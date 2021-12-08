9 Best USB Microphones To Sing and Croon with Enthusiasm

XLR connectivity needs no special introduction. The standard elliptical devices are a common presence in every setup that uses a professional microphone for recording vocals. However, USB microphones have steadily made a name for themselves, thanks to their plug-and-play mode of operation. Hence, a USB microphone for singing is the best way to record vocals with freedom, as it helps you ditch the wires.

Also, with XLR connectivity, you'd do need to buy external parts to connect to use the microphone. That's probably not a good idea if you're not in the favor of splashing some extra cash to complete your audio setup. A USB microphone can be your best bet in this case.

When it comes to buying recording equipment, Shure is one of the best brands to consider. They have a range of products and talking specifically about the microphone category, the Shure M7 USB microphone has made quite a name for itself.

Coming to the specifics, the USB microphone for vocals has a solid all-metal construction. It also offers XLR connectivity. The ever-impressive voice isolation technology makes sure it doesn't record background noise. For using many other features like the Auto Level Mode, you can install the MOTIV app on your phone. This USB microphone for singing can be used in recording, live streaming, or podcasting.

If you're a budget bedroom producer who wishes to record his audio numbers, here's the perfect catch. The AT condenser microphone will make sure you get the perfect output you're looking for.

Not just the vocals, but you can also use the microphone for other purposes like recording instruments or a podcast. Also, it comes with a headphone jack along with volume control that allows you to control the microphone signal.

Advertisement

If your voice isn't adequately loud, you may need to add some gain to improve the sound production. At its base, the AT Condenser microphone is a fine alternative to consider if you're looking for a professional sound at a cheap rate.

The Blue Yeti USB Microphone allows users to produce a clear and rich sound for YouTube videos, music recording, game streaming, podcasting, and much more.

It comes with four pickup patterns: cardioid, omnichannel, bidirectional, and stereo. These patterns allow you to record sound in a way that would otherwise require multiple microphones.

Even if you aren't the quintessential technophile, it's a cakewalk to use this USB microphone for vocals. The device has a durable body, and you don't need to be tethered to a PC as is the case with headset mics.

Advertisement

If you're looking for multidirectional patterns like omnidirectional or unidirectional, the Samson G-Track Pro is the perfect choice to go for. You can capture multiple sound sources using this microphone.

The USB microphone for singing doesn't pick up the unwanted background noise. The mic has a solid built, so you might take time to find the right way to mount it. However, the heavy weight does little to compromise the sound quality this mic has to offer.

The setup is pretty simple and easy to understand and execute, so you need not be a teen geek to install it in your studio. Furthermore, you can ditch all the cables that are a part of the XLR microphone setup. Additionally, you can also mute the Samson microphone; there's no need to do that using your computer.

Advertisement

The Rode NT-USB microphone is a versatile studio-quality USB condenser microphone. It is a side-address microphone which means the sound waves come out of the side and not the front, so it can be used in a variety of different directions. It also has an acoustic principle that is very similar to that of a high-quality studio mic, so it has excellent sound reproduction.

The mic features easy-to-use controls for headphone volume as well as gain control with visual level meters on the front of the microphone. It also includes an integral pop shield which helps reduce popping sounds from sibilance or plosives when recording vocals.

The NT-USB microphone for vocals can be used for almost any purpose like recording musical instruments, spoken word applications, field recording, and more.

Advertisement

The MAONO AU-A04T USB Microphone Kit is a great choice for any beginner or professional podcaster looking to improve their podcast experience. This microphone kit offers a plug-and-play solution so you don't have to worry about any complicated installation or setup, making it perfect for beginners or professionals.

It has a 24-bit sound chipset for broadcasting crystal-clear audio without distortion and a cardioid microphone that picks up sounds from the front of it for high-quality recording from any location.

Overall, this USB microphone for singing is perfect for those looking for a versatile solution that can be used in many different circumstances. If you are looking for professional sound quality at an affordable price, this might be the right option for you!

The Elgato Wave:3 Premium USB Condenser Microphone is designed to be a sophisticated, professional-grade mic that can easily plug into any computer. It’s a great choice if you want to record audio on your desktop and on the go.

Advertisement

The Wave:3 incorporates a steel grille, which helps with suppressing background noise while also providing some protection for the microphone capsule. The microphone also has a multifunctional dial that can adjust volume and gain.

The Wave:3 has an exclusive premium condenser capsule, which is better at handling the nuances of voice recordings than standard condenser microphones. This USB microphone for vocals also has a cardioid polar pattern, making it perfect for recording vocals or for speaking engagements in front of large crowds.

The AKG Pro Audio Lyra Ultra-HD USB-C Condenser Microphone is a perfect piece of equipment for anyone who wants to better their music production skills. It is able to provide an incredibly natural sound that will make your recordings sound like they were captured in a professional studio.

Advertisement

Due to its plug-and-play simplicity, the mic is easy to set up and use. It can be used either as a standalone mic, or it can be plugged into a computer, tablet, DAW, interface, or multi-track recorder with an optional cloud account.

The four capture modes of the Lyra USB microphone for singing make it perfect for musicians as well as video producers, and podcasters. This condenser microphone is able to record in Font mode for solo recording. The Front & Back mode is used for multi-purpose recordings, the Tight Stereo mode is used for solo instrument recordings, and the Wide Stereo mode records everything that’s happening around it.

TONOR is a professional cardioid condenser microphone that is suitable for vocals, instruments, live events, studio recordings, and more. It has a clear sound and is easy to install. It can be plugged-and-play without any additional setup needed.

The TONOR USB microphone for singing also comes with an integrated shock filter so it’s less likely to get damaged when it falls off of the surface. The metal mount on the microphone makes it more durable and resistant.

The TONOR USB mic has an easy installation process as there is no need for any additional hardware or software - making it perfect for beginners.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.