal use.

The process of 3D printing has been around for decades, but it has been primarily used by large companies and institutions. The benefits of owning an at-home printer are plentiful. You can save time on printing, make money by selling your digital prints, and have the flexibility of printing from anywhere. Let’s check out a few 3D printers that can help you build prototypes of models with ease.

The Comgrow Ender 3 3D printer comes with an extremely easy installation process; all you need to do is spare two hours to fit twenty nuts and you're ready to go. The 3D printer also comes with an upgraded extruder that mitigates the possibility of bad extrusion and plugging risk.

The Comgrow Ender 3 3D printer can also continue working when there's a power outage, thanks to the Resume Printing Function. This 3D printing machine has a V-shaped design, and the POM wheels make sure the printer is durable and doesn't create too much noise.

The Anycubic Resin 3D printer has an 8.9-inch (22 cm) 4K LCD which helps reduce layer printing time. The maximum printing speed of the printer is 60mm/h, three times faster than standard 3D printers. The Anycubic 3D printer can also print large volumes of similar models, saving you an ample amount of time and getting the work done at a faster rate.

What's more, you can also adjust the printing settings in real-time using the Anycubic app. The UV cooling system of the printer also comes with heat dissipation channels that ensure the printer remains cool and provides a stable performance.

The FlashForge 3D printer comes with an independent dual extruder, which is by far its standout feature. This allows the printer to print complex parts with appreciable perfection. Added to that, it has an Anti-scrape design, meaning you can avoid scrap to get better printing results.

The FlashForge Creator Pro 3D printing machine is suitable across various industries like tool design, mechanical design, architectural design, industrial design, and much more. Plus, the IDEX makes sure you can print double the number of prints in a time constraint if you're running short of time.

To begin with, the Voxelab Aquila X2 printer can print even when there's a power outage, thanks to the Resume Print function. It has a flat and reliable glass bed that makes sure you have the perfect layer lines while printing. The Auto Filament Feed-in technology allows this printer to make the filament loading and feeding process a breeze.

The Aquila X2 is equipped with a carborundum glass platform, which allows users to print their material without any warping issues. Also, it helps the platform heat up so you can start printing faster.

The best specialty of this 3D printer is that it uses the functions of 3D printing and laser engraving; you also get a dedicated laser kit for engraving stuff on supporting materials like wood, leather, paper, etc. Added to that, the Lotmaxx Shark V2 3D printer is equipped with two metal extruders which help in providing better printing quality.

The Shark V2 3D printing machine has a TMC2208 silent drive which hardly makes any noise during the printing process. The printer has a metal frame which ensures you can use it for the long term. Additionally, it is also blessed with Resume Print technology, meaning you can print stuff even when there's a power outage. There's a one-year warranty with this product and the company offers lifetime tech support.

The best part about this printer is it offers both closed and ventilated printing. It works especially well if you're working with an ABS filament. The printer also has a high-end FDM structure, meaning it's far more stable compared to other printers when you're printing large models.

The extruder of this printer has a 0.07 inch (0.2mm) nozzle that allows the users to print delicately and with more precision as opposed to how they do it with a 0.15 inch (0.4mm) nozzle. Overall, the printer has a large interface which accounts for a good user experience.

Also, there are two modes in which the printer runs: normal mode and expert mode. If you're a beginner just starting out, the normal mode is the best choice to opt for.

If you're looking to have a printer as an upgrade on your current piece, the Elegoo Mars 2 Pro can fulfill all your requirements in the blink of an eye. It takes only 2 seconds per layer exposure to cure the resin. The brand new light structure uses a 2K mono LCD which further enhances your printing precision.

The aluminum frame of the Mars 2 Pro printer is made using the CNC machine. The build plate also has a noteworthy sturdiness around it, which ensures a consistent printing process.

The Mars 2 Pro 3D printing machine also supports twelve languages in total and comes with a 1-year warranty coupled with a 6-month warranty for the 2K LCD.

The Digilab 3D printer is an inexpensive and highly-reliable 3D printer for general users and classrooms alike. The convenience of quick to use, non-heated build plate combined with a fully enclosed design makes the Dremel ideal for anyone from experienced modelers to beginners in the industry.

You can print 3D objects of any color with its fully enclosed design which keeps the heat from entering the machine and therefore helps keep the process going as it should be. It also comes with easy setup hardware as well as a digital interface. In addition, its long warranty helps you rest assured that it lasts for over 3 months on average even when the users have little prior printing experience.

The Polaroid Nano 3D printer has a fully enclosed design that prevents any young children from accessing the printed object, plus a child safety lock for added security. The LCD display will allow the user to view the progress of their object as it is being printed which can be monitored and controlled through a WiFi mobile app.

The printer also has a compact design that makes it portable so you can easily carry it around anywhere with you. It uses the ABS filament and you’ve got a wide variety of sixty colors to choose from for printing objects.

