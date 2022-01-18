9 UV Light Sanitizers to Keep Germs and Bacteria Away From Your Devices

It is an era in which maintaining hygiene is more important than ever. Because of the new way of life COVID-19 has brought to us, we are more alert and aware of the ways we can keep ourselves clean, and we try our best to reduce the risks of spreading any disease. That is why we have hand sanitizers, masks, and various air purifiers around us.

On top of that, because we use our electronic devices more frequently than ever before, we must take extreme caution in keeping them clean too. Our phones, laptops, tablets, and even our game consoles get exposed to the touch of different individuals during the day whether it’s on purpose or accidental. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 9 electronic sanitizers to help you improve your hygiene on the daily basis and keep your devices as clean as possible.

The IPS UV light sanitizer uses cutting-edge ultraviolet sterilization technology to keep anything you want as clean as possible. It uses a pure physical sterilization process and irrigates with a wavelength of 260-280nm, which can quickly damage bacterial DNA and RNA, preventing them from reproducing and surviving. It can also amaze you with how long it lasts since it can be used for five hours after only one hour of charging. Keep the UV light sanitizer on your desk to keep your hygiene everywhere you go, even if you don't have time to pass it through all objects around you.

The strong UV-C light used by PhoneSoap is completely safe for devices. UV-C light can reach microorganisms that are hidden in corners where even cleaning wipes can't reach while removing 99.99 % of bacteria. The PhoneSoap Pro disinfects in just five minutes, half the time of conventional PhoneSoap models, thanks to the double bulbs. You can fit a smartphone of any size into PhoneSoap Pro's big decontamination chamber, thick or thin accessories included. To achieve 360-degree sanitation, the interior vacuum-plated metal shell adds more reflectivity. You can choose between automatic mode, which disinfects when the lid closes, and manual mode, which disinfects when a button is pressed.

This ultra-slim and portable UV sanitizer wand is the answer if you want to sanitize your home and keep track of whether a particular surface is clean or not. This wand allows you to clean surfaces fast and effectively from the comfort of your own home. It is simple to use and perfectly safe to use around children. The UV photons have a wavelength that breaks down the molecular structure of most bacteria it encounters. The best part is that you won't have to bother about charging this portable device. It's powered by four AA batteries that tuck neatly in the back.

Mobile phones, iPods, keyboards, computers and a variety of devices can all benefit from the VANELC UV light sanitizer. It has a Smart Auto Timing off in 180 seconds to save energy, as well as a child lock to prevent your children from misusing it. The UV light wand has a small and lightweight design that allows it to be carried in a backpack or suitcase for use on trips and adventures. It also has a long-lasting LED UV Lamp with a lifespan of more than 10,000 hours and the ability to sterilize anything in your near for 5 hours nonstop on a single charge using a light wavelength of 240-280nm.

The iClevr Wand is portable and tiny enough to be carried around with you at all times on a daily basis, allowing you to live a healthy, germ-free life. It has built-in batteries that can be used to recharge it and can provide continuous power for up to 2 hours when fully charged. To use your new wand, simply turn it on with the UVC light facing down, unlock the child lock button, turn it on with the UVC light facing down, and slowly move it across the entire area 1-2 inches from the surface, letting the light stay in each area for about 10-20 seconds to ensure total disinfection.

The UV sanitizer hand wand starts in just 1 second with its revolutionary Quick Cleanse Technology and destroys germs, viruses, and pathogens faster thanks to its single concentrated UV bacterium light. You can start eliminating germs right away with the 1-second quick start feature, and you can even set a smart timer on the crystal LED screen for those times when you really want to be thorough. The metal zinc alloy outer shell on the UVi Beam UV Sanitizer provides further peace of mind for greater protection.

Cleaning mobile phones with the S2 UVC LED Disinfection Box takes only 3 minutes. It actually makes disinfecting your items as simple as washing your hands. Through eight UV-C LED beads, this UV phone sterilizer box emits ultraviolet radiation with a wavelength of 260nm-280nm. In comparison to the mercury lamp, it has a 10000-hour lifespan and can help remove 99 percent of hidden risks in just 3 minutes. If the cover is open while the machine is running, the UV lamps will cut off immediately to protect the eyes and skin. In addition, at the bottom of the box, there is a reflecting glass that, while in use, reflects the power to keep your devices healthy from all angles.

Samsung released a UV sanitizer that also functions as a wireless charger to make sure your devices are safely charged and sterilized. The magnetic lid keeps the sanitizer locked during sanitization, providing users with stability, while the rubber stopper cushions the impact and muffles noise while opening and closing the case. Qi Wireless Technology is used in the UV Sanitizer with wireless charging to quickly charge your smartphone. To disinfect in 10 minutes, simply close the lid and click the button. To protect your safety, sanitization will come to a halt when the lid is opened.

The built-in 20 UV LED chips in the X5 can eliminate the majority of hidden threats to your everyday objects and products. Portable wipes or harsh chemicals are never required to sanitize your items when the X5 sanitizer wand is around. UVC light, unlike purple light, does not leave any chemical odor or residue behind so it is perfectly safe to use it around your house even when children are around. When you're finished sanitizing, simply flip the wand over 45 degrees to switch off the UV light and avoid contact with your eyes. There is also a kid lock to protect the kids from any harm.

