11 best portable projectors you can take anywhere

For people who often travel and visit their clients, a projector can be everything. These small devices fit in your pocket, and they are easy to carry while traveling. You can set up your presentation quickly by carrying a projector in your backpack.

Also, they can be used for entertainment as well. For the movie nights at home, portable projectors allow you an extra-large screen and immersive movie experience.

Bulky projectors are a thing of the past now, so it's the best time to pick up one. We found 10 great ones you can consider according to your budget and preferred performance. Let's check them out.

This AAXA Pico pocket projector is the best for on-the-go business presentations. With its compact design, it is basically the size of a smartphone.

It delivers a 60" image in low-light conditions. It comes with a tripod, mini HDMI support, Micro SD, USB port, composite video input, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

With Cosmos' 360° of amazing cinema audio, you'll feel like you're there in the middle of the action. The speakers, which are powered by Dolby Digital Plus, give immersive surround sound without the need for a pricey speaker setup. With the digital zoom, you can change the size of the image on the 4K projector from the comfort of your couch.

There's no need to get up—just use the remote to select the appropriate size for your home. HDR10 brings the director's vision to life by guaranteeing that everything you view is brilliant and colorful.

Nebula Capsule II by Anker is the size of a beer can: Anywhere you can take your beer to, you can take this fellow too. Working with Google Assistant, you can stream 5000+ apps from Youtube to Amazon Prime, and dive into the world of entertainment with Android TV.

KODAK 150 easily fits into the palm of your hand! You can just throw it into your bag while preparing for an unexpected business meeting.

You will get a budget-friendly projector with a clear 16:9 screen, so you won't miss any details. It wirelessly connects to your smart devices and shares your screen.

AAXA P7 is a mini projector with a 1080p Full HD resolution. It's one of the smallest projectors you can find on the market.

It can be used as a portable media player for videos and music. It's capable of delivering a 120” image. You also don't need to change bulbs when you have Luminus LEDs.

Epson PowerLite is a travel-friendly and lightweight projector that will fit right into your backpack. No need to carry your laptop everywhere! Just transfer the documents to your smartphone and Epson will project from your smartphone wirelessly. With the Screen Fit feature, you can adjust the image to fit the screen.

Create a movie-watching space that will make your friends jealous with the WEWATCH V30 1080P Portable Projector. The projector has a magnificent 1920x1080P resolution that produces vibrant video images. The screen size varies from 40 and 120 inches, making it ideal for watching TV shows, sports, and movies in every room of the house. You may connect the projector to your phone or laptop over Wi-Fi for iOS and Android systems and enjoy a variety of viewing items with ease. The brightness auto-adjust feature enhances details and contrast in both bright and darker environments, keeping your eyes comfortable for long periods of watching.

An ultra-light projector that you can take with you when going camping or on a business trip. Its battery supplies up to six hours of power and it can charge your mobile devices. It has 16 GB of internal capacity which means you can enjoy up to 4,000 songs and up to four hours of movies.

The FATORK DLP projector boasts improved noise reduction technology that reduces background noise to as low as 32dB, allowing you to sleep well. The heat dissipation is quick, and even if it is used for an extended period of time, it will not become hot, only slightly warm. Built-in speakers deliver excellent music quality without the use of additional speakers. It amplifies your involvement in the movie by filling your surroundings with spectacular, overwhelming sound. To get the best viewing angle, all you need to do is to adjust the angle to 45 degrees.

Streaming your favorite content is simple with the M189 SYNQ. It has a convenient back slot that opens to allow you to connect and power your streaming device, tuck it away, and then seal it to protect the device and hide the connections. The Miroir M189 SYNQ offers the power of a vibrant HD screen to your living room, conference room, or any other location where you want to create a premium viewing experience. The M189 SYNQ's LED lamp, which has a brightness of 200 lumens, gives up to 20,000 hours of projection time without the need to change bulbs, and the built-in, rechargeable battery delivers up to 3 hours of streaming time.

The ELEPHAS W13 video projector is equipped with the most up-to-date WIFI technology and is compatible with Android, iPhone, and Windows 10. Without the constraints of a wire, you can lead a free existence at any time and in any place. The smart projector has improved noise reduction technology and quick heat dissipation, so it won't get too hot even if you use it for a long period. Built-in speaker enhances your immersion in the movie experience by providing original audio integrity and filling your environment with powerful, overwhelming sound.

