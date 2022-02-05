A DIY rocket builder enlists 50 volunteers to launch an amateur astronaut

Back in 2017, Mad Mike Hughes built a scrap metal rocket to launch in the Mojave desert in order to prove that the Earth is flat. The story made headlines around the world mostly for its ridiculousness but also because of the impressive achievement that it represented. It was an indication that a simple man, not a billionaire, could actually build a rocket.

That's why when a group of 50 volunteers at Copenhagen Suborbitals announced they were building a rocket to send to space, the news drew a lot of attention, as first reported by Futurism. If the intrepid group of ambitious volunteers actually succeeds in getting their rocket off the ground and into orbit, it will mark a key milestone for humanity.

A DIY rocket builder

Copenhagen Suborbitals consists of a group of amateur rocketeers in Denmark. Their goal is to launch a person into sub orbit on a homemade rocket and on a very small budget. They're the world's only manned amateur space program and they have launched five rockets since 2011.

Look out Elon Musk, Richard Branson, and Jeff Bezos! You have got some real competition here. Mads Stenfatt, a pricing manager, is one of those volunteers and he told Futurism he enjoys the challenge that rocket building offers. “We do it because it’s hard,” Stenfatt said. “Once you are in it, you start to realize also that the fun part is not getting to the goal. The fun part is constantly working on challenges that are so ridiculously difficult.”

Spica to change the course of history

Stenfatt and his relentless mates are currently engineering a spacecraft called “Spica.” If all goes well, and a lot can go wrong, they hope Spica will be the first amateur spacecraft to take on a crewed suborbital flight, marking a key milestone for humanity as a whole.

How long will such a project take? Considering the makers' shoestring budget and the many complicated hurdles brought on by the COVID pandemic, the volunteers venture a guess that it’ll take at least 10 more years before Spica will fly into orbit, forever changing the course of history.

Should this dedicated group of volunteers achieve their special goal, they will be living proof that the human spirit can soar to new heights if only given the right motivation. We wish them luck and we will be following this project closely.