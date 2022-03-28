9 thoughtful Easter gifts for the tech tinkerer in your life

There are many different kinds of tech gifts that you can give to the people in your life. If you are looking for something that is more than just a toy, then you should consider giving them one of these best tech Easter gifts.

We’re already three weeks away from celebrating Easter, and it’d be a common sight to see people glued to their screens and scurrying around in the markets to buy gifts for their loved ones. Buying the perfect gift for that very special person can be a challenging task, after all.

We’ve compiled a list of the best tech gifts that can make the day for the people you cherish.

The Belkin charger is a must-have for any office desk or at home. Apart from charging your phone, it will keep your device clean without having to take it apart or use a cloth. Belkin's wireless charger and phone sanitizer has been designed to work with multiple Apple, Samsung, and Google devices.

The Belkin Wireless Charger and Phone Sanitizer will be able to charge Qi-enabled devices wirelessly up to 10 watts. This is faster than the typical 5-watt wireless chargers on the market today.

The Rocketbook Smart Notebook Set is perfect for anyone who needs to take handwritten notes during meetings or lectures but doesn't have access to a laptop or tablet. It comes with a reusable pen and an erasable, waterproof notebook that can be used to write notes and drawings.

The smart notebook lets you digitize your hand-written notes into digital content by transferring them to Google Drive, Outbox, or other cloud services. Also, the AI technology of the device makes it easier for users to name and find specific notes from a heap.

The Spärkel Beverage System is a small, compact, and easy-to-use device that can be used at home or in the office to create carbonated water. It doesn't require a CO2 Cylinder, and it has 5 levels of carbonation.

The Spärkel Beverage System is perfect for people who are always on the go or don't have time to prepare their beverages beforehand. It's a beverage system that helps people to stay hydrated and drink more water.

Tile Mate Essentials Bluetooth Tracker is a lightweight, durable device that can be attached to any item you want to keep track of. It has a working range of 256 feet and it is compatible with iOS, Android, and smart home devices. The Tile tackers are water-resistant, so you need not worry if you accidentally spill water over them.

Beats Studio Buds are wireless earphones that deliver power and balanced sound. They have two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. They have 8 hours of listening time and come with a carrying case that doubles as a charger.

The Beats Studio Buds are the perfect pair if you want to listen to music on the go. They deliver powerful sound with balanced bass, which makes them ideal for those who like to listen to music while they work out or commute.

The Solight Design Lantern is perfect for any outdoor activity since it can be charged in just 12 hours and lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge. This lantern is great for camping, hiking, fishing, power outages, and more. It's also perfect for emergency preparedness.

The Solight Design Lantern is a solar-powered LED light that can light up an area of up to 100 square feet. It has six different colors and it can be hung or set on a table.

HP Sprocket is a portable and slim instant photo printer that can be used to print photos instantly from social media. The printer’s HP Sprocket app can turn your photos into stickers that you can then use on your phone or computer.

The HP Sprocket printer also has a rechargeable battery so that there is no need for cords which makes it even more portable! It uses Zinc printing technology for printing photos in the blink of an eye. The HP Sprocket printer is a fantastic device to buy if you’d love to have tangible items that display your memorable moments.

The Foldable Drone is the first of its kind. It comes with a 1080p HD camera that can be used as a handheld camera. The optical flow positioning offers stability while the drone is hovering in midair. It is perfect for those who want an easy-to-use, lightweight, and durable drone to take on their travels.

The Foldable Drone is equipped with a USB port, which means it can be used as a power bank. This feature is especially useful for people who are traveling and want to charge their phones without carrying an extra power bank.

The Magnetic iPad Stand is a simple, yet very effective way to hold your iPad Pro 11 securely. The stand has all of the features you need for a good viewing experience. It has 360° angle adjustment for rotation. You can easily adjust the angle of your device depending on what you are doing, whether it’s watching videos, reading articles or browsing through photos.

The iPad stand has non-slip silicone feet for improving stability. It is designed to keep the iPad at eye level, which makes it easy to use as well as look at. The Magnetic iPad stands are a great way to add an elegant look to the device.

