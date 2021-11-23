9 Smart Home Devices to Help You Survive Another Lockdown

Stay home lifestyle has been a huge part of our lives with the emergence of COVID-19. We got to realize there is so much to upgrade in our living spaces and our homes as we started to spend more time than ever at home. While only 50% of our waking time was spent at home on average in 2019, it increased to 62% in 2020.

Spending more time at home brought up many issues we never thought could be possible. Most of us started from working home and sought many solutions to bring office comfort to our houses. Some of us became obliged to learn how to live with others, or how to stay home all alone for days. To present solutions to the ongoing stay home lifestyle, we listed 9 of our favorite smart home devices to make your life easier at home.

Google Nest Smart Smoke detector promises to be the perfect fit for your home decor with its unique design. But it’s of course not limited to that. It has a soft and calming voice to let you know early when there’s a smoke or carbon monoxide alert in your living space. In the case of being away from home, Google Nest Smart Smoke Detector alerts you on your phone if it detects danger.

It has wired and wireless options, and if you get to pick the one that requires charging, it is not a problem because Google Nest tests its battery and gives you a nightly promise to make sure everything is working when you turn the lights off. Its lights are not on at night, but it never forgets to light your way if you pass by it when it's dark inside.

Google Nest Thermostat is by far one of the smartest google home products around with its adaptability to your household. Besides having a simple design that will never strain your eyes, it will also take the lead in keeping your house at the temperature you want. It lets you create an energy-efficient schedule on your Google Home App and even memorizes your heating and cooling preferences to save you from the burden.

It turns itself off when you leave the house, and gets back on when you come back. It is also equipped with many features to help you save energy, and end up with affordable bills at the end of the month.

With Google Nest x Yale Lock, our house keys seem to be a little extra. It is a secure smart lock for your front door that comes with many perks. You can lock and unlock your door through smart lock’s built-in touch screen, Nest mobile app, or Google Assistant voice commands; you won’t need to search for your keys anywhere anymore. What’s more, it also saves your family members and close friends to search for the keys or you as x Yale Lock provides creating multiple passcodes for them as well. But in the days that you don’t want to be disturbed, x Yale Lock helps you keep everyone outside even though they have passcodes.

Maintenance is also the last thing to worry about for this smart lock; it not only sends alerts if the door is locked or unlocked, but it also lets you know when its battery is low.

If you live with multiple people in a big house and your internet connection is not far-reaching for all the members of your household, Google Nest Wifi Router is here to speak to your problems. It is an elegant-looking wifi router that can cover up to 2,200 square feet with a speedy and reliable wireless internet connection.

Depending on the size of your living space, you can use more than one Google Nest Wifi Router to have more space with a stable internet connection.

Who would think a light bulb can get smarter and have a role in a more productive day? Philips Hue Lightbulb is here for exactly that. You can connect it to your smart home devices such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant to activate it with your voice.

The best thing about it is it can help you set routines to wake up more energized in the morning, turn itself on when you get home or turn itself off gradually when you go to bed. This way, besides changing your mood and making you feel more comfortable at home, it will also help you save a lot of energy.

It might not be wrong the say that Amazon developed by far its best speaker! Let alone being smart, it comes with extremely clear and high-quality sounds. You will almost feel like you are listening to your favorite songs for the first time.

You can also connect it to your Amazon TV for more immersive sounds, and it uses Zigbee Hub to help you get connected to thousands of smart home devices to make your job easier every day.

The Eve Energy Smart Plug will help you monitor your energy usage and estimate how much powering certain devices in your home is going to cost, however, unfortunately, it will not be able to plug in your devices for you. If you're trying to save some money and be a bit more energy-conscious, Eve will be your ultimate remedy.

With HomePod Mini and Apple TV, you’ll be able to use "Thread", which is a wireless technology that prevents response failures in smart devices. Eve offers plenty of handy features such as the ability to set schedules to take the job out of your hands in energy saving in your house.

Arlo Pro 4 came out for those who take home security seriously, no matter where you are. It comes with a 2K resolution and can be connected to your Wi-Fi, which means it saves space and time while maintaining security for your house.

It shows you everything through its lenses crystal clear; and through Alexa or Google Assistant, you’ll be able to manage it easily. It also provides detailed footage during the day and at night and helps deter intruders thanks to the built-in spotlight. There's also automatic zooming and motion tracking, so the activities that are visible on the footage can be followed as well.

After securing every part of your house, you can’t unsee what a smart doorbell can do for you. It gives detailed footage during the day and at night with its 2K resolution, in a way that you can see the full length of someone on your doorstep. All the videos can be stored in a 16 GB memory card and it takes more or less two weeks to fill 16GBs with Eufy Video Doorbell.

Eufy Video Doorbell is a great option for when you are renting a new place or moving into somewhere where it’s not possible to take out the old doorbell because it works wirelessly and lasts up to six months on a full charge.

We are confident that we were able to cover most of the smart devices you can use in your household to achieve productivity and ease daily. Now, it’s your turn to act on facilitating living in your house.

