9 best flatbed scanners to obtain high-quality scans

A flatbed scanner is a computer peripheral that scans images and documents. It consists of a glass plate on which the object to be scanned is placed, and a LED light or laser that projects onto the object to create an image. The resulting digital image can then be saved to a computer file, printed, or transmitted electronically.

Flatbed scanners are commonly used in offices, homes, and schools for scanning documents, photos, artwork, and other objects. There are many different types of flatbed scanners available on the market, so it is important to research before purchasing one to ensure you get the best model for your needs.

Here are some of the best flatbed scanners to help you choose the right one for yourself. If you've already bought a scanner and are looking for something to save desk space, you can look at some of the best printer stands that have the ability to hold a scanner as well.

The Visioneer 7800 Flatbed Scanner is a versatile and easy-to-use scanning solution for the home or office. With 1200 dpi scanning, it can handle photos and documents in multiple sizes with ease. You can easily scan photos and documents of different sizes with this scanner; it allows users to use multiple cropping options to scan a document or a photo as per their requirements.

The Visioneer 7800 flatbed scanner comes with a TWAIN-driven technology that provides auto color detection and color matching to make sure you get a perfect quality scanned output. It also offers a one-year subscription to the Tag That Photo software that allows you to organize your photos properly. This software has a facial recognition technology that allows users to neatly organize photo albums based on specific events, individuals or any custom tags.

Advertisement

Pros

Lightweight and compact; saves desk space

Facial recognition technology for organizing photos

High-quality resolution

Cons

The Tag That Photo software has a subscription that needs to be renewed annually

The HP ScanJet Pro 3500 f1 Flatbed Scanner is a versatile and powerful scanning solution for any home or office. It can scan up to 50 pages per minute with a 1200 DPI scanning resolution, making it ideal for large scanning projects. In addition, this HP flatbed scanner comes with a number of standout features that make it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a high-quality scanning solution.

First, there's the I.R.I.S. Readiris Pro OCR feature that allows you to convert scans into editable documents; you don't need to use any special converter tools to make these scans editable. Secondly, there are HP Every Page and HP Scan features that allow you to scan a mixed stack of documents easily and create a custom profile for recurring scanning tasks.

Advertisement

Pros:

Scans 50 pages in a minute; great for large scanning projects

The I.R.I.S OCR feature

Cons:

It doesn't work over a long period of time

The Xerox XD-COMBO flatbed scanner is fast, efficient, and perfect for anyone who needs to quickly scan and organize large volumes of documents. With its one-touch scanning feature, it can scan up to 300 dpi in just seconds, making it ideal for busy offices or home users who need to digitize their paperwork fast.

Plus, its compact design means it won't take up too much space on your desk. And its price is very reasonable considering all the features it offers. So if you're looking for a fast and reliable flatbed scanner, the Xerox XD-COMBO flatbed scanner is definitely worth considering.

Pros:

Fast and one-touch scanning of documents

Comes with an automatic document feeder as well

Visioneer Acuity technology improves the quality and clarity of scans

Cons:

Not an ideal choice for a beginner

The Fujitsu fi-65F Mini Flatbed Scanner is a compact and fast scanner that is perfect for use in the home or office. It can scan at 300 dpi in just 1 second, making it quick and easy to get your documents scanned.

Advertisement

The one-touch scanning feature means that you can scan your documents with the press of a button, and the compact design provides space-saving on your desk. The Fujitsu flatbed scanner also comes with the PaperStream ClickScan software which allows users to create high-quality scanned files.

Pros:

One-button scanning

Fast scanning with 300 dpi

Scans multiple types of documents

Cons:

It crops the borders out while scanning images with dark borders

The Epson Perfection V600 Color Flatbed Scanner can scan different types of documents, including photos. It has a standout feature to be able to scan four slides at once in a minute. This makes it ideal for anyone who needs to scan a large number of slides at once.

If you're looking for an exceptional flatbed scanner, the Epson Perfection V600 is a great option to consider. With ICE technology for scanning negatives, you'll be able to produce high-quality scans of your photos.

Advertisement

Pros:

Scans four slides at once

Ideal for scanning a large number of files

The ICE technology helps in scanning the negatives

Cons:

A little slow and buggy

The Canon Flatbed Scanner is a high-quality device that offers 4800 x 9600 dpi resolution for rich and detailed scans. It can scan different types of files, including photos, and documents.

Moreover, this Canon flatbed scanner has a compact and space-saving design that makes it easy to store and transport. It is an excellent choice for anyone who needs a reliable and easy-to-use scanning solution.

Pros:

Good resolution

Scans different types of files

Easy to use

Cons:

Isn't compatible with a Mac

The VIISAN A3 Large Format Scanner is one of the best scanners on the market for scanning artwork. It has a 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution, which is perfect for capturing the smallest details in your artwork.

Additionally, the scanner's narrow boundary design means that you can scan large format files without having to worry about them taking up too much space on your computer.

Advertisement

Overall, the VIISAN A3 Large Format Scanner is a good choice for anyone in need of a quality flatbed scanner. It has many features that make it stand out from the competition, and it is sure to meet your scanning needs.

Pros:

Good for scanning artwork

High-speed scanning

Frameless and narrow boundary

Cons:

Makes a loud and piercing sound while scanning

The Plustek A3 Large Format Flatbed Scanner is a versatile and easy-to-use scanner that is perfect for scanning large documents. With a scanning area of 11.7" x 17", it can easily handle documents up to A3 size.

This flatbed scanner also has a high resolution of 1200 dpi, so you can be sure that your scanned images will be of the highest quality. Standout features of the Plustek A3 Large Format Flatbed Scanner include its hassle-free operation and its ability to scan directly to a USB flash drive.

Advertisement

This makes it perfect for those who want to scan large documents without having to deal with the hassle of connecting to a computer.

Pros

Perfect for large-format scanning

Great resolution and scanning speed

Easy to operate

Cons:

Not the right choice for home users

The Xerox DocuMate Flatbed Scanner is an excellent choice for anyone in need of a reliable and high-quality scanner. It scans a page in 2.5 seconds and has a resolution of 300 dpi, making it ideal for scanning documents of all types. In addition, the scanner can scan multiple pages at once, making it quick and easy to get all your documents scanned in no time.

The Xerox DocuMate flatbed scanner is a high-performance scanner that's designed for both home and office use. It features Visioneer Acuity technology, which enables it to produce high-quality scans of both documents and photos. The scanner also has one-touch scanning, making it easy to scan documents without having to fiddle with settings.

Pros:

Fast scanning ability

Scans multiple types of documents

One-touch scanning

Cons:

Not made for a beginner

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.