9 Compound Microscopes For Larger Magnification

A compound microscope uses two or more lenses to magnify close-up images on a single plane by using the light from these lenses. It is used in biology and medical labs primarily because of its versatility in working with small samples. In order to find the best compound microscope, you need to consider a few important factors. These include magnification and resolution, how easy it is to use, and how much it costs.

A compound microscope can be used for close-up inspection, microscopic imaging, and measurements. It can be used in a wide variety of fields for observing specimens. That being said, let’s look at some of the most useful compound microscopes in the market.

The AmScope Company is known for its quality scopes, microscopes, and other scientific instruments. The AmScope B120C-E1 Compound Microscope is a powerful and versatile microscope that can handle a variety of applications. It has six broad field magnification settings (40X, 100X, 250X, 400X, 1000X, and 2500X) and a Siedentopf binocular head.

This microscope has a sturdy framework and is powered with single bulb LED illumination. You can also capture images and shoot videos with the 1.3MP camera that comes built-in with the microscope. AmScope B120C-E1 compound microscope is perfect for many disciplines like biology, chemistry, physics, materials science, medical diagnostics, and research.

The AmScope B100B Compound Microscope is a flexible device for all types of users. It comes with eight widefield magnification settings and a 45-degree inclined 360 swiveling binocular sliding head. The microscope can help students and professionals to easily observe anything from plants to bacteria on slides with ease.

The AmScope B100B offers great performance thanks to its dual-tension controls and separate coarse & fine focusing. It also includes a spiral-control Abbe condenser, which allows for the optimum passage of light.

The Bebang Compound Microscope is a high-quality microscope that comes with a 6 magnification setting from 100X to 2000X. It has coarse/fine focusing knobs that ensure the focus adjustment is precise and detailed.

The Dual Illumination System ensures that the microscope is able to produce brilliant illumination lighting from both LEDs. This makes it easy for users to see through their samples with ease. The microscope is made from high-quality materials and features durable construction that allows it to withstand wear and tear from daily use.

The OMAX LED Compound Microscope is designed with an innovative design and high-quality components for professional use in classrooms. The 8 magnification settings allow you to view more details as well as provide a closer look at specimens.

The 45-degree inclined 360-degree swiveling binocular viewing head allows you to see what's on the right or left side of your specimen without having to move around too much. This microscope is used in the food, pharmaceutical, medical, and scientific fields to help with research.

The SWIFT SW350B Microscope provides an excellent six-level magnification from 40X to 2500X. It has interchangeable 10X and 25X glass eyepieces that allow for a greater level of adjustment for different optical requirements. They’re fixed with a 30-degree tilt to make sure you don’t have neck strain issues.

The SWIFT SW350B has an adjustable Abbe condenser that allows optimum passage of light to make sure you have a clear view of the specimens. Overall, this microscope is an excellent microscope for clinicians, high school and university science students, and enthusiastic hobbyists alike.

The SWIFT SW350T Microscope is a professional Siedentopf rotatable head microscope. It is equipped with 6 magnification levels and wide-field 10X and 25X glass eyepieces. It is pretty similar to the previous microscope we saw on this list; the only difference is that this is a trinocular microscope in contrast to its binocular counterpart.

The SWIFT SW350T Microscope is an ideal option for those in the medical field and other science-related sectors who need to do research on various tiny objects. The SWIFT SW350T Microscope provides is an excellent tool for students, hobbyists, or anyone in need of a versatile microscope that will help them create better products and better understand their work.

OMAX 40X-2500X Trinocular Compound Microscope has six magnification levels and 45 degrees inclined 360 degrees swiveling trinocular viewing head. This microscope comes with coaxial coarse and fine focus knobs on both sides that allow users to easily adjust the focus on their specimen.

This microscope also has a powerful LED light which illuminates the specimen more clearly and smoothly than other microscopes. OMAX 40X-2500X Trinocular Compound Microscope is equipped with an ultra-sharp 14MP camera.

It has a rack and pinion adjustment condenser with an iris aperture diaphragm that allows you to adjust your lens settings easily and ensure correct positioning.

The OMAX USB3 18MP Trinocular Microscope is expensive, honestly, but it delivers the value worth the price. It comes with 6 magnification levels, an Abbe condenser with an iris aperture diaphragm, and a high-resolution 18MP digital camera, and built-in LED illumination with interchangeable lenses.

The OMAX USB3 18MP Trinocular Microscope has a 30 degrees inclined 360 degrees rotatable trinocular Siedentopf viewing head which allows the user to view every angle of their specimen. It can be used for many different purposes such as biology, astronomy, archaeology, and more.

The Amazon Basics Siedentopf Compound Microscope is a standard-grade laboratory microscope that's ideal for students, researchers, and professional educators.

The aluminum frame construction makes the Amazon Basics Siedentopf Compound Microscope lightweight and extremely durable. It has a rugged epoxy resin finish to resist scratch and corrosion. The 6x magnification lens is coated in glass to provide bright and clear images which are easy to view under light conditions.

The 360 degree swiveling Siedentopf head allows the user to view an object from every angle and can be used for viewing small samples in order to examine them.

