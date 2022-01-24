9 AV Receivers to Enjoy an Immersive Audio and Visual Experience

An AV receiver is a device that receives audio and video signals from an AV source and decodes them for playback on a TV or other display. The AV receiver is one of the most important components of your home theater system. It's responsible for processing all incoming audio and video signals, sending the appropriate audio to speakers, and sending the appropriate video to your TV or display.

There are multiple factors to consider when buying a new AV receiver, such as your budget, the number of speakers you plan to use, the type of speakers you need, your viewing habits, and your home theater setup. Once you've made these decisions, you can go through this curated list of AV receivers to see which one best fits your requirements.

AV receivers can cost you a real fortune, but if you're opting for a frugal buying approach, the Denon AVR - S540BT is a receiver you should definitely consider. It'd work great with a 4K UHD TV as it gives exceptional sound and brightness coupled with a wide range of colors.

The built-in Bluetooth functionality enables you to play your favorite music from eight different devices, while it also allows music streaming from Spotify, Pandora, and Tidal. There are four buttons on the panel that allow you to save your custom audio settings for television, Blu-Ray, and more.

This Denon receiver also provisions you with a surround sound quality. It also offers a convenient control where you can access all your speakers through a remote or download the Denon app on your iOS or Android phone.

The Denon AVR-X3700H has an output power of 501 watts and provides stunning 3D visual and audio quality to make it an immersive experience for the users. A striking feature of this high-end amplifier is its 11.2 channel processing which allows you to configure your speaker settings according to your entertainment needs.

You can connect this receiver with any HD or ULTRA HD TV, a subwoofer, BluRay player, and much more. You can also extend the reach of sound to any room in your home via WiFi, AirPlay 2, or Bluetooth. The on-screen assistant helps you set up the Denon receiver easily for your devices.

The Marantz 8K Ultra HD receiver delivers a sonic experience with rich sound quality. You can watch movies in 8K with an 8K/Hz pass-thorough. The receiver is also a superb fit for gaming; you can enjoy a seamless and lag-free gaming experience with a 4K/120Hz pass-through.

In terms of audio, the Marantz receiver supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, and many more. What's more, it also supports smart home assistants like Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Home Assistant.

Users can stream music from their favorite online streaming platforms like Spotify, Tidal, TuneIn, and Deezer via Bluetooth or AirPlay 2 and extend the sound to multiple rooms at their homes.

The Marantz R6015 AV Receiver is a 9.2 channel discrete amplifier that offers a power of 110W for every channel. It also has 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz support for different entertainment needs. The Marantz R0615 also supports various audio formats like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology, and much more.

In terms of video compatibility, the Marantz R6015 supports HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and much more. All in all the AV receiver provides a highly immersive audio-visual experience that's definitely worth the price you pay for it.

The Onkyo AV receiver offers a power of 220W per channel and supports 4K/60Hz pass-through. In visual terms, it supports HDR, HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and BT.2020. Only speakers are compatible with this AV receiver and you can connect it via USB or Bluetooth technology.

The Onkyo TX-NR797 receiver also supports Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, TuneIn, Pandora, and Tidal in terms of online streaming platforms. With the height-enabled Dolby Surround Sound system, you can enjoy an immersive audio experience. It also connects with Sonos so that you can change songs and do many other things to control the system.

Do you wish to bring the theater experience to your home? The Sony STR DH790 to the rescue! It provides you with a lifelike immersive experience through its Dolby Atmos surround sound and a stunning 4K visual display.

The Sony STR AV receiver has a low-profile design that makes it easily adjustable in any AV cabinet. The setup might be cumbersome if you're not familiar with the Sony interface, but the on-screen instructions will help you sail through the entire process pretty quickly.

The Yamaha RX-V385 would be a fair investment if you're looking to get yourself an AV receiver for the very first time. This 5.1 channel receiver offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, but you can also connect it with an HDMI cable if you have one.

Offering an output power of 100 watts, you can connect this receiver to your TV and speakers at home. The Yamaha RX-V385 offers 4K Ultra HD support along with Dolby vision, hybrid log gamma, HDR10, and BT.2020.

Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, you can enjoy wireless music transmission at your home. Furthermore, the Cinema DSP technology gives you a lifelike experience of famous venues like Bottom Line, Roxy Theatre, and European cathedrals.

The Yamaha TSR-700 receiver provides a 7.1 channels surround sound with an output power of 100 watts. It is compatible only with a speaker and provides dynamic overhead effects with Dolby Atmos.

The receiver also provisions you with the DTS:X audio formatting that places sound where it would naturally occur in space and result in a lifelike experience. The receiver is also well-equipped with some advanced gaming features that will elevate your gaming experience.

The Onkyo TX-SR494 is blessed with the Dolby Atmos and DTS:x sound technology which lets you play sound through any speaker and control various audio elements. It also supports 4K/60Hz pass-through and other video formats like HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, etc.

The Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer allows you to have an immersive experience by creating a visual surround sound from traditional speaker layouts. The TX-SR494 also offers a seamless and smooth Bluetooth audio streaming experience and allows you to play audio using your phone, tablet, or PC.

