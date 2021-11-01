9 Levitating Gadgets That Seem to Defy the Laws of Physics

If you're a Harry Potter fan, then being able to levitate objects is probably one of the bigger fantasies you've had in your life. In that universe, people with magical abilities could levitate all sorts of objects by saying "Wingardium Leviosa" and giving a quick swish and flick with a wand.

Unfortunately, in real life, people can't really levitate objects. But technology can.

Thanks to modern advancements, you can have the best levitating gadgets in your home without the need for any fictional magic wand. Here are just a few levitating products that can help you stand out amongst your peers.

This energy-saving globe with a low-carbon life will let you appreciate the planet in a way that also respects it.

A magnetic force causes this globe to float in mid-air between the C shape stand. Want to enhance its appearance? The 3 LED beads in the C-shape show Purple, Pink, and Cyan colors. The colors ultimately allow you to personalize the globe according to your preferences and also help keep things dynamic.

The globe is also one of the best levitating products as a gift choice for teachers, your colleagues, and people who love to travel.

Uniqueness helps you stand out in the crowd; this magnetic levitating pen can help you stand out in your office. It’s also a great product to have for your office desk when compared to a standard pen stand, as it's the perfect conversation starter.

All you need to do is put the tray on the desk and place the pen on the tray. Amusement follows when you see it hang in midair all by itself! To take the excitement up a notch, just push the pen and see it swinging as it floats in the air.

The Magnetic Levitating Pen is an excellent gift choice for office colleagues, friends, and parents on different occasions.

Do you love plants? Do you love innovative gadgets? You can have both with this Levitating Air Bonsai Pot and combine the best of nature and futuristic technologies in your room.

A unique decoration gift that will captivate your guests, this levitating pot rotates 360-degree when you turn on the power. The flowery pot will serve as a great gift for yourself or the plant lover in your life.

If you have a nice showpiece, make it even more noticeable by placing it on this Magnetic Levitation Platform. The small disk can hold up to 13 ounces of collectibles in mid-air, so make sure the objects you place on it aren’t too heavy.

The platform can also fit in well with your office desk. It can hold some of your small office supplies or small art decorations. Arguably one of the best levitating gadgets to have for your office desk.

Music is usually mandatory for special occasions. So if you have one coming up, the Levitating UFO Floating Speaker will raise the levels of merry-making. It comes with built-in 5W audio speakers and offers high-quality stereo sound.

The volume is praiseworthy, and the presence of Bluetooth 4.0 means it offers a long wireless range that any of your guests can connect to. With wireless charging available, you can also charge the speakers while it levitates the UFO above.

The rechargeable 1200 mAH lithium battery ensures you have a playing time of 8 hours. The built-in LED shining chip with changing colors helps tremendously in building up the ambiance in a room. If you are looking for a gift item for your friends or family members, this is one of the best levitating gadgets to consider.

Traditional lamps are slowly going out of style, and Edison bulbs have been on the rise; therefore it’s time you revamp your light with this minimalistic Magnetic Levitating Light Bulb. This bulb spins automatically while being suspended in midair, which makes it a conversation piece in the crowd.

The Magnetic Levitating Light Bulb is made of environment-friendly material and adopts wireless power transmission; if you are looking for a cool gift for someone who wants to unite the best of modern and traditional designs, this is one of the best levitating products to opt for.

Moon lamps are one of the go-to choices when it comes to lighting options for a bedroom. But how about adding some wizardry to the traditional moon lamp?

This levitating moon lamp suspends and spins in the air. What’s more, it comes with a charging pad for your smartphone. All you need to do is switch on the moon lamp and place your phone on the charging pad.

If you know someone who loves space and astronomy, then this is the gift for them. It's also a good option for expecting parents or a child's bedroom.

The Anti-Gravity Water Droplet Clock is the best example of where engineering meets interior design.

The Water Droplet Clock is specifically designed to show an upward motion in the droplets: it creates an illusion where water seems to be flowing upwards. The 12-hour clock also comes with an ultraviolet light setting, which purifies the surrounding air.

Thanks to its lightweight design and portability, this clock will fit well with your home as well as office decor.

If you eat, sleep, and breathe the NFL, it’s time to get a bit innovative with your passion. After all, bragging rights are an indispensable part of any sport, and you need to have the perfect style to showcase them!

The NCAA Collectible Helmet is a great way to let the world know which team you support. The LED lights at the base will illuminate the helmet and ameliorate the appearance.

The NCAA Collectible Helmet is easy to set up and use; you can choose any one of the 45 options, depending on the team you support.

