You know it's gonna be a massive online fest when Amazon announces a sale, and those days are fast approaching. With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner on July 12, it'll be a common sight to see your friends and colleagues sifting through the product listings in search of the best deals.

However, while it's still almost a fortnight to go until the Prime Day, you needn't wait for the actual sale to start; there're a bunch of offerings to be availed en route. And, we're here to help you pick and choose the right deals on this quest.

All Monica Geller fans gather around! If you're the quintessential germaphobe, just like the Manhattan girl, the Zokerlife Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is nothing short of a gift this Prime Day. It's available for a massive 80% off at $139.29, so make no haste in getting one to keep your home spanking clean!

The Zokerlife vacuum cleaner has a powerful 2200 mAh lithium battery that lasts for 30 minutes. Also, it boasts five stages of efficiency filtration coupled with an LED light that can spot dust accumulated in the tightest corners. It reaches heights easily so you can effortlessly clean the ceilings as well.

Another product in the same vein, the MAMNV Robot Vacuum Cleaner, is available at a bargain price of $169.86, falling massively south of its original price of $699.99. Coming to the specifics, it boasts a 230 ML water tank and can be operated via either a cell phone or remote control.

This vacuum cleaner also features the obstacle avoidance function that reduces the need for human intervention; you can relax and rely on this machine to leave your floors marvelously clean all by itself.

When it's time for bonanza deals like the ones on Amazon Prime Day, earbuds are one of the most common products available with a frugal price tag wrapped around them. The Skullcandy earbuds are available for $39.99 - half their original price.

They offer 30 hours of total battery life and have an ultra-fast charging speed. There are 3 EQ modes to enjoy different genres of music; these earbuds also have the IP55 rating, meaning they're dust, water, and sweat-resistant.

If you've been looking for an affordable yet quality pair of binos, there cannot be a better time than now to go for it. The Jeacitory 12x50 binoculars are available at 70% off for $44.99 - straight from $149.99.

With 12x magnification, the Jeacitory features a 1000M field of view. The perfect setting to watch the birds from your backyard or wild animals in the forest. It has a sleek design that doesn't interfere with the binoculars being sturdy and solid. Furthermore, they're also waterproof and fog proof, so they can be used in a variety of conditions.

It's a great time for stargazing, and Amazon knows that all too well, which is why the Hexeum Telescope is available at half its original price of $149.99. Talking about the specifics, this telescope features a 600mm focal length and 80mm aperture.

Then, there are two excellent quality eyepieces for 24x and 60x magnification. The telescope is lightweight and convenient to carry around, not to mention it takes hardly any time to set up. Overall, it's a pretty good deal that would be a crime to miss out on.

Summer's always a time for enjoying the sunny outdoors, and kids love it more than anyone. This G-TING Inflatable Pool will add a splash of cool water and a pinch of excitement as your munchkins spend time playing outside under the hot, sweltering sun. It's available for $59.38, south of $159.99 at 63% off!

The G-TING swimming pool is 120 inches wide and 72 inches long. So big that it can fit an entire family of four or five. It's super-rugged and durable, built to last for the long term, and has a fairly simple installation process.

Tablets are always the perfect device to have if you want to watch a movie or surf the internet, and that's precisely why you should buy this SGIN Android tablet. Available at a massive cut-price deal of $178.48 in contrast to its original $665 price tag, this is an absolute steal!

If you're looking for a more frugal option than the Apple and Samsung tabs, the SGIN tablet easily fits that requirement. It has 128GB of built-in storage capacity, Bluetooth 5.0, an octa-core processor, 7000 mAh battery, and 6GB RAM. Pretty much everything you'd want in a budget tablet.

Rocks are synonymous with ruggedness, and so is this speaker built by Alpine Corporation. A unique sound design, great for most outdoorsy activities. It'll cost you $71.99, down from its original $149.99 price tag.

Talking about what it offers, the Alpine Corporation rock speaker is both battery and solar-powered; it also provides a battery life of 12 hours. The speaker has a durable construction with a water-proof and weather-resistant build quality.

It's a great time to renovate your home, and lamps are one of the best ways to add grandeur to any living space. The Safavieh lamp set is a perfect choice for living room, bedroom, or study. It's available for $146.52 in contrast to the original price tag of $365. The lamp features an off-white shade and will add a touch of luxury and elegance irrespective of where you wish to display it.

