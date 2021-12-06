9 Hand Trucks to Ensure Seamless Warehouse Management

If you have ever carried a bulky item up a staircase, you're well aware of the physical effort it takes to complete the task. There are multiple times when we may need to move heavy things from one place to another, and that's where a lightweight hand truck comes into play.

The availability of these hand trucks means you don't need to put your arms, legs, or back under strain to move the heavy loads. Hand trucks are especially a godsend for warehouses, where workers are constantly seen moving bulky loads and boxes. On that note, let's take a look at a few of these lightweight hand trucks that can be used to complete all the warehouse spadework effortlessly.

The Nylon Truss Convertible Hand Truck is made of lighter frames and can carry a weight of around 700 lbs (317 kg). It is 30% lighter than steel and as strong as aluminum. The lightweight hand truck boasts two 10-inch (25 centimeters) pneumatic tires that can work on any terrain and two 5-inch (12.7) swivel casters to make the movement easier.

The hand truck is made of heavy-duty plastic, but you needn’t doubt its weight-lifting capabilities. Furthermore, it’s very easy to assemble; you’ll need only a few minutes to get it done and ready in working condition.

If you're searching for a foldable and lightweight hand truck, the CustomyLife Foldable Hand Truck is here to make your life easier. It weighs only 7.7 lbs (3.4 kg) but can carry a massive load of 440 lbs (199.5 kg). The frame of the truck is made of industrial level PP plastic, and the material hardly deters the truck from doing what it's meant to do - carry heavy loads with ease.

The CustomyLife Foldable Hand Truck also comes with two nylon bungee ropes and a thick sturdy handle. It also boasts four 360-degree rotational casters and two-directional casters that offer better flexibility and stability when you're carrying high loads. The hand truck also has a base plate to carry different kinds of materials.

Advertisement

The Ronlap Hand Truck has a flat-folding design and weighs only 8.6 lbs (3.9 kg). The chassis is made of durable material that is strong enough to carry around 500 lbs (226 kg).

Blessed with a flat-folding design, you can easily store it in your car's trunk, under a bed, in storage rooms, or in a closet. The hand truck has a telescopic handle that you can extend from 15 to approximately 34 inches (38 to 86 cm). You can use the height that's appropriate to the size of the stuff you're carrying.

The Ronlap Hand Truck has a 360° rotational top plate made of rubber that enables better loading capacity and mechanical strength. You can use this hand truck for various activities like shopping, cargo handling, warehouse cargo deliveries, and much more.

The American Lifting Converting Hand Truck can carry a weight of around 400 lbs (181 kg). The body of the hand truck is pretty sturdy and lightweight, weighing 20 pounds (9 kg). If you wish to use it as a dolly, the hand truck can carry a 300 lbs (136 kg) weight.

Advertisement

This lightweight hand truck can be used for moving boxes in homes or warehouses, garage equipment, furniture, and much more. You can also convert it from a hand truck to a cart within the blink of an eye.

The handle of the truck can extend up to 58 inches (147 cm), meaning you can easily lift materials without worrying about how high you're lifting them. Overall, the hand truck weighs 30% less than steel and is suitable for carrying midweight materials.

The Generic Aluminium Hand Truck is made of steel; it boasts two handles, a diecast nose plate, and two 10-inch (25 cm) wheels. It can lift a weight of up to 500 lbs (226 kg). The wheels have semi-precision bearings that reduce friction to support the load.

This hand truck can be used for various activities like moving boxes, appliances, furniture, beer kegs, and much more. It can also be used in different places like hospitals, warehouses, corporate offices, malls, and more.

Advertisement

If you've got workers transporting boxes or bulky weights manually, these hand trucks can help reduce the load, thereby keeping them safe from physical strains and injuries.

The Leeyoung foldable hand truck is another fine option to consider if you're looking for a portable hand truck to carry small weights up to 175 lbs (709 kg). It comes with a bungee cord to strap your luggage to the handle, and large rubber wheels that ensure smooth transportation.

This lightweight hand truck can be assembled in just three simple steps. You can easily store it under your bed, in a garage, or in a closet. The Leeyoung foldable hand truck has an aluminum body and a non-slip handle that'll make sure you’ve got a firm grip while carrying the luggage.

Advertisement

The Safco Lightweight Hand Truck weighs 20 pounds (9 kg) and can carry a weight of around 400 lbs (181 kg) at a time. Available only in black, the truck's sturdy steel body and welded joints make sure it can withstand heavy pressure while providing durability.

The Tuff Truck also has wall-protecting capabilities and is easy to maneuver, thanks to its four wheels and two swivels. You can use it to carry bulky items in your office, warehouse, or home.

If you aren't a fan of DIY products, the Vergo Industrial Folding Hand Truck will surely impress you. There's no assembly of parts required for this product; you can start using it directly on arrival.

The fact that it weighs only 10 pounds (4.5 kg) is enough to see why there's no assembly of parts involved. This super lightweight hand truck can fold away flat in the blink of an eye, thus saving you space to store other items in a place.

Advertisement

The body is made of solid aluminum with an ergonomic design. Thanks to its portability, you can use it easily in homes and offices as well as with warehouses. The telescopic handle can extend up to 42.5 inches (107 cm).

You may be required to carry different kinds of weighted items at a warehouse. If you're specifically working with midweight items, the Textilor Folding Hand Truck can make your life a tad bit easier as it can carry up to 300 lbs (136 kg) of weight at a time.

This lightweight hand truck has five tank wheels that can rotate 360 degrees and offer top-class durability. Its height can be extended up to 20.28 inches (51 cm). The sleek design of the product means you can easily store it in places with very little room, like the backside of a refrigerator.

Advertisement

The Textilor hand truck also doesn't need to be assembled; you can open it on arrival and start using it directly. The lightweight hand truck weighs around 7 pounds (3.17 kg), meaning it's easier to use it in your office, home, or warehouse.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.