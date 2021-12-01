9 Smartwatches to Help Your Children Leverage the Pinnacle of Technology

As time goes on, the needs of little ones are changing rapidly. Back in the day, the things that made kids happy were getting Barbie dolls, action figures, or toy kitchen sets and they did not need anything else. Nowadays, we get to witness the release of a new unique device every day, so the kids of today want to see something different, just like us adults do.

It is pretty reasonable if you want your kid to have a more productive day and always be in your reach as they are getting more independent. Don't worry, we have a solution; here are the 9 smartwatches that can make your little one's year, and benefit them in ways you would not think possible.

Vtech Kidizoom is one of the most well-known smartwatches for kids as it comes with many features that will not only keep your little ones entertained but also motivate them to have a more productive day. The watch itself is packed with multiple activities, games, and fun challenges to educate and entertain your kid. It has a front camera that will help kids take high-quality pictures, customize them with funny filters and make them into watch faces. Parents can share photos and videos safely only by uploading them to a computer. The best part is, the smartwatch comes with a Monster Detector which is an AR experience that allows you to capture real monsters through its motion sensor and real-like sound effects.

Playzoom Kids Smartwatch attracts a lot of attention thanks to its colorful design with camo prints, sports teams, hearts, and glitter. But it has more to it than just a cool design; the smartwatch offers customizable clock faces depending on your little one’s taste. It also comes with a digital camera, providing storage space for more or less 50 photos. Just to teach the kids how to have a planned productive day, it provides a built-in stopwatch, timer, alarm clock, and a calendar. However, probably the best thing that comes with it is a handful of different games that will keep your kids entertained.

Available in blue or pink, PROGRACE Kids Smartwatch can be the perfect gift for your little one in any season. Its 90° rotatable camera allows your kid to take pictures and selfies using different angles which means double the fun. PROGRACE comes with 4 built-in educative games, training and entertaining your kid at the same time. With an additional memory card, PROGRACE allows your kid to play any song they want. Moreover, it includes a fitness tracker and a pedometer, counting steps and calories just to form positive health habits starting from childhood.

Advertisement

Iniupo Smart Watch comes with 7 different games for endless fun. But besides that, its overall qualities are too significant to underestimate. It has a two-way call feature, an alarm clock, a calculator, a camera, and a photo album to save all the photos and selfies that are taken, and call recorders. When in distress or in case of an emergency, all your kid needs to do is to press the SOS button and call anyone from the family right away.

The Frozen movie stole eveyone's heart, no matter the age. But if your kid has a special connection with the movie itself, this touch-screen smartwatch is the perfect fit for them. It has multiple clock faces including almost all special characters in the movie such as Elsa, Anna, or Olaf. The smartwatch has a durable strap and is made of a premium quality plastic case. Moreover, just to keep your little one busy with their favorite characters, it comes with a selfie-cam, voice recorder, 3 generic games, pedometer, alarm, stopwatch, and calculator. Your kid will get enough of it as it comes with a long-lasting durable battery.

Advertisement

If you are willing to make your child's year and to pay a little extra for a smartwatch, Apple Watch SE is one of the best you can ever get. It might come a little too powerful for most kids, but iPhone user teens will have no problem using it. It does a great job tracking your teens’ fitness to get them involved in their health and wellness. Moreover, it will allow your kids to answer your calls right from their wrists, so it will minimize the times they usually miss your calls because they will hear it. It has a Family Share option that adds GPS tracking and many more features for the safety of your kid.

Vivofit is a waterproof fitness tracker that is designed to help your kid have a more productive way of living and make it a habit. As a parent, you can set daily activity goals, customize an “in case of emergency” screen with their contact information, and participate in fitness challenges using fitness trackers of their own. The watch allows you to send customized alerts and chores lists to the device and reward your kid with virtual coins for completing goals, whether it’s fitness goals or not. Surprisingly, while being capable of all this, Garmin vivofit jr. 3’s battery lasts for a year!

Advertisement

Fitbit Versa 2 is a waterproof smartwatch that has a four-hour battery life and works with both Android and iPhones. It is just the perfect match for the kids who are into sports, long adventures, and camping. It’s relatively small-sized compared to the other smartwatches so it is great for your teen. The smartwatch shows your messages, phone calls, and notifications as they come in. There are a lot of useful built-in apps for setting alarms or checking the weather. Also, as a side feature of Fitbit, it appears to be the perfect fitness tracker for your kid as it can count steps, monitor heart rate, and has swimming and biking modes.

XPLORA X5 Play Smartwatch is designed for kids who spend less time at home, attend extracurricular activities, and hang out with friends. For the parents who want to stay in contact with their kids on a daily basis, it is such a remedy. It can make calls and receive calls from the pre-saved numbers. It can also receive texts, emojis, images, and voice messages. The best thing is, thanks to its SOS section, it can notify the parents in need of an emergency. Just for your kid's safety, you can use multiple services to see the device's location and mark safety zones such as home and school.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.