A Colossal Hole Enables a New Hybrid Superyacht to Outclass All Rivals

Every revolution starts with one person. For superyachts, it could start with the Italian designer, Pierpaolo Lazzarini, who recently shared his radical concept for a yacht. The design named "The Shape" is surely something that you have never seen before and if successful, it could revolutionize the yachting world.

According to his website, Lazzarini spent many years designing for the automotive industry. And he is doing just as good when it comes to yacht designing too. What is striking about his new concept is the hollowed-out center that gives the yacht a futuristic look, and the smooth finishes and aerodynamic structure are also major giveaways.

Although the title of the yacht is not very striking, it does boast of some remarkable features. In what appears like a multi-deck design, the yacht can offer its travelers the personal space that seems to be short on offer on regular yachts.

Sitting on top in the design is plenty of space for solar panels that could power this yacht silently and in an environment-friendly way. The carved out hollow in the center features a skylight that can add to the aesthetics of the space, especially when it floods moonlight onto the lower deck.

For now, we do not know if the concept is practical enough and what challenges might come up when one tries to take this yacht into the waters. However, this isn't Lazzarini's first marine concept. Rather, he has designed 328 feet (100 m) long fast yachts and plans to release a concept of a 1000-foot (322 m) long Giga-yacht.

Lazzarini has also prototyped aquatic vehicles to seat just two people. As times are changing, he is incorporating solar panels into his yachts and even offering VTOL concepts that can clock 186 mph (300 km/h).

Lazzarini's interests extend to architecture which is largely inspired by UFOs while he also delves into electronics with a mini portable laptop and a personal printer for a smartphone.