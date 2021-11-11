A Dashing 276-Foot Superyacht Concept Is a 'Holey' Sight for Sore Eyes

The unconventional designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini is at it again.

You might remember the Lazzarini Design Studio from its previous jarring superyacht designs. Like that time where the company unveiled a swan-shaped superyacht, or its amphibious solar-powered catamaran complete with all the jazzy super yacht fittings

Now the designer unveiled a new concept superyacht that has a giant hole in the middle. But this is not the first time the company has done so. The new 276-foot(85m) concept superyacht "Icaria" is initially inspired by the previously unveiled holey model named "The Shape" the company shared just last month.

And as the same with The Shape, Lazzarini Design's Icaria concept's 49-foot-long (15 m) open main deck, or “hole deck” can be fitted with different styles of furniture according to its owner's taste. In its renders, Lazzarini left the hole untouched to emphasize the views the space offers.

Icaria is designed for exploration and features landing space for not one but two helicopters, in addition to a fully-stocked garage for tenders that is easily accessible with two foldable side doors. At the rear end of it, Icaria offers a gorgeous beach club with a massive swim platform and two cranes that steep down to sea level alongside space for sun loungers that promise more fun at sea.

On the front end of Icaria, there sits a large glass-enclosed bridge. This enables the owner or the captain of the yacht to sail the seas with complete protection from the water or the weather while providing wide views of the ocean.

The upper deck of the yacht is where the helipads are and they can easily sit two helicopters at once. The access to and from the yacht is made simple with both helicopters and tenders.

While we have fuel information about its predecessor The Shape, the studio has yet to reveal more information about Icaria. But with more futuristic concepts revealed every year, Lazzarini is expected to make some of its radical designs a reality.