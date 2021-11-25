9 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss

Black Friday is so close and almost everyone is thinking about what to get with all these discounts going around. Yes, you tried to handle your 10-year-old laptop while it takes 10 minutes to change from a tab to another one, survive with your cracked screen phone which cannot even make a proper phone call anymore, and your fridge which feels like warm spring weather inside.

But don't worry, because you can get whatever you want during the Black Friday discounts. Maybe you can buy things you never knew you wanted before.

So, here are nine products for all those who have been waiting for a long time to replace their old technological devices, who don't need anything but are shopaholics, and who want to discover what's on sale and what's not.

For a cozy weekend at home, ONOAYO Projector should be your first choice for watching movies or a business presentation. It is not only able to connect to speakers and mobile devices, but also it can work as a speaker. It comes with a 1920x1080P high-definition and provides vivid colors for your favorite movies. The contrast ratio of 12000 brings the high-quality details in everything you watch and brings your house the cinematic view for whatever you enjoy watching.

Also, the sealed optical engine of the dust-proof projector prevents dust from entering the machine or falling on the lens, and ensures no black spots on the clarity of the image.

If you need to change or upgrade your laptop, Asus Chromebook is just for you. As light as 3.3 lbs (1.4 kilograms) and as thin as 0.64 inches (16.5 mm), Asus Chromebook will be the perfect fit if you have to work while on the go. Even though it seems small, its capabilities are bigger than its size. It is designed to last up to 10 hours with the ability to connect to devices and external displays. It also comes with Google Assistant and Google Cloud Storage up to 100 GB. If you need solutions to your problems in your personal laptop, ASUS Chromebook will be the perfect one with how flexible it is in every possible way.

BOSE QuietComfort 45 headphones are quite an upgrade compared to previous models. On top of providing the highest quality sound, it comes with Quiet and Aware modes for you to decide if you want full noise-canceling or awareness of outside sounds while enjoying your music. BOSE QuietComfort is here to be one of your essential tools in your bag because it can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. To customize your experience, The Bose Music App will walk you through the guided setup of your over-ear phones.

GoPro is the best at keeping us amazed with how small but talented it is. With 4K60 video resolution and 12 MP for photos, it will help you capture the most amazing moments! With or without a gimbal, Hero 7 predicts your movements and corrects for camera shake to deliver insanely smooth footage. Also, to capture your favorite scenes and adventures, it is rugged and waterproof, so it is capable of doing everything your phone is not.

When it comes to security, the key is in the detail. Thanks to eufyCam 2C Pro 4-Cam Kit's 2K resolution, you will be able to catch every detail not only during the day but also at night.

It comes with a human detection technology that enables the camera to intelligently detect body shape and face patterns to ensure you are only alerted when a person approaches but not a stray cat. Last but not least, with an IP67 weatherproof rating, eufyCam 2C Pro is designed to stay strong in all weather conditions.

We all need an SSD drive to protect important data, documents, or photos that remind us of our best memories. Being aware of that, Samsung comes with T7 Touch Portable to prove you your digital assets can be protected in the best way. First things first, you can get access to the SSD with your fingerprint or password. It is also shock-resistant and able to withstand drops from 6 ft, so it ensures digital and physical protection. It is also 9.5 times faster than other hard drives in transferring files.

Carry your fun with Arzopa Portable Laptop Monitor wherever you go. It comes with a full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate to present the image of the games, and work in a perfect way with vivid colors. The IPS screen delivers the image at 178° full angle and allows you to release colors from any angle and to change to more realistic colors. While doing that, it makes sure to care about your eyes as its blue light technology prevents your eyes from getting tired after having hours of long gaming or working sessions.

GPS trackers are one of the most needed fruits of technological advancements. Cube GPS Tracker allows you to track vehicles, cars, trucks, children, spouses, dogs, the elderly, motorcycles, ATVs, boats, equipment, tools, employees, assets, car fleets, and valuable belongings.

You can place it in a backpack and track anything via your smartphone, iPhone, Android, Web app, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa. It comes with a long-lasting rechargeable battery for up to 60 days, depending on the configuration.

To reach your full potential while you are competitively gaming, you deserve to have the best screen to help you capture every detail in the progress. Samsung Oddysey is here to help you do that! With its 240Hz refresh rate, it is impossible to stay in the loop or miss any detail, which means you’ll be able to put your enemy in the dirt with the least effort possible. The vivid, life-like colors on the screen will definitely make you feel like you’ve been discovering the games you’ve been playing all over again.

