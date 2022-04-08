If you're like most people, you have a lot of papers lying around your house. Bank statements, tax documents, credit card bills - it's easy for all of these to pile up over time. And if they're just sitting around unprotected, they're prime targets for identity thieves and other criminals. So what can you do to keep your information safe? One solution is to get a paper shredder.

But with so many models on the market, how can you know which one is right for you? That's where we come in. In this blog post, we'll introduce you to the best paper shredders of 2022. We'll tell you what features to look for when shopping for a shredder, and we'll recommend the best amongst the lot available in the market today.

Important factors to consider before buying a paper shredder

Paper shredders are an important tool for protecting your personal information. But with so many models on the market, it can be tough to know which one is right for you. Here are five factors to keep in mind when shopping for a paper shredder:

1. Security Level: How much security do you need? Some paper shredders simply cut paper into strips, while others pulverize it into tiny pieces. Choose a shredder that meets your security needs.

2. Sheet Capacity: How much paper do you need to shred at one time? If you have a large volume of paper to shred, look for a model with a high sheet capacity.

3. Price: paper shredders can range in price from under $100 to over $1,000. It's important to choose a model that fits your budget while still providing the features you need.

4. Cutting Style: There are two basic cutting styles for paper shredders - cross-cut and strip-cut. Cross-cut paper shredders provide more security, as the paper is cut into smaller pieces.

5. Speed: Strip-cut paper shredders emerge as the winners when it comes to speed as compared to cross-cut shredders.

The Best Paper Shredders In 2022

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the best paper shredders that you can choose to buy for your home or office.

The Amazon Basics cross-cut paper shredder is a powerful and convenient tool for any office. It can shred up to 12 sheets of 20-pound bond paper in a matter of seconds, making it quick and easy to dispose of confidential documents. The 4-mode power switch allows you to customize the shredding experience to your specific needs, and the shredder's lightweight design makes it easy to move around the office.

Additionally, the Amazon Basics paper shredder has a maximum run time of 7 minutes, making it perfect for large jobs. If you keep it running beyond the maximum run-time, it'll shut off automatically to protect the motor from overheating. With its impressive speed, capacity, and run time, the Amazon Basics cross-cut paper shredder is an essential tool for any business.

Pros:

Good choice for large shredding jobs

Well-built garbage can

Compact and discreet

Cons:

It makes noise while shredding papers

The Wolverine cross-cut paper shredder is the perfect choice for both home and office use. It can shred up to 18 sheets of paper at a time, making short work of even the largest piles of documents. The Maximum run-time is 60 minutes, making it ideal for busy days when you need to get through a lot of shredding.

The low noise level means you won't have to worry about disturbing your colleagues or family members while you're working. Plus, the ETL certification ensures that the shredder meets all safety standards. Whether you're looking for a fast and efficient way to shred documents or you need a paper shredder that can handle large quantities, this paper shredder is a perfect choice.

Pros:

Very low noise while working

compact size

Jam reverse system for detecting paper jams

Cons:

It's a bit pricey but totally worth the buy

The Wolverine compact paper shredder is the perfect solution for those who need to shred a few papers at a time. It has a 6-page capacity and can run for up to 5 minutes before needing to cool down. It also features overheating protection, so you don't have to worry about damaging the unit.

The compact size makes it easy to store, and the easy-to-use design means that anyone can operate it. Whether you're looking for a paper shredder for your home or office, the Wolverine is a shredder that won't disappoint.

Pros:

Compact size

Overheating protection

Offers P-3 level security

Cons:

It takes fewer sheets of A4 paper

The Aurora 8-Sheet Crosscut Paper Shredder is a reliable and effective way to shred your personal or sensitive documents. This paper shredder can handle up to 8 sheets of paper at a time, making it a quick and easy way to shred a large volume of paper. The cross-cut design offers good security, as it shreds your papers into small pieces that are more difficult to put back together.

The Aurora 8-Sheet Crosscut Paper Shredder also features overheating protection, to prevent the motor from overheating and damaging the shredded papers. In addition, the manual reverse function allows you to clear any jams that may occur. Overall, the Aurora 8-Sheet Cross-cut paper shredder is a great choice to consider if you're looking out for a nice paper shredder in an economical range.

Pros:

Offers good security

Manual system for clearing paper jams

Compact size

Cons:

Not the perfect shredder for heavy-duty usage

The Fellowes 79 Ci paper shredder is a powerful machine that can shred up to 18 sheets of paper per pass. It has a jam-proof system that prevents jamming, and the SilentShred feature offers ultra-quiet shredder performance. The 79 Ci also has an energy-saving mode that reduces energy consumption.

The SafeSense technology automatically stops the shredder if your hand gets too close, making it safe to use. The 79 Ci also has a higher capacity than most other shredders, able to shred up to 16 sheets at a time.

Whether you need to shred documents for security purposes or simply want to clean up your desk, the Fellowes 79 Ci paper shredder is a perfect choice for home use.

Pros:

Doesn't make too much noise

SafeSense technology

Perfect for home

Cons:

Security is a concern while paper shredding

The AmazonBasics 8-Sheet Strip-Cut Shredder is the perfect tool for anyone who needs to regularly shred large quantities of paper. With a maximum run time of 2 minutes, it can shred up to 8 sheets of paper at a time, making it quick and easy to get through with shredding jobs.

The 3-mode control switch makes it easy to adjust the speed to suit your needs. Whether you're shredding for security or simply trying to save space, the AmazonBasics 8-Sheet Strip-Cut Shredder is the perfect tool to help you get the job done in no time.

Pros:

Fast shredding speed

The 3-mode control switch offers total control over the operation

A compact shredder that can easily fit in small spaces

Cons:

Doesn't have a large slot for standard envelopes

The Woolsche 8-Sheet Strip-Cut Shredder is a powerful paper shredder that can quickly and easily shred up to 8 sheets of paper at once. The shredder has a maximum run time of 3 minutes, after which it will automatically stop to prevent overheating.

The shredder has a sleek design and is lightweight, making it easy to store and transport. It is also very quiet, making it ideal for home or office use. Overall, the Woolsche 8-Sheet Strip-Cut Shredder machine is a great option for anyone who needs a powerful and easy-to-use paper shredder.

Pros:

Stops automatically after run-time to prevent overheating

Makes very less noise

Ideal shredder for using at home

Cons:

Not suitable for users looking for large-size heavy-duty shredders

The Aurora 8-Sheet Strip-Cut Shredder is a powerful and reliable paper shredder that can handle up to 8 sheets of paper at a time. The shredder has a maximum run time of 3 minutes, so you can shred a large stack of papers in no time.

In addition to paper, the shredder can also handle CDs and credit cards. It's also equipped with a jam remover, in case of any unexpected hiccups, and can even shred CDs and credit cards as well. Best of all, the Aurora 8-Sheet Strip-Cut Shredder is lightweight and portable, so you can easily move it from room to room as needed.

Pros:

Compact and light-weight; easy to move around

Shreds hard stuff like CDs and credit cards

Cons:

Not an ideal shredder for frequent use

The Bonsaii Strip-Cut paper shredder is perfect for small office or home use. With a 6-sheet capacity, it can quickly and easily handle all your shredding needs. And its compact design means it won't take up much space on your desk or counter. The maximum run time for the paper shredder is 5 minutes. This makes it an ideal choice for busy offices or homes with a lot of papers to shred.

Plus, it's lightweight and easy to move, so you can take it with you wherever you go. So if you're looking for a reliable and affordable paper shredder, the Bonsaii Strip-Cut paper shredder machine is always worth consideration.

Pros:

Lightweight and compact shredder

Shreds multiple types of documents

Works well for small quantities of paper

Cons:

Gets overheated after being continuously in use

