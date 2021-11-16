The future is by definition unpredictable. Even science works on past patterns and habits, with only a high probability offered as a guarantee of continuity.

Eventually, things will go wrong.

This is why the company Survival Condo turned to a secret location in Kansas, where it converted a missile silo into a luxury survival resort that can house 75 people for five years.

Survival Condo's living quarters and amenities are all top-notch, with features like a 50,000-gallon (nearly 230,000-liter) pool and spa area, movie theater, lounge, exercise facility, indoor shooting range, medical facility, rock climbing wall, and even a dog park for furry companions to the apocalypse.

Needless to say, a stay at this fail-safe shelter would be a luxurious one that many might never want to leave.

According to the developer's press release, one resident said that “the same quality of condo in New York would have cost me the same, if not more per square foot and you get peace of mind with this.” But it's not the luxury that clients find most appealing, developer Larry Hall told IE. The impenetrable security is the key merit of the project's offering.

The idea to build these retro-futuristic condos came from the way government projects have upgraded bunkers for maximum comfort, longevity, and security, said Hall. "I saw that the government was spending a great deal of money on both new bunkers and upgrading old ones. I figured that they knew something that I did not know," said Hall.

If you're wondering how safe these condos are, rest assured that they can withstand even the most powerful explosions. "The original structure was a nuclear hardened Atlas 'F' missile silo that housed an intercontinental ballistic missile. The facility was engineered to withstand a 20-kiloton explosion within a half-mile of its location," explained Hall. That's a big boom.

The condos range from $500,000 USD up to $3 million, and they're guaranteed to be doomsday-proof. "Because the original facility was engineered as a nuclear-hardened facility our structural engineers modified the facility to maintain a similar structural strength," explained Hall, to IE.

What doomsday scenarios do the buyers fear? Hall says there are several of varying kinds, including the potential for a "pandemic, terrorism, global weather changes that lead to food shortages, global economic collapse, and volcanoes."

Hall emphasizes that his buyers go beyond the stereotypes surrounding preppers and "survival junkies", who've seen much negative coverage in other verticals. To Hall, interested parties include successful, educated, and professional individuals who see the purchase as opting into a peace-of-mind mentality, just in case man-made or natural disasters trigger a major societal catastrophe.

This goes leaps and bounds beyond the average prepper kit, but considering the chaotic series of events we've seen in just a few short years — from a global pandemic to a capital riot and increasing signs of possible conflict between the major nations of the world — it's hard to deny the appeal of a state-of-the-art safehouse that will keep you safe. Because if the sky falls and the world ends, your bank account will probably fall to last place among major priorities.