Anyone who has ever worked in an office knows that printers are essential pieces of equipment. However, they can also be huge eyesores and take up a lot of space. If you're looking for a way to hide your printer and free up some counter space, then a printer stand is the perfect solution.

Frankly speaking, there are a million different printer carts out there, so it can be challenging to know which one is right for you. That's precisely where we come in! We've compiled a list of the nine best printer stands for different types of uses. You’ll definitely find one that fits your needs here!

Things to consider while buying a printer

When buying a printer stand to declutter your work desk, it's essential to take care of certain important factors and estimate whether a particular stand fits your requirements.

Printer size: Knowing the size of your printer is the first crucial factor that needs to be taken into account when you're scouring the web for a good printer cart. Ideally, one should go for a printer size whose shelf size is bigger than the printer but the overall stand doesn't take up too much space.

Printer stand type: Understanding which printer stand size fits your needs will help you invest in the right item since there is no one-size-fits-all solution. There are many types of printer stands that fulfill different purposes. You need to know all of them before choosing one that suits your needs.

The desktop printer stands usually take up space on your work desk, so if you're going for it, make sure your work desk is large enough to accommodate one.

Next is the under desk printer stand, which takes up the space below your desk or beside it. While buying this type, make sure the table would easily fit under your desk; you need to know the height of your work desk as well as the table you wish to buy.

Mobility: Some printer stands have wheels that help you move it around easily, while others are just stationary printer carts.

While going for either one, take an estimate of how frequently you use the printer. If you need it more often, having a printer stand with wheels can allow you to keep the printer close by and pull it towards you whenever you need the printer.

If the use of a printer isn't frequent, you can also opt for a stationary printer stand with a larger storage space to store multiple items along with your printer. That being said, you do get printer stands with good storage space that have wheels as well.

Storage space: Storage space is yet another important aspect that cannot be overlooked because this directly affects the size of the printer stand that you'd potentially buy.

If you intend to store more items along with the printer, I'd recommend looking for a printer cart with a three-tier shelf.

On the flip side, if extra storage isn't that important, desktop or under desk printer stands should suffice ideally.

On a final note, different users might find different stands suitable for themselves; it all depends on how you estimate these factors.

Best Printer Stands

Now, let's take a look at the best printer stands for each of the types we mentioned in the previous section.

Oastreeful's white printer stand is both stylish and functional, making it a great addition to any home office. The sleek, minimalist design takes up minimal space, while the three shelves provide plenty of room for a printer, paper, and other office supplies. The weight capacity of each shelf is 33 lbs.

The top shelf is also adjustable, so you can customize it to fit your specific needs. Additionally, you can also use this shelf in your bedroom, living room, or dorm room as an essential storage unit to display showpieces.

The Oastreeful white printer stand is also extremely sturdy, thanks to its steel construction. And assembly is quick and easy, so you'll be able to start using it right away. If you're looking for a stylish and functional printer cart, this white printer stand with wheels is the perfect option.

There’s one downside that you might experience, though. The stand’s a bit shaky when the printer’s printing, so the instability might be bothersome.

Ideal for: All those who would love to add a nice look to their office apart from just having a printer cart with storage space. The wheels offer easy mobility, so you can easily pull the printer cart closer if it’s kept at a distance. The shakiness makes it a good use for people who have optimal printing requirements.

Pros:

Made of sturdy steel

Has a premium look with a modern design

Easy assembly and mobility

Suitable for multiple purposes apart from holding a printer

Cons:

Becomes shaky and unstable while the printer is working

The Xburmo printer stand is a great way to add a touch of vintage style to your home office. The two-tier wooden shelves are perfect for holding a printer, fax machine, or all-in-one scanner. The easy installation means that you won't have to spend hours putting it together.

Plus, the Xburmo comes with all the hardware you need for a quick and easy setup. The Xburmo printer stand is a great way to organize your home office and make it look its best. However, you need to know the printer size properly, because the Xburmo is only designed for use with specific printers as it's a small printer stand.

Secondly, this is a desktop printer stand, so make sure your work desk is large enough to accommodate this stand. Also, the Xburmo printer might not come with an installation guide, so you’ll need to fix it up all by yourself.

Ideal for: People who constantly have to print papers and need it to be within close reach of their fingers.

Pros:

Sturdy and durable

Multi-functional organizer

Gives a vintage look to your workplace

An economical unit

Cons:

Might not include the installation manual

The Fadda wood printer stand is a great addition to any office or home. It is durable and has a structural design that allows it to support multiple printers. The double-tier stand means that you can keep your printers organized and neatly stored away. The Fadda wood printer stand also comes with all the necessary hardware for assembling it.

The benefits of having this desktop printer stand are many. First, it is a great way to organize your printers. Second, it is durable and will last for many years. Finally, it is easy to assemble and comes with all the necessary hardware. The Fadda wood printer stand can handle a maximum weight of 100 lbs.

Ideal for: People who have constant printing requirements and are looking for a cost-effective printer cart.

Pros:

Durable design

Can be assembled in five minutes

Cons:

Very heavy stand

Houyisheyue's printer stand is a great addition to any home office. It has three wooden shelves that are sturdy and durable, making it perfect for holding a printer, fax machine, or other office equipment. The Houyisheyue printer stand is also multifunctional, as it can be used as a plant stand, end table, or coffee table.

In addition, the Houyisheyue printer stand is very easy to assemble and comes with all the necessary hardware. It can also handle large weights of multiple devices up to 150 pounds. However, this large printer stand is not without its drawbacks. It doesn’t have wheels, so mobility will be an issue if you’re someone who constantly needs the printer working.

Ideal for: Work from home professionals who need to use printers only occasionally.

Pros:

Sturdy design

Multifunctional storage

Easy to assemble

Cons:

Cannot move around easily due to the absence of wheels

An expensive unit considering its usage

The Hoobro printer stand is a great way to organize your desk and keep your printer within easy reach. The three wooden shelves provide plenty of space for storing paper, ink, and other supplies, while the adjustable height means that it can be easily adjusted to suit your needs.

Additionally, the shelves are a great place to keep your printer, fax machine, and scanner all in one place. The Hoobro under-desk printer stand is a great choice for anyone who wants an organized and stylish desk.

On the downside, it should be noted that raising the height of the top shelf might be difficult if you’re trying to do it single-handedly. In order to raise the height, you need to operate all the four spring-loaded buttons and then lift the shelf at the same time - a multi-tasking activity impossible to carry out all by yourself.

Ideal for: People who would like to have a simple stand with multifunctional use.

Pros:

Adjustable height

Easy to assemble

Sturdy and durable design

Cons:

Raising the height of the top shelf requires more than one person

If you're looking for a printer stand that will help you keep your workspace tidy and organized, the Huanuo printer stand is a great option. This three-tier metal stand features metal shelves that are spacious enough to accommodate most printers, as well as other office essentials like paper and toner cartridges. Since they are made of metal, you can always expect long-term durability.

The locking caster wheels make it easy to move the stand around as needed; it also consists of a locking break that can help keep the table stationary in one place. The sleek black finish is sure to complement any office decor. Best of all, the Huanuo printer stand is affordably priced, making it a great value for your money.

Talking about the negatives, the bottom rack isn’t strong enough, so you need to be careful about placing heavy objects on it. Also, the locking break can make the table difficult to move around at times.

Ideal for: People who don’t use a printer frequently and need an affordable space organizer for it.

Pros:

Spacious printer shelves

Easy to assemble

Affordable pricing

Cons:

The locking brake can obstruct the motion of the stand

The bottom rack isn’t strong enough

The Ameriergo under desk printer stand is a great way to save space and keep your printer off the ground. It has 4 wheels with a locking mechanism so you can easily move it around or keep it in one place.

The Ameriergo Printer Stand also has an adjustable shelf so you can customize it to fit your needs. The Ameriergo Printer Stand is a great way to save space, keep your printer off the ground, and make sure your printer is always in reach. Each shelf of this small printer stand provides around 44 lbs of storage capacity.

This Ameriergo printer stand can accommodate most standard printers. Its unique design allows you to store your paper and other supplies underneath the stand, freeing up valuable desk space.

Ideal for: Work-from-home professionals who need a desk organizer that doesn’t take up too much space.

Pros:

Aesthetic design

Easily movable and within reach

Helps free up office desk space

Cons:

The bottom shelf is a little too off the ground

The Safco Products printer stand is a compact and durable design that is easy to move. It has a compact design that makes it easy to move around, and the assembly is durable so that it can withstand the weight of a printer. The compact design makes it perfect for small spaces, and the easy-to-move feature makes it a great choice for offices that need to be able to reconfigure their space often.

The Safco Products printer cart can withstand up to 100 lbs of weight. Of course, there are some drawbacks to consider as well. One is that it's not the most stylish option on the market. However, if you're more concerned with function than fashion, this under-desk stand printer stand shouldn't be a deal-breaker.

Ideal for: People working in small spaces who are looking for an affordable printer stand but having storage space isn’t mandatory.

Pros:

Lightweight printer stand

Easy to move and withstands the commendable weight

Compact design

Cons:

No aesthetic and stylish design

Not enough storage space

The Fitueyes white printer stand is a compact and space-saving design that is perfect for small offices or home offices. It is very easy to move around, and the compact design means that it takes up very little space. The stand is also very durable, making it a good investment for any office.

Speaking about the drawbacks, you can’t place too many items on this under desk printer stand because it can’t stand too much weight unless you are planning to use it for small objects. Another downside of the Fitueyes printer stand is that it is not compatible with large printers, but it’s still a great option to buy at its price.

Ideal for: People who want a cost-effective solution to eradicate the clutter on their work desks. A great option to go for if you’re working from home since it won’t take up too much space.

Pros:

Easily mobility

Doesn’t require too much space

Available at an affordable price

Cons:

Cannot withstand too much weight

