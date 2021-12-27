9 Irresistible Headsets to Enhance Your Gaming Euphoria

A gaming headset is a special type of audio device that is designed specifically for gaming. The main purpose of it is to provide game sound and game chat audio at the same time. This allows gamers to hear both what’s happening in the game, as well as any communication between their teammates or opponents. Hence, having the best gaming headset is essential for a good gaming experience.

The design of gaming headsets online varies depending on the specific needs of gamers. Gaming headsets are usually more expensive than traditional headphones, but some people find that they are worth it because they offer better sound quality, more features, and better comfort than most headphones. That being said, let’s take a closer look at some gaming headsets.

Turtle Beach has spent the last 15 years perfecting the art of gaming audio, and now they are bringing that experience to gamers with the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2. They offer a rich, immersive experience for the gamer with the best audio and the most comfortable ear cups.

They also have a built-in microphone which is always on mute so you never need to remember to turn it off.

The Stealth 600 Gen 2 improves on its predecessor, which was one of the top gaming headsets ever made. The 15-hour battery life will keep you immersed in your game for hours at a time without having to worry about charging it up again.

The EKSA E1000 Gaming Headsets are engineered to provide an immersive gaming experience. They are tested and proven to be compatible with all major gaming platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, Windows 8, 9, and 10.

The headset features a noise-canceling microphone that reduces background noise and allows you to speak clearly during your gameplay. It also has memory protein earmuffs that ensure maximum comfort for hours of gameplay.

The EKSA E1000 has a durable 86 inch (2.2 m) cable so you need not adjust with connectivity and comfort issues arising due to short cables. Also, the Surround Sound 7.1 comes with a built-in chip that ensures your gaming sound escalates to the next level.

The Logitech G Pro X uses lightspeed wireless technology which makes sure there’s no latency in hearing while you’re busy completing your missions. With a 2.4GHz frequency, you get a range of more than 42 feet (13 meters) along with a battery of 20+ hours.

The Blue Voice technology offers noise reduction and compression to enrich the sound. Thanks to the 1.9-inch (50 mm) drivers, you can hear minute details in gaming, like the sound of footsteps or gunshots with precision. The Logitech G Pro X has a minimalistic design that guarantees comfort with no compromise, thanks to durable build quality.

BENGOO is a top player in the gaming headset market. They manufacture headsets with high-quality features to ensure that gamers can enjoy their games without any noises coming from outside.

The BENGOO 2.4G Wireless Gaming Headset has a retractable microphone that provides good quality sound transmission. The 90-degree ear cups are rotatable which provides freedom of movement, making them especially comfortable for long hours of gaming.

This wireless headset has a battery life of around 17 hours and can stand by for around 100 hours. Apart from gaming, you can also use this headset for listening to music or watching movies. In all, it’s a cost-effective product you should definitely consider if you’re on a shoestring budget.

The Astro A50 comes with a base station and is equipped with a full-range speaker design, which aims to deliver professional-grade sound quality, and increased clarity of speech. The earcups are also equipped with built-in mics that allow clear communication during gaming sessions or online chat sessions.

The A50 delivers a battery life of around 15 hours in one charge promising long gaming sessions with immersive audio. However, the standout quality here is the voice balance feature, which allows you to exercise total control over the sound mix while gaming.

What’s more, the headset offers USB support, so you can say sayonara to those entangled wires that usually add to the clutter in your gaming setup.

With the Corsair Virtuoso XT wireless gaming headset, there is no need for a cable to be connecting you to your PC. The Slipstream wireless technology eliminates the requirement for a physical connection, removing the possibility of clutter arising out of entangled wires.

The Corsair Virtuoso wireless gaming headset has an uncompromising sound quality and dynamic range. This means that you will be able to hear every detail of the game you are playing, including every footstep, gunshot, or voice.

It also has vocal clarity so that you can hear everything your opponents say in-game chat or opponents’ game commentary during live streams.

The HyperX Cloud Revolver features memory foam with premium leatherette combined with a sturdy steel frame that offers a durable build quality. If you’re not looking to splash too much cash, this headset can fulfill all the basic requirements needed to provide an immersive gaming experience with crystal-clear sound clarity.

The HyperX Cloud Revolver provides improved audio precision and a wide range. The headset is also equipped with 1.9-inch (50 mm) drivers that offer precise audio positioning so you can hear details like footsteps and gunshots with better quality. The drivers also make the headset compatible with other activities like watching movies or listening to music.

If you're are looking out for a cost-effective gaming headset to have a better and more immersive experience, you'll be surprised with what the Razer Barracuda X has in store for you at an awfully affordable price. To begin with, it supports multiple devices by offering a 2.4Ghz wireless connection with a USB-C dongle.

Weighing just 0.55 lbs (250 g), you need not worry about having to put on a heavy set of headphones to enhance your gaming earcups are made of FlowKnit material, designed to provide top-notch comfort to your ears while gaming. Furthermore, the Barracuda X has a 20-hour battery life makes this headset all the more desirable.

Arctis needs no introduction as a headphone brand; if you're specifically contemplating buying the Arctis 7P, we’d recommend getting the Arctic 7X. And, there are multiple reasons for this suggestion.

First and foremost, the Arctis 7X supports Xbox PS4 and PS5, which you won't find in the Arctis 7P. Speaking about the body, the headset has breathable air cushions that offer an impressive and comfortable design. The ski-google headband distributes pressure equally well.

