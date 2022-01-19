9 Virtual Reality Headsets to Enjoy the Exciting World Of Metaverse

Ever since Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook’s transformation to Meta, the virtual world of the metaverse is what many of us are gearing up for. The virtual world will be mainstream in the near future, and a virtual reality headset is the best way to enjoy it with an immersive experience.

There are a couple of VR headsets already famous in the market, albeit the use of these devices hasn’t yet become a norm. If you’re as excited for the metaverse and the experiences it holds in store, make sure you have a VR headset that acts as a gate to the virtual world.

If you've played around in the VR space, you might be aware of the Occulus Quest 2. Simply put, it's the most recommended virtual reality headset by many, and rightly so.

To begin with, the VR headset is available with two memory options, 128GB and 256GB. Furthermore, you can opt only for the headset or any one of the three bundles they offer.

The Occulus Quest 2 offers a cinematic sound with a premium display that'll allow you to immerse in the content with ease. Also, the setup's a cakewalk; all you need is a smartphone and the VR app to get started with the headset. If you're looking to go big in lieu for a premium experience, the Occulus Quest 2 is the best bet you could ask for.

The HP Reverb weighs around 1.1 pounds and is 2.89 inches in size. The screen comes with an LCD panel for each eye with a 2160 X 2160 resolution. These features help it offer spatial audio along with an immersive viewing experience.

The cushion size is increased and the headset is flexible overall to give you all the comfort you need for long hours of viewing content. You can also track more movement since there are four built-in cameras at your disposal.

The HP Reverb G2 isn't exactly a budget-friendly headset, but given the pricing, it offers a worthy bunch of features and experience to justify the tag.

The LONGLU VR headset is compact and foldable, which makes it easy to carry around. It's compatible with mobile sizes ranging from 4.7 inches to 6.5 inches. Also, you won't face any fogging issues because this VR headset has high-end leather padding to prevent it. It's also pretty spacious inside, so you can easily use your glasses.

What's more, the LONGLU VR headset offers a pair of lenses that have an Anti-reflective or Anti-blue light coating to protect your eyes. In all, it's a great headset to try out if you're looking to delve into the VR space for the very first time.

The best thing about the Pimax VR headset is its stunning 200-degree Field of View which they claim is the closest to human vision. The headset also comes with a new design consisting of a facial foam pad and a modular head strap which aims to make the viewing experience comfortable physically.

The stunning total resolution of 5120*1440 sets new standards in quality and immerses you like no other device before. Also, it offers five refresh rate modes of 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz, 160Hz, and 180Hz.

This VR headset is a great option to go for if you're especially interested in having a lifelike experience for first-person shooter games.

The HTC Vive Focus Plus offers a 3.5 inches screen size with a 110-degree Field of View. However, the 5.42 pound (2.4 kg) weight might be a point of concern if you're especially interested in a lighter device for physical comfort.

However, the weight does little to stop the HTC Vive headset from being balanced on a user's head. Also, it has a soft material that's easy to clean and makes it ideal for usage. The advanced lenses of the HTC Vive Pro Plus make it easier for users to view immersive content with high-quality video at their disposal.

If you're not a big fan of OLED screens, the Valve Index VR HMD won't disappoint you with its dual 1440x1600 RGB LCDs. They provide 50% more subpixels than OLED that gives better sharpness.

The Valve Index VR headset also offers higher frame rates, which further offer improved realism and optical comfort. This in turn allows users to have longer gaming sessions with added comfort. The Valve Index headset offers USB connectivity and is also compatible with a personal computer.

FEEBZ is a fine option to consider if you're not looking to spend a fortune on a VR headset but looking to get an experience of how it feels like to use one. It's pretty affordable compared to other headsets on this list, and it has features to give you a full experience of the VR world.

To begin with, it has foam padding on the inside and ample space so people with glasses can wear it easily. The padding also blocks the light outside and protects you from motion sickness. Also, you can adjust straps according to your head size to make it a comfortable experience.

The FEEBZ VR headset can hold phones in a size range from 4.7 to 6.5 inches (11 to 16 cm). It has a 360-degree view which accounts for an enjoyable and immersive experience.

Unclear focus is always a common issue with many VR headsets, but this Barbato headset isn't amongst those on that list. The lens barrel is pretty large which accounts for a wider FOV. Furthermore, the interpupillary distance coupled with adjustable gears ensures an exciting viewing experience.

Another impressive thing about the Barbato Headset is the range of phones it supports; you can have a phone anywhere in the range of 3.7 to 7.2 inches (9 to 18 cm) screen size and use it with this VR headset. If you've got drones, this headset will also offer you a clear picture with better clarity.

If you're looking to have better control over VR, you should definitely consider having a look at the Peorpel VR headset. For starters, it has a remote control that you can use to switch the virtual content you're watching.

The headset comes with an integrated 3ad theatre along with a 720-degree panoramic view; that's probably the best immersive experience you can ask for. What's more, they use blue-light coated lenses to make sure your eyes are safe when you're viewing in VR.

Overall, the body of the VR is lighter and thinner, meaning it's easier to carry around. In all, it's a great deal to consider if you're ready to spend not too little or not too much into experiencing virtual reality.

