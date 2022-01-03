9 Classy Smart Glasses to Adopt a Futuristic Lifestyle

As mankind takes its baby steps in the fields of Web 3.0, we're increasingly getting acquainted with smarter technologies designed to make our lives smoother and easier. Wearable technology is at the forefront, with smartwatches having become mainstream in recent years. Likewise, smart glasses are following a similar trajectory as they aim to make mobile computing more immersive for users. The best smart glasses are equipped with a wide variety of audio and visual features that will help you in a number of spheres.

Ever since Google launched the first set of smart glasses "Google Explorer" in 2013, many tech giants have forayed into the field to build upon that model. That being said, let's take a glance at nine such smart glasses that are well within your reach and just an order away!

The Echo Dot took the tech world by storm, thanks to Amazon's AI assistant Alexa. However, it's not possible to carry a speaker everywhere, regardless of how small and portable it might be. Enter Echo Frames, a pair of smart glasses that'll allow you to carry Alexa with you wherever you go.

Yes, the famous AI assistant can do everything with the smart glasses as it did with speakers; make phone calls, form to-do lists, set reminders, get you the latest news, and control your smart home.

Blessed with a lightweight body, Echo Frames offers 2 hours of talk time along with 14 hours of playback including Alexa interactions. What's more, an eyewear professional can easily fit in prescription lenses that enhance your vision just like normal glasses. If this isn't futuristic living, what is?

Razer is a quite well-known name when it comes to gaming, but few might be aware of the fact that it makes cutting-edge smart glasses that will awe you to the core. The standout feature of these glasses is the blue light lenses that filter light up to 35% and reduce your eyestrain when you're working for long stretches of time.

The Razer Anzu smart glasses also offer a low latency audio feature, meaning you can listen and immerse in chats while receiving phone calls through this device. The glasses are also built with a water-resistant technology that isn't affected by sweat.

The Anzu smart glasses also provide a touch-enabled surface that allows users to take calls, change the music track, and connect with their phone's virtual assistant. Available in two sizes and two styles, these beauties make it to our best smart glasses list because they also offer more than five hours of battery life.

How about not needing a phone to capture the world around you as you see it? If you are a social media geek who loves sharing snaps every now and then, the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses can help you capture those without needing any phone or camera. What's more, you can directly take snaps and share them on your social media accounts right away!

Furthermore, it comes with three built-in microphones and discrete open-ear speakers to provide you with a rich sound while taking phone calls. A hyper-sensitive touchpad enables you to pause or stop your song with a single touch.

It might appear pricey, but there's no regretting once you start using the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses to embrace a futuristic lifestyle.

The Lucyd Lyte sunglasses come with a microphone and speaker, giving users the ability to make phone calls without removing their earphones. These features make the sunglasses ideal for outdoor activities like cycling or running as they allow people to stay connected and in touch with the world without sacrificing their safety.



The sunglasses come with 8 hours of battery life to ensure that you can spend your entire day without having to worry about charging your device. Additionally, these sunglasses provide UV protection in order to protect against harmful rays that seep into our eyes when we spend too much time outdoors.

Bose has been a leader in electronics and entertainment for decades, and its new product is no exception. It has all the features that an athlete would need to participate in any sport - high-performance sports sunglasses, flexible temple grips, soft silicone nose pads, and durable design.

Also, it also comes with open ear audio so you can listen to your favorite tunes without needing any kind of earphones to enjoy the music. The lenses offer 99% UVA/UVB protection and are polarized for all-day wear. The Bose Frames Tempo also offers an 8-hour battery life and intuitive touch controls.

The Bose Frames Tempo has everything you'd expect in a sports smart glasses pair. However, it's a pricey model, and if you're looking for something similar but at a bargain price, you can consider Fonovox Sports Smart Glasses.

You can pair this pair of glasses to other devices via Bluetooth in the range of 30 feet (9 m). Also, you can use them for five hours straight after one single charge. The Fonovox Sports Smart Glasses are designed with a textured finish and have a special mesh to keep out water and debris; they are compatible with multiple kinds of sports.

Similar to Bose Frames Tempo, the Fonovox glasses are water-resistant. They come with three silicon nose pads and flexible grips that offer comfort and ensure long-time use. If you're looking for cost-friendly pair of glasses for sports, these are the best smart glasses to consider.

The WGP Smart Audio Glasses are useful for many occasions, especially when you're cycling or traveling and you need to receive phone calls. You can do that without having any extra set of headphones on since these glasses offer the open-ear audio design.

Moving forward, the WGP glasses also provide Hi-Fi stereo sound that enables the users to enjoy excellent sound quality that ensures noise reduction. Also, they are waterproof and sweat-proof, so you need not worry about them getting wet every now and then due to sweat or a splash of water.

The standout feature of the WGP Smart Glasses is that its 220 mAh battery can work for seven days with just two hours of charge!

The Flows Bluetooth Audio Glasses are an innovative solution to the problem of staying connected while still having your hands free to take care of other tasks. The integration of voice control and open-ear stereo speakers allows for hands-free usage while the high-quality directional sound offers a clear, crisp listening experience.

Additionally, the Flows Bandwidth Smart Glasses are prescription-ready and come in four different colors. With a battery life of 5 hours, they fully charge in two hours and provide freedom for wearers to enjoy what they want without worrying about their battery dying halfway through listening to music.

The Soundcore Smart Glasses come with a small and lightweight design, flexible headband, and a sleek look. These polarized lenses block up to 99% of UVA/B rays, so you can wear them all day long. You can also enjoy its scratch-resistant and shatter-resistant build that is designed to withstand even the toughest environments.

The Soundcore Smart Glasses will allow you to enjoy 5.5 hours of playtime with a single charge and it will take only 2 hours for a full recharge. In addition to its polarized lenses, the Soundcore glasses have an open ear audio system that pairs wirelessly to any Bluetooth-enabled device without you needing to put on any external audio device for listening.

Not only do they provide protection for your eyes, but the Soundcore Audio Smart Glasses also offer high-quality sound, all at an affordable price.

