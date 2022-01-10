9 EV Charging Stations That'll Make Sure Your Car Is Never Short of Power

Electric vehicles have already been touted to be the future of the automotive world, and many have already started using EVs as part of their daily commute. However, the increasing usage of electric vehicles is still not matched by as many public charging stations, which is why having an electric charging station at home is a priority.

There are a number of things to consider before opting to get a charging station installed at home, right from the length of the connector, the compatible power outlet, speed of charging, and many other features. Let's take a look at nine such EV chargers that are bound to be worth the price.

If you're looking for a strong and sturdy charging station capable of withstanding the worst possible weather, the Grizzle-E L2 charging station easily fits that bill. If you're living in North America, you ought to know that this charging station is compatible with all EVs and PHEVs there. What's more, it offers fast charging along with changeable amperage.

The Grizzl-E charging station has a 24 ft (7.3 m) long cable. Also, you'll need to install the 14-50R outlet at your place, then, carry on with the installation process which is pretty easy. The charging station also comes with a 3-year warranty and full consumer support.

The Lectron 240V 16A EV charger comes with a 21 ft (6.4 m) J1772 cable that fits with most electric vehicles. Added to that, you get LED lights that indicate any charging errors.

This way, you can discover faults in charging within time and avoid issues like overcurrent, overvoltage, and overheating. The Lectron EV charger requires a NEMA 5-15 if you want level 1 charging. Otherwise, you can also charge your vehicle using your normal outlet at home.

The ChargePoint Home Flex EV charger delivers an impressive power of 50A and uses the universal J1772 connector that works well with all the top-selling models.

However, that's not the highlight you should focus on; you can use the ChargePoint app on your phone to schedule a charging session, pick your charging speed, get reminders to plug in, and much more. It's not just about fast charging, but about smart charging as well.

The ChargePoint EV charger works with a NEMA 6-50 or a NEMA 14-50 plug, so make sure you get one of these installed at your place if you're planning to buy this charging station. Also, it comes with a 23 ft (7 m) long cable.

If the electric system at your place is limited to 40A, you should definitely consider the JuiceBox 32 Smart EV charger. This one's also equipped with the universal J1772 standard cable that is 25 ft (7.6 m) in length. What's special is it can charge a Tesla model via a Tesla-provided adapter.

If you're already living a futuristic lifestyle, you'll be pleased to know that the JuiceBox 32 charger offers smart charging. You can control it with none other than Amazon's Alexa. The various smart features included getting notifications when the charging is over, reminders for charging sessions, and much more.

The JuiceBox 32 EV charger requires a NEMA 14-50 power outlet for charging. Also, make sure to note that this charging station doesn't support 120V charging.

If you're looking for a powerful charging station albeit with a small size, there's no better option available other than the Pulsar Plus Smart EV charger. It's easy to install and comes with a 25 ft (7.6 m) J1772 universal connector, meaning you can charge any of the top models with this station.

The Pulsar Plus EV charger has an ampere adjustment capacity from 16 to 40A. It also offers smart charging, meaning you can easily manage your charging sessions in spite of being offline. You can also use Amazon Alexa or Google Home and connect this charging station to your smart home system.

The Mustart Portable EV charger is a great option to consider if you're looking for a water-proof charging station. It uses a 25 ft (7.6 m) long J1772 cable and fits with a 220V or 240V NEMA 14-50 outlet.

The Mustart Portable EV charger is a quite durable and reliable product; it offers protection from overheating, overcurrent, and overvoltage. It is also compatible with most vehicles, especially plug-in EVs.

If you're looking for a high-powered charging station, look no further than the MEGEAR Level 2 EV charging station. It also comes with a level 1 cable and adapter if you wish to charge your EV using the standard house outlet.

The MEGEAR charging station is compatible with multiple vehicles. It is lightning-proof, and resists overcurrent, overheating, and leakage. Plus, it's also waterproof and flame-resistant so you can charge your EV with this station without dreading any mishap. This one has a 1-year warranty coupled with lifelong consumer support.

EVoCharge is a level-2 charging station with an 18 ft (5.4 m) charging cable that is shorter compared to other charging stations on this list. It has a current capacity of 32A with an output power of 240V.

The EVoCharge station requires a NEMA 6-50 plug and is UL listed, so you can safely use it at home. It claims to charge approximately 8 times faster in contrast to Level 1 charging stations and provides an additional range per hour of 35 miles. The EVoCharge station comes with an 18-feet cable that charges all EVs and PHEVs.

The best thing about the BougeRV EV charger is that it's compatible with two different outlets, depending on the level of charging you wish to use. For level 1 120V charging, it requires the NEMA 5-15P outlet. Taking it up a notch, you can use the level 2 240V charging by having the NEMA 6-20P installed at your home.

Furthermore, it comes with the J1772 universal connector that is compatible with almost every EV you can think of. Also, the BougeRV charger provides protection from leakage, overcurrent, overheating, overvoltage, under-voltage, and lightning.

The charging cable is a whole 25 ft (7.6 m) long and comes stored in a handy case that is sturdy and convenient to carry.

