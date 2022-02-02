9 cutting-edge smart locks: The superhero you need to defend your home

Smart locks are a new technology that is trying to make our lives easier by unlocking doors with just a simple touch of a button. They provide more security than the traditional locks and they are able to open up automatically when you get close to your house.

The smart lock is connected with the internet and it can be controlled from anywhere in the world as long as you have an internet connection. They also come with many applications such as being able to lock and unlock your door remotely or using voice commands like Alexa or Siri. That being said, let's take a look at some of the best smart locks available in the market.

If you’re looking for a nice and easy-to-setup smart lock that can replace the deadbolt on your door, the Level Bolt Smart Lock won’t disappoint you. It comes with a sturdy 6-gauge stainless steel gearbox that makes it nigh impossible for burglars to break in.

You can use either a key, phone, or voice to unlock this lock and enter your home; this convenience works pretty well if you wish to share the home access with your friends or family members. Compatible with Android and iOS, you can use either HomeKit, Ring, or Siri to set automation and operate this lock from anywhere.

Regarding the installation of the Level Bolt smart lock, you’ll find a handy manual that explains the process lucidly, and you can install the lock with just a screwdriver.

If you hold any rental apartments or Airbnb properties, this SamtechT Sifely is a value-for-money smart lock to keep your property safe and secure. All you need to do is create a passcode without any internet connection and share it with your visitors.

The second best feature about this smart lock is its installation process. It’s super easy and possible with a screwdriver sans a locksmith. There are five ways to unlock this smart lock: digital key, smartphone, fob, passcode, or fingerprint.

The Sifely Smart Lock comes with a 1-year warranty coupled with lifetime customer support. You also have a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like how the smart lock functions.

The Narpult Smart Lock is one of the easiest locks to install; all you need is a screwdriver to complete the installation process. You can also use your WiFi connection to control the lock remotely.

One of the safest and most reliable locks in the market, there are five ways to unlock this lock system: mechanical keys, app, fingerprint, ICS card, and keypad. One of the best features about the Narpult smart lock is its automatic door locking system; it makes sure your door locks in 5 to 120 seconds if you forget to lock it yourself.

The Eufy smart lock comes with a WiFi bridge that helps you connect the lock to your phone, so you can easily control it from anywhere. What’s more, you can unlock this lock with your fingerprint in the blink of an eye.

Apart from the fingerprint technology, you can unlock the smart lock using the Eufy security app, an electronic keypad, or a key. The Eufy smart lock has an IP65 weatherproof rating, meaning it can withstand a wide range of temperatures without going haywire.

If you already own an Alexa home assistant, the August WiFi smart lock is the best choice to go with if you wish to turn your simple home into a smart home. The lock is easily compatible with Alexa and allows you to control it remotely, provided there’s a 24X7 WiFi connection.

Another impressive feature is that the August smart lock fits on the inside of the door and makes your deadbolt smarter and more convenient. You can grant access to the lock with your friends and family with the August app.

The August WiFi smart lock can be installed within 10 minutes; you can also enjoy automation as this lock easily unlocks itself without any human intervention. Apart from Alexa, the August WiFi smart lock also works with Google Home assistant, Apple Homekit, Samsung SmartThings, and many more.

Wish to embrace a smart lifestyle? The Kwikset Smart Lock is the best option to get started with when it comes to home security. What’s more, you can create up to 250 unique codes for your family and friends.

The Kwikset Smart Lock works with Alexa and Google Home assistant. The lock also protects against advanced break-in techniques and allows you to re-key your lock yourself in seconds.

The SMONET Smart Lock is the perfect device for anyone who either doesn't have a lock on their door or needs one with a modern design. It is made with cutting-edge materials and has an attractive look, plus it is easy to install.

If you enter the password incorrectly five times in succession, the deadbolt gets locked for five minutes, which gives you an idea of how sturdy the lock is. The installation process is pretty easy; you can easily install it on doors within around twenty minutes.

Hornbill locks are excellent for ensuring the security and safety of your home. If you’ve ever wanted to make sure that your family is as safe as possible, one thing you might want to think about getting is a hornbill lock for home installation.

It is made of durable zinc alloy that we do not have to worry about unprofessional installation or broken parts especially since this lock is sturdy and strong enough to stand up to any situation we come across.

Lastly, with those locks, you can generate different unlocking passcodes any time you like. So, not only do these hornbill locks come with a keyless entry door lock but they allow even more affordably so you never have to worry about being locked out ever again!

ULTRALOQ is a new and innovative concept of smart locks. The key idea behind this product is to allow the occupant and the visitors to remotely and privately manage and monitor their locked property using their smartphone even if it is no longer in their possession.

Thanks to this product, homeowners can assign access to family members or friends so they can get in the house without keys. It also has an auto locking system, so when people get out of the property, it will automatically lock the door by itself.

Also, the lock is weatherproof. This means that even if your siding wears off or you have one of those wet days where the snow line is taking over your landscaping—no worries because this smart lock actually has an IP65 rating.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.